Manchester United vs West Ham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
West Ham visit Manchester United in the FA Cup this evening as the Premier League clubs bid for a place in the sixth round.
Man United overcame rivals Liverpool in a dramatic meeting in the last stage to book their spot in the fifth round, while West Ham easily saw off League One opponents Doncaster 4-0.
The two Uniteds last faced one another in the FA Cup five seasons ago, with the teams drawing 1-1 at Old Trafford in a sixth-round clash before Man United progressed after a 2-1 win in the replay at Upton Park – the last ever FA Cup match at the Irons' old ground.
Five years on, West Ham will hope to exact some revenge and keep up momentum as they push for a top-four spot in the Premier League, though they drew 0-0 against strugglers Fulham last time out while Man United twice squandered leads to draw 3-3 with Everton.
Here's everything you need to know about the fifth-round meeting.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 7.30pm this evening.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on BBC One in the UK.
What is the team news?
For Man United, Phil Jones remains a long-term absentee following his knee surgery, while fellow centre-back Eric Bailly is a doubt after he sustained a knock last week. Paul Pogba went off injured against Everton and could miss out here as a result.
Arthur Masuaku is still injured at left-back for West Ham, and loanee Jesse Lingard is unable to face his parent club in Man United. Tomas Soucek is available after his red card against Fulham was overturned yesterday.
Predicted line-ups
Man United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani
West Ham: Fabianski; Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Yarmolenko
Odds
Man United: 13/20
Draw: 3/1
West Ham: 4/1
Prediction
This seems like a great opportunity for West Ham to go for it with little inhibition, with an 'upset' certainly possible. But Man United's strength in depth might just be the crucial difference here. Man United 2-1 West Ham.
