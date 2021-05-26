Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream: How to watch Europa League final online and on TV tonight

Jack Rathborn
·3 min read
Edinson Cavani (PA Wire)
Manchester United face Villarreal in the Europa League final looking to grab their first piece of silverware in four years in Gdansk.

The Red Devils locked up Champions League football for next season with a second-placed finish in the Premier League.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now be determined to deliver his first trophy in charge at Old Trafford to cement his credentials and continue United’s recent resurgence.

Unai Emery will see this as a chance at redemption less than 18 months after being sacked by Arsenal, who were beaten by the Spaniards in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League final.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate and coverage begins at 6:30pm. There is a live stream available to BT Sport subscribers online via the website or BT Sport app.

While BT Sport’s YouTube channel will stream the match live for free, meaning you can also access the game for free on your PS4 or PS5 and Xbox.

What was the team news?

Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth (hamstring) is a doubt for Villarreal, meaning Mario Gaspar should start, while winger Samuel Chukwueze is also doubtful after missing the game against Real Madrid last weekend. Former Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra has been ruled out with damaged knee ligaments, with his absence stretching back to December.

Former Tottenham and Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue can return after serving a suspension in the second leg of the semi-final against Arsenal, which means Francis Coquelin should miss out in the battle to partner Dani Parejo in midfield.

Geronimo Rulli, who started both legs of the semi-final against Arsenal, could drop out with Sergio Asenjo starting between the sticks, while Emery must also decide between Carlos Bacca and Paco Alcacer to partner Gerard Moreno.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, is likely to be without captain Harry Maguire, despite travelling with the squad to Poland. The 28-year-old is facing a race against time to be available for England at Euro 2020 this summer after missing four games for his club with an ankle ligament injury.

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof should therefore start at the back for United, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw back after resting against Wolves. Fred’s minor knock should not prevent him from joining Scott McTominay in the line-up.

Anthony Martial is out, while Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes should come back in for Amad Diallo, Daniel James and Juan Mata. Solskjaer’s final decision will likely be who leads the attack, with Edinson Cavani the favourite over Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams

Midfielders: Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Shola Shoretire

Predicted line-ups

Villarreal XI: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy; Moreno, Alcacer

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Odds

Villarreal win: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Man United win: 10/11

Prediction

Villarreal 2-3 Manchester United: There could be goals here and we’ll lean towards the Red Devils and the more explosive front line and game-changers on the bench to turn the screw late on if needed.

