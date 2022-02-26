Manchester United vs Watford predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Anthony Elanga rescued a draw for Manchester United (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United aim to regain momentum in their pursuit of a top four finish in the Premier League this afternoon after their heroics midweek in Madrid.

The Red Devils take on Watford, stuck in a relegation battle and now four points adrift entering the weekend.

A heavy loss for Roy Hodgson against his former club Crystal Palace will sting and only emphasises the urgency to gain points as Newcastle and Burnley continue to pick up results.

United will look to avoid another setback after digging in to beat Leeds after being hit by a quick-fire double to level the contest, as Arsenal’s midweek win over Wolves ramps up the pressure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at Old Trafford this afternoon.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch?

The match will not be broadcasted on UK television. Although you can follow live updates here on Indy Football.

Team news

Edinson Cavani (groin) misses out here with Ralf Rangnick sweating on the availability of Scott McTominay (illness). Anthony Elanga will surely displace Marcus Rashford after their contrasting runs of form.

Peter Etebo and Nicolas Nkoulou continue to be unavailable, with Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka doubtful.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Watford XI: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Kayembe, Sissoko; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis

Odds

Manchester United: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Watford: 17/2

Prediction

United appear to have found a spark after digging in midweek in Madrid to earn a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid. Ralf Rangnick will surely maintain that momentum against a poor Watford side now looking destined for a return to the Championship.