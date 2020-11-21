Manchester United vs West Brom prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United face struggling West Bromwich Albion on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are overwhelming favourites to take three points but have struggled for consistency so far this season, having taken just 10 points from seven games.

The club’s chastening defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League reignited uncertainty surround Solskjaer’s future, but a great victory against Everton prior to the international break tempered the mood at Old Trafford.

West Brom have endured a desperate start to their campaign, taking just three points and conceding 17 goals. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm on Saturday 21 November at Old Trafford.

How to watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate on TV, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Marcus Rashford is expected to be fit despite leaving England international duty early. Scott McTominay also faces late tests after an exhausting programme with Scotland. Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof are also all doubts as United’s injury problems mount. Luke Shaw and Phil Jones are ruled out.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field will not feature for West Brom. Matheus Pereira, Branislav Ivanovic and Callum Robinson all recently contracted coronavirus but could make returns subject to testing.

Confirmed line-ups

Man United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Maguire, Lindelof, Fred, Matic, Mata, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

West Brom XI: Johnstone; Furlong, Ivanovic, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend; Diangana, Gallagher, Sawyers, Pereira; Grant

Prediction

Despite their shaky start to the season, United should have way too much firepower for West Brom and should cruise to a comfortable and confidence-boosting victory. Manchester United 3-0 West Brom

