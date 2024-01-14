Manchester United vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham travel to face Manchester United in a heavyweight Premier League contest today.

Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd side remain hugely inconsistent, losing to Nottingham Forest before they got past third-tier Wigan in the FA Cup third round.

Such has been their mixed levels of performances this season, it would not be a surprise to see them impress at Old Trafford, much as they (eventually) did against Aston Villa in a sensational comeback on Boxing Day.

Spurs are largely back on their feet following a difficult spell amid ongoing injuries but were beaten on their last away trip down at Brighton.

A win here would put major pressure on bitter rivals Arsenal, knocking the Gunners out of the top four before they play again next weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 4:30pm GMT kick-off today on Sunday January 14, 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the match.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham

TV channel: Today's game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning after the conclusion of Everton vs Aston Villa on Super Sunday.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action live today with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez could soon return for Manchester United (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Tottenham team news

Lisandro Martinez is reportedly eyeing this game as his potential return from injury, albeit it seems unlikely he would start given how long he’s been out. Luke Shaw could return alongside Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, Antony and Anthony Martial.

Casemiro is another back in training but the game will likely come too soon for him and Mason Mount, while Andre Onana will feature for the final time before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof are still out, while Sofyan Amrabat is already away at AFCON with Morocco.

Spurs, meanwhile, will be missing Ben Davies after he suffered a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup win over Burnley. Giovani Lo Celso is also ruled out, with the pair facing a month on the sidelines.

Timo Werner is in line to make his debut after a loan move from RB Leipzig. James Maddison, Ivan Perisic and Alejo Veliz will not be available, while Cristian Romero has returned to training but the match could come too soon for him to start.

Micky van de Ven may be partnered instead by debutant Radu Dragusin in defence.

Timo Werner is in line to make his Tottenham debut against Manchester United (Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Tottenham prediction

The nature of United’s season suggests they will follow up their defeat at Forest with a big performance here.

Still, Spurs are not without their quality and have been boosted by the signings of Werner and Dragusin this week.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man Utd wins: 96

Draws: 50

Tottenham wins: 54

Man Utd vs Tottenham latest odds

Man Utd to win: 11/10

Draw: 21/10

Tottenham to win: 15/8

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).