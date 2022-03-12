Manchester United vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Manchester United take on Tottenham on Saturday in a huge showdown for fourth place.

Spurs’ last visit to Old Trafford came 15 months ago and feels like a different era entirely, a 6-1 win when Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were in the dugouts.

Both sides have endured numerous revivals, collapses, peaks and troughs since - and yet find themselves roughly in the same position with inconsistency impacting their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

With both fourth-placed Arsenal and sixth-placed West Ham in action a day later, a win for either United or Tottenham will catapult them into the prime position to chase down the Gunners.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the match.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick at the ground to provide expert analysis.

(PA)

Manchester United vs Tottenham team news

All eyes at Carrington will be on Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker flew home to Portugal having picked up an injury ahead of the Manchester derby.

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that both Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani have returned to full training and will be available to face Spurs.

However, Scott McTominay is expected to miss out as United look to avoid making a calf injury worse.

Tottenham are without Ryan Sessegnon due to muscle issue ahead of the trip north. Sergio Reguilon is expected to come in at left wing-back.

Japhet Tanganga is also sidelined and Oliver Skipp will miss out with a groin injury.

Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction

Two teams who can look incredible one week then dismal the next. Predicting which Tottenham team will turn up is particularly difficult with Antonio Conte’s side as sublime against Everton as they were bad against Middlesbrough.

As for United, Rangnick has struggled to get his star-studded side to look threatening against even the meekest of teams.

We’re plumping for an away win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The away team has won each of their last three meetings.

Man United wins: 94

Draws: 49

Tottenham wins: 53