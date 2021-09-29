Manchester United vs Villarreal: Champions League prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

Manchester United host Villarreal tonight in a repeat of last season’s Europa League final.

It is four months since that fateful night in Gdansk, when Villarreal triumphed 11-10 in a marathon shootout after a tense 1-1 draw, with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scoring his own penalty and then saving opposite number David De Gea’s effort in an extraordinary finish that guaranteed the club’s maiden European trophy, place in the Champions League and another success for ex-Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

The two teams were subsequently paired together in Group F, with United now needing a win after suffering a dismal stoppage-time loss to Young Boys in Switzerland a fortnight ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his Champions League return for the club, only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be sent off and Moumi Ngamaleu equalise before an error from substitute Jesse Lingard let in Jordan Siebatcheu for a late winner.

The pressure has once again mounted on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since, with defeat by West Ham in the Carabao Cup followed by another listless Old Trafford loss against Aston Villa which saw Bruno Fernandes hopelessly sky a last-gasp penalty.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have won only one of their first six matches in LaLiga - drawing five - and were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Serie A side Atalanta in their own Champions League opener.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Villarreal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Villarreal

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Man Utd vs Villarreal team news

Manchester United will be without captain Harry Maguire for “a few weeks” with the calf problem he sustained against Aston Villa.

Luke Shaw could feature against Villarreal after also being injured towards the end of Saturday’s loss, while Marcus Rashford could return to full training as soon as next week after undergoing shoulder surgery in the aftermath of the Euros.

Amad Diallo remains sidelined with a thigh injury and Wan-Bissaka is suspended.

Villarreal will be without injured key man Gerard Moreno tonight, with Dani Raba and Samuel Chukwueze also doubts and Francis Coquelin suspended after his sending off on matchday one.

However, ex-Tottenham defender Juan Foyth is fit.

Man Utd vs Villarreal prediction

For what feels like the umpteenth time in his tenure to date, serious questions are beginning to be asked of Solskjaer once again.

The Norwegian has been criticised for offering no shortage of excuses for recent results, though he insists he is still embracing the pressure of the job.

Draw specialists Villarreal’s defence has been miserly in LaLiga so far this term, but they are struggling to score and the absence of Moreno is a huge blow.

Another low-scoring tie wouldn’t be a surprise at all, but we think United will just nick it.

Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 0

Villarreal wins: 0

Draws: 4

