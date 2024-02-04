Manchester United vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Finding consistency is the key demand for Manchester United when they take on West Ham in the Premier League today.

Kobbie Mainoo netted a late winner at Wolves to spare United’s blushes in a thriller in midweek, taking Erik ten Hag’s side to within touching distance of the top six.

A win over David Moyes’ side would take them above the Hammers, who head into this off the back of a disappointing draw at home to Bournemouth.

But Man United have not won back-to-back league games since November with positive steps forward constantly offset by disappointing displays.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man Utd vs West Ham is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time today, Sunday 4 February, 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Man Utd vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm GMT ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Man Utd vs West Ham team news

It would not be a surprise to see Mainoo continue in midfield following his excellence against Wolves, while Marcus Rashford appears to have put his recent controversy behind him.

Lisandro Martinez was taken off only as a precaution against Wolves but may not be risked from the off, while Casemiro will see his minutes managed.

Sofyan Amrabat is back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

For West Ham, Vladimir Coufal is back from suspension but both Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio are out.

Marcus Rashford (right) celebrates with Rasmus Hojlund after giving United the lead (Getty Images)

Man Utd vs West Ham prediction

Such has been the level of inconsistency at Old Trafford this season, it would not be a surprise to see West Ham win.

West Ham to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man Utd wins: 73

Draws: 32

West Ham wins: 48

Man Utd vs West Ham latest odds

Man Utd to win: 4/7

Draw: 17/5

West Ham to win: 9/2

