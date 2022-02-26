Manchester United vs Watford LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Harry Maguire is left out

(Getty Images)

Manchester United welcome Watford to Old Trafford this afternoon as the home team look to keep up momentum in the top-four race.

United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games, having seen off Leeds 4-2 in their last outing in the competition. Ralf Rangnick’s side followed that victory with a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, thus giving themselves a decent chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It was Anthony Elanga who equalised for United in the Spanish capital, striking in the 80th minute – five minutes after coming off the bench.

The Red Devils entered this gameweek in fourth place in the top flight, though Arsenal are just one point behind in fifth and have two games in hand. Watford, meanwhile, came into this round of fixtures in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-1 midweek thrashing by Crystal Palace marking the latest disappointing result in a long run of them, although recently-appointed head coach Roy Hodgson did oversee a win against Aston Villa last week. Hornets fans will hope for an upset win against United here to increase the chances of an unlikely escape from the relegation zone as the season edges towards its conclusion. Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Watford below, after the conclusion of Leeds vs Spurs:

Manchester United vs Watford

Kick-off at 3pm GMT

Man United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Ronaldo

Watford XI: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Cleverley, Sissoko; Sarr, King, Dennis

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Watford FC

Fifa facing pressure to ban Russia from 2022 World Cup

15:58 , Michael Jones

Fifa is facing increasing pressure, both from governments and within football, to exclude Russia from the World Cup 2022.

Reports on Saturday stated that the UK government was going to make further moves on the world governing body, through the Football Association, and The Independent has been told it is a feeling increasingly shared by other European governments and key figures within football federations.

Story continues

The idea is to make Russia such an international pariah, to the point the war is an unsustainable domestic policy, and both government and football officials have privately expressed amazement that Fifa have not yet acted.

Fifa facing pressure to ban Russia from 2022 World Cup

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:56 , Michael Jones

The teams came together to deliver a message before kick off at Old Trafford:

A message from Ralf and the players ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mu0ul9GDeE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2022

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min make PL history as Tottenham add to Leeds woes

15:53 , Michael Jones

Earlier today Harry Kane and Son Heung-min created Premier League history by setting the record for the most goal combinations in Tottenham’s 4-0 romp at Leeds.

The pair combined for the 37th time when Kane superbly assisted Son’s late strike, moving clear of Chelsea pair Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

It was a fitting end to a comprehensive win for Antonio Conte’s side, who laid the foundation for the win with three goals in the opening 27 minutes as Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Kane got on the scoresheet.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min make PL history as Tottenham add to Leeds woes

GOAL! Brighton 0 - 1 Aston Villa (Cash, 17’)⚽️

15:50 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Aston Villa take the lead in the delayed match between them and Brighton. Matty Cash scores against the run of play at the Amez Stadium.

He’s also been booked for revealing a t-shirt supporting a Polish footballer who is stuck in Ukraine.

Half-time: Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:47 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: A lot of dominance from Manchester United but they’ve been unable to capitalise on it in the first half at Old Trafford. Both team go into the break on level terms.

GOAL! Brentford 0 - 2 Newcastle (Willock, 44’)⚽️

15:46 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Newcastle have doubled their lead over Brentford with a shapr counter attack that is beautifully finished by Joe Willock. Lots to do for Brentford if they hope to get back into this game.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:45 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Penalty shout for Man Utd. Paul Pogba holds the ball up under pressure from three defenders but manages to squeeze it out to Fred who flicks the ball over to Wan-Bissaka on the wing. He threads it into the box for Elanga but Cathcart is on top of him immediately. There’s a clash of legs and Elanga goes down.

VAR takes a look but tells the referee to play on.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:39 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Paul Pogba is brought down Samir about 25-yards out from goal. Bruno Fernandes places the ball and has Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles alongside him.

Ronaldo drifts away into the box and it’s Telles who takes the shot. He whips it well with his left-foot but curls it wide of the near post.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:37 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Man Utd win a throw in on the right side and it’s taken by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He throws it to Bruno Fernandes who gives it back to Wan-Bissaka and watches him drive into the box. He cuts the ball back to Fred who has a go from range and smokes his effort wide of goal.

Brentford 0 - 1 Newcastle (Joelinton, 33’)⚽️

15:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Newcastle lead against 10-man Brentford! Ryan Fraser crosses the ball into the far side of the box where Joelinton leaps higher than everyone else to get to the ball. He nods it back across goal and finds the bottom corner!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: That move should have ended in a goal. Either Ronaldo should go down after the contact from Foster or Fernandes needs to hit the target. The home side could be two or three goals up already.

They attack down the left this time with Alex Telles bringing the ball forward. He swings it into the box and finds Elanga who nods the ball. It drops to Ronaldo who pokes a shot at goal from inside the six-yard box but sees Foster come out and smother it!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:30 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Chance! Elanga wins the ball in midfield and plays a nice one-two with Pogba before threading a pass into the box for Ronaldo. Craig Cathcart misses the ball for his attempted clearance and Ronaldo takes over. Foster comes flying off his line and collides with the striker who stays on his feet to recover the ball. He chips it over to the far post where Bruno Fernandes meets it in the air and nods is header wide!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Manchester United have taken their foot off the gas and slowed their play right down. They’re passing it around confidently enough but Watford have an organised defensive shape making it difficult for United to get into the penalty area.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Close! Bruno Fernandes makes a great run into the box through the middle of the centre-backs as Paul Pogba receives the ball on the inside left. He chips it into the area and picks out Fernandes who opens his foot to catch the ball on the volley but he side-foots it wide of the left hand post.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: More fine play from Man Utd as they work the ball down the left side. It comes to Fred who backheels it into the path of Bruno Fernandes. He brings the ball into the box from the wing and looks to pick out Cristiano Ronaldo only for Ben foster to dive in front of the pass and smother it for the visitors.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:18 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Disallowed goal! It was almost a perfect move from United. Bruno Fernandes slots the ball out to Anthony Elanga on the right wing. He cuts inside and passes the ball out to Alex Telles on the left wing. Cristiano Ronaldo makes a darting run into the box as the pass comes in from the left. He leaves his marker and guides it home with his first touch but the offside flag goes up and VAR confirms that Ronaldo set off too soon.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:16 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Manchester United are dominating the ball at the moment. Anthony Elanga drives into the final third and slips it into the box for Bruno Fernandes who prods an effort at goal but it gets charged down by Ben Foster in goal! Great save from the Watford keeper.

RED CARD! Josh Dasilva is off

15:14 , Michael Jones

Brentford 0 - 0 Newcastle

11 mins: Josh Dasilva tries to shield the ball with a step over but lands on Matt Targett’s shin. VAR are called in to look at the incident and they tell the referee to take at look at it. He does and decides that it was serious foul play from Dasilva and Brentford are down to 10-men!

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Burnley (Schlupp, 9’)⚽️

15:12 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Crystal Palace have taken an early lead against Burnley. Michael Olise twists and turns his way down to right side and slips the ball out to Nathaniel Clyne on the wing. He whips a cross into the middle and picks out Jeffrey Schlupp who taps home from close range.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:10 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Raphael Varane gives the ball away with a poor pass into the midfield but is rescued by his centre-half partner as Emmanuel Dennis is threaded into the right side of the box. Victor Lindelof sprints across and squeezes in front of the striker to come awy with the ball and knock it clear for the home side.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Off the post! You can’t any closer without scoring. Man Utd float the ball over to Wan-Bissaka on the right and he drives down the wing before flicking the ball perfectly into the box for Cristiano Ronaldo. He stops the ball dead and shoots on the turn but hits the inside of the far post and the ball bounces back out of the goal and gets cleared away by Watford.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Watford win an early corner after Moussa Sissoko wins the ball in midfield. Imran Louza swings the first corner into the area but Wan-Bissaka is up nicely to put it behind for a repeat.

The second corner comes into the box but Cristiano Ronaldo rises above everyone else and heads it away for Manchester United.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Watford

15:03 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Bruno Fernandes gets the ball rolling at Old Trafford with a pass back to his own back line. It comes over to Aaron Wan-Bissaka who attempts to make a run down the right side but is closed down by Josh King and has to pass it back to Fred.

Man Utd vs Watford

15:02 , Michael Jones

There are a few Ukrainian flags being waved in the crowd at Old Trafford and both teams took a united stand for peace before the game gets started.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:58 , Michael Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch at Old Trafford. If Manchester United win today they will move just one point behind third placed Chelsea although they will have played two games more.

Three points for Watford will move them even closer to safety.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:57 , Michael Jones

Joshua King has scored in each of his last three Premier League starts against Manchester United, where he started his career.

Roy Hodgson won his two most recent Premier League matches at Old Trafford, both for Crystal Palace: 2-1 in August 2019 and 3-1 in September 2020.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:55 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored one goal in nine appearances in all competitions in 2022.

Bruno Fernandes meanwhile has scored in successive league fixtures and now has 49 goals in 114 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. The first of those goals was a penalty in a 3-0 Premier League home win against Watford on 23rd February 2020

Man Utd vs Watford

14:52 , Michael Jones

Watford have only earned five points from their last 13 matches, with their solitary victory during that time coming away against Aston Villa last weekend.

They can win successive Premier League away games for the first time since taking maximum points from their opening three away fixtures of the 2017-18 season.

The Hornets’ six most recent Premier League away wins were under six different managers: Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores, Nigel Pearson, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:47 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s only defeat in 14 league matches since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came at home to Wolves on 3rd January. They’ve won eight and drawn five in that run.

Nonetheless, they have already equalled last season’s tally of six Premier League defeats but the Red Devils can keep consecutive Premier League home clean sheets for the first time since November to December 2020.

Manchester United drop Russian sponsor in wake of Ukraine invasion

14:44 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have dropped the sponsorship of Russian state airline Aeroflot following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, it has been confirmed.

A club spokesperson said: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

The move comes after the UK banned Aeroflot from its airspace following Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine that began on Thursday.

Manchester United drop Russian sponsor in wake of Ukraine invasion

Brighton vs Aston Villa

14:41 , Michael Jones

The game between Brighton and Aston Villa has been delayed due to traffic around the ground and will now kick off at 3.30pm:

Man Utd vs Watford: Head-to-head

14:39 , Michael Jones

Watford won the reverse fixture 4-1 and can beat Manchester United in consecutive league meetings for the first time. However, United have won 10 successive home matches against Watford in all competitions.

Watford’s solitary away victory in 16 attempts at Old Trafford came in the League Cup third round in October 1978 (D3, L12). They could lose 10 consecutive top-flight away games against the same opponent for the first time.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

14:36 , Michael Jones

There are three other games kicking off at 3pm:

Brentford vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

We’ll be mainly following the action at Old Trafford but will bring goal updates from the other Premier League games as well.

Man Utd vs Watford

14:33 , Karl Matchett

More reaction to come from Elland Road and Tottenham’s 4-0 victory over Leeds but the focus moves to Old Trafford now as Manchester United take on Watford. Here’s a reminder of the two line-ups:

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Ronaldo

Watford XI: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Cleverley, Sissoko; Sarr, King, Dennis

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:30 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have now combined more than any other duo in Premier League history, moving clear of Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard on 37 goals.

(Getty Images)

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:27 , Michael Jones

Leeds United have conceded 20 goals in February alone in the Premier League, the most a side has ever shipped in a single month in the competition, and most in a month by a top-flight side overall since Newcastle in April 1986 (21).

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:24 , Michael Jones

Tottenham move up the seventh in the Premier League table, leapfrogging Wolves. Those three points mean that Spurs are four points adrift of the top four but they have a game in hand on Manchester United (4th).

Leeds could finish the day in the bottom three if Burnley, Newcastle, and Everton all win their matches. There were a few boos around Elland Road after the whistle went today.

Full-time: Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:21 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Leeds keep the ball alive after it comes into the box. It falls to Rodrigo who shoots on the turn. Eric Dier gets a half-block in to take the pace away from the shot and it loops safely to Hugo Lloris.

The final whistle goes and Tottenham have the points. It was a good performance from Spurs, led by Harry Kane once again. Both sides created chances but the difference came down to how clinical Spurs were in front of goal.

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:18 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Off the post! It’s a fine free kick from Raphinha who curls it around the wall and whacks his shot straight into the right hand post where it bounces clear.

Three minutes of added time to play.

Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham

14:17 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Dane Scarlett gets a run out for Spurs as he replaces Son Heung-min for the final few minutes of the game. Leeds have a free kick right on the tip of the ‘D’. Raphinha is going to take it.

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 4 Tottenham (Son, 85’)⚽️

14:12 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Son doesn’t miss his chance. Hojbjerg wins the ball in a challenge with Forshaw and gives it to Kane who has dropped deep again to receive it. As soon as Kane collects the ball Son makes his run in behind knowing that Kane’s aerial pass will drop perfectly for him. It does and Son carries the ball into the right side of the area and guides it coolly to the right side of Meslier to give Tottenham a fourth.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:11 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Save! Emerson Royal has the opportunity to run up the scoreline for Tottenham as he makes a run into the area and is perfectly found by Kane who nutmegs Koch with his pass into the box. Royal attempts to shift the ball around Meslier but the goalkeeper dives low and palms the ball away from the wingback.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:09 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Chance! Leeds have wasted so many chances today. They break brilliantly after a pass down the right wing to Raphinha. He drives the ball up to the box before cutting inside and squaring the ball to Dan James. Rodrigo makes a run to the near post and draws away the centre-back leaving James space to take a touch and shoot but he guides his effort wide of the left-hand post. At the very least he has to hit the target!

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:07 , Michael Jones

78 mins: That’s a criminal miss from Dallas. He had a wide open goal and didn’t take the shot with his left foot, Leeds should have got one back.

Rodrigo fouls Harry Kane and picks up a yellow card before both managers make some changes. Jamie Shackleton is on for Junior Firpo in the Leeds change with Emerso Royal and Steven Bergwijn on in place of Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski for Spurs.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:05 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Have has Stuart Dallas not scored?! Tottenham win a corner that gets cleared by Leeds who boot it long up the pitch sending Dallas flying forward on the counter attack. Hugo Lloris comes flying out to sweep the ball away but doesn’t get his pass around Dallas who blocks it and runs in behind the goalkeeper. He carries the ball into the box as Tottenham throw men back to defend. Dallas rolls the ball onto his right foot and shoots but he takes too long in possession and Ben Davies gets back to throw himself in front of the effort!

Man Utd vs Watford: Line-ups

14:01 , Michael Jones

Coming up at 3pm we’ll have the match action from Old Trafford as Manchester United take on Watford. Here’s a look at the two line-ups:

Man Utd XI:

Watford XI:

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



Here's how the Hornets will line up at Old Trafford this afternoon.#MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/qJEcRgyvaF — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 26, 2022

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

14:00 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Chance! Kane spins and slots another fine pass over to Doherty who evades a tackle from James and passes the ball out to Son on the right. Son waits for Doherty to make a run into the box before slotting it to the byline for him. He pulls it back into the middle of the area where Kulusevski is waiting. He hits a first time shot but can’t beat Stuart Dallas who jumps in front of the ball to make the block.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:57 , Michael Jones

69 mins: In an almost carbon copy move to the goal he scored Dejan Kulusevski comes inside from the right, uses Harry Winks as a shield then hits a left-footed shot straight into the arms of Illan Meslier.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:54 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Luke Ayling brings the ball into the Tottenham box from the right side and cuts it back to Rodrigo. He squares the ball across to Mateusz Klich who gets a nudge in the back from Dejan Kulusevski just as he shoots and his effort loops up gently for Hugo Lloris to claim. Leeds complain about the push and want a penalty or at least a free kick on the edge of the box but nothing comes from their appeals.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:51 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Close! Tottenham have really stepped it up again. Harry Kane drops deep again to collect the ball and laces a cross-field pass over to Sessegnon on the left side of the box. The wingback brings the ball under control and fires a shot into the side-netting!

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Save! Tottenham cut Leeds apart again with a fine turn in midfield from Kane who again plays Doherty into the area. He lets fly but his shot gets charged down by Meslier who blocks it with his chest. The rebound comes to Son but Koch leaps in front of the ball as he fires one towards goal as well. Last ditch defending from Leeds.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:47 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Close! Tottenham have tried to kill the Leeds momentum by slowing down the game, keeping hold of the ball. They work it up to Harry Kane who threads a great ball ‘round the corner and into the right wing for Matt Doherty. He swings a cross into the six-yard box where Ryan Sessegnon throws himself towards the ball at the back post but just misses it for a tap in.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:42 , Michael Jones

54 mins: There’s a bit of frustration beginning to show from the Leeds players when they aren’t in possession. They’re trying to recover the ball quickly but are being too intense in their challenges. Mateusz Klich goes in the book for a late tackle and Junior Firpo is shown a yellow card for booting the ball away in anger.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:39 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Leeds have picked up where they left off in the first half by driving the ball at the Tottenham penalty area. Stuart Dallas is brought down by Harry Winks and the free kick it sent over to the right wing where Luke Ayling swings a cross into the box but sends it over everybody’s heads.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:35 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Raphinha takes on Sessegnon on the inside right and the Tottenham defender is unlucky as a free kick goes against him. He won the ball but took down the Leeds midfielder in the follow through.

Sessegnon versus Raphinha has a second round as the free kick is played down the right wing. This time Sessegnon mistimes his lunging tackle and just takes out the man earning himself a yellow card.

Second half: Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:33 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Pascal Struijk and Jack Harrison have been taken off by Marcelo Bielsa with Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo brought on at half-time.

The home side restart the game and attempt to thread a pass up to Raphinha on the right side. The ball is intercepted by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and knocked by the Ben Davies by Son Heung-min.

Football set to be forced to reassess its relationship with Russia

13:29 , Michael Jones

Uefa officials told football figures to dissuade politicians from publicly lobbying for the 2022 Champions League final, which has been moved from St Petersburg to Paris,The Independent has been told.

Sources in the western European game have privately said they were under the impression that their federations could be blacklisted from hosting future tournaments or marquee fixtures if big plays were made to replace the Russian city in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

There was even open speculation, right up until Thursday morning, over whether this was because Uefa did not want to aggravate Russia.

Football set to be forced to reassess its relationship with Russia

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:26 , Michael Jones

Leeds are only the second side in Premier League history to concede 3+ goals in five consecutive matches in the competition, after Sunderland in November 2005.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:22 , Michael Jones

Will Leeds get rid of Marcelo Bielsa?

If Bielsa were to walk, am told Jesse Marsch is an option for Leeds.



You wonder whether the club will feel they have to move first. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 26, 2022

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:21 , Michael Jones

Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski, and Harry Kane all found the back of the net for Tottenham in the first half. The visitors could have scored more but Leeds were threatening themselves. Robin Koch hit the post and Luke Ayling should have scored from a header. The next goal could be crucial, if Leeds can get it they’ll think they’re still in the game.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:17 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Tottenham end the half with another counter attack but Llorente blocks Kane’s cross and Meslier tidies up. The visitors lead by three goals to nil at the break.

It’s a long way back for Leeds.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Chance! Leeds come down the left wing again with Harrison in possession. He dinks the ball into the back as Raphinha makes a run to the byline. He collects the pass and flicks it over to Luke Ayling who is wide open and has a free header. He tries to be too cute with it though and aims for the far top corner but puts the attempt wide of the post!

One added minute to play.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:13 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Harry Winks fouls Raphinha over on the right side of his own final third and Leeds have another opportunity to work the ball into the box. Raphinha curls the free kick deep into the area but overhits it and puts the ball straight out of play.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:11 , Michael Jones

39 mins: This is good pressure from Leeds. Raphinha has made a few good runs in behind and Jack Harrison is a threat on the left wing. They’re just lacking with their final balls into the box and haven’t given Hugo Lloris a great deal to do.

Tottenham ae being pushed back though and Leeds have wrestled the momentum away from Spurs. A goal for them before half-time would reignite this match.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:09 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Stuart Dallas tracks Son Heung-min inside from the Leeds right and intecepts a pass meant for the forward. He works the ball over to the opposite wing where Jack Harrison drives down the left and whips a cross over the head of Eric Dier.

Raphinha receives the ball and carries it into the box. He checks to the left and lets fly but sees the effort blocked by Ben Davies. There are huge shouts for a handball against the Spurs defender but his arms where tucked close to his body and a VAR check doesn’t overturn the on field decision which was: no penalty.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Jack Harrison drives the ball down the left for Leeds and wins a free kick out wide. Raphinha takes the set piece and loops the ball into the box picking out Diego Llorente. His header hits a defender and drops to Pascal Struijk who rolls it across to Harrison on the right side of the box now. He shoots but the effort is blocked and eventually cleared by Cristian Romero.

Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham

13:02 , Michael Jones

30 mins: This has been another horrible defensive performance by Leeds. The home side have had more of the ball over these opening 30 minutes but Tottenham look likely to score in every attack.

Sessegnon is played in on the left by a quick free kick from Kane. He brings the ball under control in the box and shoots but Meslier covers the gap at the near post and keeps it out!

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 3 Tottenham (Kane, 27’)⚽️

12:57 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Fabulous finish from Harry Kane! Son Heung-min brings the ball down the left wing and knocks it into the box to Kane but Diego Llorente intercepts and scoops the ball away. It comes to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who takes a touch and is told to flick an aerial pass into the box by Kane pointing to where he wants the ball. Hojbjerg delivers it perfectly and lifts the ball over the defence. Kane keeps himself onside as he runs in behind Llorente, he meets the ball on the volley and side-foots it into the far bottom corner.

Leeds 0 - 2 Tottenham

12:56 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Tackles come flying in as both teams try to win the ball just inside the Tottenham half. Sessegnon is dispossessed by Luke Ayling before Harry Winks gets it back. Robin Koch then lunges into a tackle and recovers the ball before Winks clips him and gives away a free kick.

Leeds’ free kick is floated into the box by Stuart Dallas and falls to Jack Harrison after a flick on. He brings it inside before backheeling a pass to Junior Firpo. He looks for a cross but is tackled before putting the ball in.

Leeds 0 - 2 Tottenham

12:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Jack Harrison brings the ball down the left for Leeds and shimmies nicely around Matt Doherty to create enough space for a cross into the box. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is tracking back though and manages to clear the danger for Tottenham.

Leeds 0 - 2 Tottenham

12:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Off the post! It was almost the perfect response from Leeds. Diego Llorente floats a long ball up the pitch but it’s headed away by Eric Dier on the edge of his own box. Robin Koch collects the second ball and slips Raphinha into the area on the right. He checks inside and rolls it back to the arriving Koch who pokes a shot at goal and hits the right hand post!

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 2 Tottenham (Kulusevski, 15’)⚽️

12:45 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Oh my. I was just going to talk about a battle developing between Junior Firpo and Dejan Kulusevski but there’s already a clear winner. The Tottenham man is forced onto the corner flag by the Leeds left-back but he manages to turn the defender and take the ball into the box. Diego Llorente sticks out a leg but fails to take the ball away from Kulusevski who rolls it onto his left foot and whips and fine shot into a small gap between the goalkeeper and the near post. Great skill from Kulusevski. Spurs double their lead.

Leeds 0 - 1 Tottenham

12:44 , Michael Jones

13 mins: An early goal for Tottenham has given them the perfect start against Leeds. The home side are quite open allowing space on both wings for the Spurs wingbacks to fly forward. Sessegnon brings the ball to the side of the box again on the left and his pass into the area almost sets up Kulusevski but he’s tackled by Junior Firpo who knocks the ball out for a corner.

GOAL! Leeds 0 - 1 Tottenham (Doherty, 10’)⚽️

12:40 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Great goal from Spurs. They have the ball in their own half and set up a counter attack through a driving Harry Winks run. Ryan Sessegnon bombs down the left wing and stays onside as Winks slides a pass in behind the high Leeds line. Sessegnon collects the loose ball and carries it into the box. Matt Doherty matches his run on the opposite wing and darts into the area just as Sessegnon squares the ball, leaving himself with a free chance on goal and he takes it with a lovely first time finish.

Leeds 0 - 0 Tottenham

12:38 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Matt Doherty makes a forward run off the ball down the right and is found by Harry Kane. Doherty carries it into the final third and slips Kulusevski into the right side of the box. He draws in Pascal Struijk before cutting the ball back to Kane on the front edge of the box. Kane spots Illan Meslier off his line and tries to chip the goalkeeper but puts his effort wide of the target.

Leeds 0 - 0 Tottenham

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: The first corner of the game comes to Tottenham and Son’s delivery is defended effectively by Leeds who smuggle the ball away. Tottenham recover it quickly and send a pass out to Ryan Sessegnon on the left side. He shifts the ball around Dallas and curls a cross into the six-yard box but it’s too close to Illan Meslier who claims it for Leeds.

Leeds 0 - 0 Tottenham

12:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chance! Leeds work the ball down the left wing and pass it up to Daniel James. He carries it alongside the box and is clipped by Dejan Kulusevski in an attempted tackle and the home side win a free kick.

Stuart Dallas takes the set piece and whips a pacey cross into the box. Pascal Struijk wins the ball in the air and glances his header narrowly wide of the back post!

Leeds 0 - 0 Tottenham

12:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Dejan Kulusevski gets the game underway with a pass back to Eric Dier. He sends the ball up the pitch where it is won in the air by Harry Kane who flicks it on towards the box. Son Heung-min drives forward and puts Diego Llorente under pressure but the Leeds defender shrugs off a challenge and wins a throw in for Leeds.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the players. There’ll be ramifications at both ends of the table after this match concludes. Can Tottenham move closer to the top four or will Leeds keep themselves above the relegation zone.

Both managers are under pressure after a string of poor results but who will be smiling at the end of the game? Let’s find out.

Kick off is up next...

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:24 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane is two short of equalling Wayne Rooney’s Premier League record of 94 away goals.

Leeds face Tottenham in the Premier League this lunchtime (AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:22 , Michael Jones

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side could equal the club top-flight record of conceding at least three goals in five successive matches, set from November to December 1959.

They were relegated that season.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:20 , Michael Jones

Tottenham’s points tally this season of 39 is 16 ahead of Leeds. However, in terms of expected goals this season, both clubs would be on 28 points.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:18 , Michael Jones

Leeds have lost 16 of their 22 Premier League fixtures without Kalvin Phillips in the team since the start of last season.

(Getty Images)

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:16 , Michael Jones

Among managers to have taken charge of at least 10 Premier League fixtures on a Saturday, Antonio Conte has the best win rate of 76% (W28, D3, L6).

But, Spurs have lost eight of their last 12 league matches that have kicked off at 12.30pm, including that 3-1 loss at Leeds last May.

Leeds vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte ‘committed’ to Tottenham after talks with Daniel Levy

12:14 , Michael Jones

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte insists he is “committed” to the club and has spoken to chairman Daniel Levy about his future.

The Italian cast doubt over his future when he suggested he was not “good enough” to fix Spurs’ problems following the midweek defeat to Burnley – the fourth loss in five games – and the club would have to make an assessment on the job he was doing.

He has since spoken to Levy and says Tottenham are happy with his performance.

Antonio Conte ‘committed’ to Tottenham after talks with Daniel Levy

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:11 , Michael Jones

Leeds have lost all eight league matches this season against the established ‘big six’ clubs by an aggregate score of 7-34. Going into this matchround, the Whites have conceded 56 league goals this season, three more than any other top-flight team.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:08 , Michael Jones

Leeds would need to win their remaining 13 league fixtures this season just to equal last season’s total of 18 top-flight victories. They are in danger of losing three consecutive top-flight home games for the first time since November 2003.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:05 , Michael Jones

Tottenham are aiming to avoid losing four Premier League games in a calendar month for the first time since December 2003 under David Pleat.

They have gone 10 matches without a clean sheet in all competitions since a 1-0 league victory at Watford on New Year’s Day.

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:01 , Michael Jones

Leeds have taken one point from their five most recent league matches and have conceded 17 goals during that run. They have 23 points, their lowest tally after 25 games since the 2006-07 Championship season, in which they were relegated.

Leeds vs Tottenham: More from Forshaw

11:58 , Michael Jones

Adam Forshaw was also asked how the team is coping with a dip in form that has seen Leeds lose four of their last five Premier League games. The midfielder replied:

I don’t really focus on things like that, I don’t look into form. If we know we’ve prepared well and done everything right then it is better to focus on ourselves, rather than what everyone else is doing. “The risk is with these teams that they have world class players, the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, you have to constantly be on it with them. “I think we’ll be wary of that but not forgetting that we showed a good side to ourselves in the last game against them. We need our intensity, organisation and being tough to be beat, whilst using our pace and excitement that we have got in the final third.”

Leeds vs Tottenham: Forshaw reacts to Liverpool defeat

11:55 , Michael Jones

Leeds midfielder, Adam Forshaw, spoke about his team’s last game and how the players felt after shipping six goals to Liverpool without reply. Forshaw said:

You have to take your medicine, first and foremost. You have to analyse it, to see where things went wrong, then move on as quickly as possible. “We have a really important game against Tottenham now so we definitely want to put things right, and going into a game with as much confidence as possible. “I won’t lie, the lads were pretty down after the game as you would be, because nobody likes to get beaten and especially in that manner. “There can’t be a hangover, we’ve come in and recovered well and trained well going into tomorrow, so we are confident we can get a result.”

Leeds vs Tottenham: Spurs arrive at Leeds

11:52 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have arrives at Elland Road. Kick off is just under 40 minutes away. How will this match play out?

The boys are in the building 👊 pic.twitter.com/hQhTB50h6G — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2022

Leeds vs Tottenham: Head-to-head

11:49 , Michael Jones

Leeds’ only win in their last eight league games against Tottenham came at home last season. Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo all scored as Leeds earned a 3-1 victory at Elland Road.

Despite a 2-1 victory in this season’s reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium Spurs won’t be overly confident going into today’s game. They have only won twice in 13 Premier League away matches at Leeds, in May 1996 and January 2004.

Robert Lewandowski and Poland refuse to play against Russia in World Cup qualifying

11:45 , Michael Jones

Robert Lewandowski has backed Poland’s refusal to play football against Russia, saying he cannot imagine playing the Russian team while the country invades Ukraine.

The head of the Polish Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, announced on Saturday that Poland did not intend to play their upcoming World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Russia, due to take place on 24 March, and that talks have begun with Sweden and Czech Republic, the two nations who could potentially face Russia in the final.

Robert Lewandowski and Poland refuse to play against Russia in World Cup qualifying

Leeds vs Tottenham: Poland’s Klich supports Ukraine

11:40 , Michael Jones

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian state has had ramifications across the world. In football Manchester United have dropped their Russian sponsers and Poland have refused to play Russia in a World Cup play-off match later this year.

Leeds and Poland midfielder, Mateusz Klich, stands by his teammates in their support of Ukraine.

Leeds vs Tottenham: Team changes

11:35 , Michael Jones

Marcelo Bielsea makes two changes to the Leeds side that got battered 6-0 by Liverpool last time out. Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo both drop to the bench with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente back in the side.

Antonio Conte also makes two changes to his Tottenham team. Rodrigo Bentancur is injured and drops out of the squad with Harry Winks replacing him in midfield. Matt Doherty also comes in for Emerson Royal.

Leeds vs Tottenham: Line-ups

11:32 , Michael Jones

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Koch, Raphinha, Harrison, James

📋 Marcelo makes two changes today, as Robin Koch and Diego Llorente return to the #LUFC side pic.twitter.com/MiRKKlPMqH — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 26, 2022

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Leeds vs Tottenham: Bielsa confident his players can turn form around

11:25 , Michael Jones

Leeds boss, Marcelo Bielsa, is confident that his players can avoid relegation by turning around their poor form and starting win games. He says that his team’s effort can not be doubted and that they are creating possibilities to win in every game. Speaking on Friday morning Bielsa said:

These players, they’ve already demonstrated they have the level to play in the Premier League. The style, the model, it has already shown it can work in the Premier League. “The effort and willingness of the team, it can’t be doubted because they have been the most intense team in their performance in the whole of their two years in the Premier League. “Of course, every game that we play, I imagine that we have true possibilities of winning.”

Leeds vs Tottenham: Conte on Leeds

11:20 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte, spoke about what he is expecting from today’s clash with Leeds and says that their poor run of form will only motivate them more to earn a positive result against Spurs today. Conte said:

It’s not easy to play against Leeds, it’s a difficult team, they are in a period that they’ve had many defeats, like us, and it’ll be for sure a tough game for both teams, “We have to try to get the best in this game and it’s the same for them. They have a proper style of football and they have a really good coach – Marcelo Bielsa is a really top coach. “I remember very well my first game against them (in November), we were losing 1-0 and then we were good to come back and to win the game 2-1. For sure, it will be a tough game but as you know very well, (there are) no easy games in England.”

Leeds vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte ‘totally committed to Tottenham’ despite poor run of form

11:16 , Michael Jones

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte passed a scathing judgment on his club’s recent history in the transfer market, saying they made “big mistakes” that cannot be repeated.

Spurs offloaded four high-profile players on deadline day, including their two most expensive buys and one they bought for £25million in the summer.

Club record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who cost £55million in 2019, returned to Lyon on loan while £42million signing Giovani Lo Celso headed to Villarreal for the rest of the season.

Antonio Conte ‘totally committed to Tottenham’ despite poor run of form

