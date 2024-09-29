Is Manchester United vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United are in action at Old Trafford (PA Wire)

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s late game in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Both sides have had a mixed start to the season, with United entering the game off the back of a frustrating stalemate with Crystal Palace last weekend before another draw against FC Twente in the Europa League in midweek.

Erik ten Hag’s side know that a win against Spurs could prove pivotal in the top four race, even this early into the season, and they face a Spurs side who are just one place above them, with both clubs on seven points.

Ange Postecoglou’s team put consecutive losses to Newcastle and Arsenal behind them last week as they beat Brentford 3-1 at home, with Dominic Solanke getting his first goal for the club, and they beat Qarabag in midweek as they too began their Europa League campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday, 29 September, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the build-up starting from 4pm BST.

What is the team news?

Manchester United remain without defensive quartet Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia, but are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns from their midweek business against FC Twente.

A difficult Europa League outing for Manuel Ugarte may leave him on the bench again with Kobbie Mainoo likely to return in midfield.

Tottenham suffered a scare when Heung-min Son went down injured in their Europa League win. Ange Postecoglou said on Friday that he will make a late call on his captain’s fitness, though with Richarlison and Wilson Odobert absent and Timo Werner out of favour, alternatives may be lacking.

Radu Dragusin is available with his sending off against Qarabag resulting in a suspension only in continental competition, though Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are established as the first-choice centre-half duo regardless.

Predicted lineups

Man United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Spurs XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Prediction

The odds show that is is a tough game to call, and really it depends on which version of both teams decides to show up on the day. With United at home they undoubtedly have the upper hand, but Spurs will have enough to trouble them and the home side don’t seem to be firing on all cylinders in attack. Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham.

