Is Manchester United vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tonight as Antonio Conte returns to the side he was heavily linked with before joining Spurs.

Back in late October, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United beat Spurs 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Nuno Espirito Santo losing his job soon after the defeat.

Spurs turned to hire former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Conte while United stuck with Solskjaer, only to fire the Norwegian following a 4-1 defeat to Watford weeks later.

With Conte already at Spurs, United then hired Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis, with both clubs now fighting for the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 12 March at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Cristiano Ronaldo has been passed fit after missing out on the Manchester derby defeat last weekend, while Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are also set to return. Luke Shaw remains out, however, while Scott McTominay is a major doubt.

Ryan Sessegnon has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury while Oliver Skipp remains out with a groin problem. Japhet Tanganga is also out, so Sergio Reguilon is expected to come in for Sessegnon in what could be an unchanged team elsewhere.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies: Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Manchester United: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Tottenham: 9/4

Prediction

This feels like a good match-up for Tottenham and they have the quality in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski to punish Manchester United’s out-of-form defence. After a week on the training ground, back Conte to get his gameplan right at Old Trafford. Manchester United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur