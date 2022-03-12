Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Harry Maguire own-goal

(REUTERS)

Tottenham travel to Manchester United in the evening kick-off in the Premier League with the outcome likely to be pivotal in the race for a top four finish.

Spurs went down 3-0 at home to the Red Devils last October with both sides under different managers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo have since been replaced by Ralf Rangnick and Antonio Conte, while Arsenal are the pace-setters in fourth after an impressive run of form from Mikel Arteta’s side, most recently in their slick attacking display at Watford.

Discussion has centred around Conte’s future, which will be decided at the end of the season as the Italian has demaned the club match his ambition with facts and not words: “For sure at the moment there is only one truth - I am committed to this club for another year. For sure it is true that I would like this - to fight for the future, to fight to be competitive, to fight to win and not only to finish fourth in the league, because I repeat, that is not my ambition.

“My ambition is to be competitive and to fight to win. I want this and I know my heart, my soul, my mind wants these things. I hope myself and the club match each other in this situation. For sure, you need in the future to have other important steps and to have ambition. And it needs to be ambition with facts, not only with words.” Follow live goal and score updates, build-up, analysis, reaction and more from Old Trafford below:

Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League updates

Bruno Fernandes misses out for United with illness

Sergio Region replaces Ryan Sessegnon for Spurs

GOAL! 12’ - Cristiano Ronaldo smashes home opener from range, 1-0

GOAL! 35’ - Harry Kane penalty brings Spurs level, 1-1

GOAL! 38’ - Ronaldo has a double, converting Jadon Sancho’s sublime square ball, 2-1

GOAL! 72’ - Harry Maguire deflects into his own net, 2-2

Man Utd 2 - 2 Tottenham

19:05 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Chance! Cristiano Ronaldo is not done yet. He gives the ball to Sancho on the right wing and drives into the box. Sancho slots the ball back to him and Ronaldo pokes one at goal only for Lloris to palm it wide of the near post.

Story continues

This game does have the feel of a 90th minute Ronaldo winner.

Man Utd 2 - 2 Tottenham

19:03 , Michael Jones

75 mins: The game is there for the taking now. Manchester United have allowed pressure to build on them, defending deeper and deeper as this went on. Now they have to take control of the ball again if they want to win.

Victor Lindelof was about to come on for United but he’s been told to sit back down. Is Ralf Rangnick preparing a more attacking change, Edinson Cavani perhaps?

GOAL! Man Utd 2 - 2 Tottenham (Maguire OG, 72’)⚽️

19:01 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Romero chips the ball up to Kane who holds it up brilliantly and gives it back to the defender. Romero squares it to Son who slides the ball into the box for Reguilon. He knocks the ball into the six-yard area and Harry Maguire has to deal with it. He’s running back towards goal and sticks out a leg to intercept but only manages to deflect the pass into his own net!

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:57 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Anthony Elanga is brought on for the last 20 minutes or so to give United some fresh legs and a bit more pace in the counter-attack. Marcus Rashford is the man replaced.

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:55 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Chance! Manchester United are sat back now and utilising the counter-attack as their main threat on goal. Sancho sends the ball down the right side of the pitch and Ronaldo chases it down. He brings the ball under control, drifts into the box and shoots from a tight angle but forces Hugo Lloris into a decent save low to his right.

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:51 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Sancho gets caught on the ball again but is fouled by Romero. United win a free kick on the inside left and Alex Telles swings it into the box towards Ronaldo. He gets a glancing head to the ball but can’t find the target and Tottenham hoof it clear.

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:50 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Chance! Lovely work from Tottenham who come alive to nick the ball off Sancho in the middle of the pitch. The ball comes up to Kane who threads it into the right side of the box where Kulusevski picks it up and cuts a pass back to Son. Son shoots first time but curls his effort just wide of the right hand post.

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:46 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Son delivers a free kick into the Man Utd box but Maguire beats Romero in the air and heads the ball out to the far side of the area. It rolls out for a Tottenham throw in which is launched backwards by Sergio Reguilon.

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:44 , Jack Rathborn

(PA)

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

(REUTERS)

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:44 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Another quick break from Man Utd sees Pogba find Ronaldo in the middle of the pitch and the forward lays the ball over to Sancho who carries it into the left side of the box. Sancho lifts a cross to the far side of the box where Rashford waits for it to drop. Reguilon back-tracks for Spurs and beats Rashford to the ball, heading it behind for a corner.

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:41 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Rashford goes down off the ball and hobbles around for a bit to shake off the knock. He’s fine to continue for now. Ben Davies sends a long ball forward and wins a corner for Tottenham.

They play is short to Reguilon who gives the ball back to Son Heung-min. Son sends it into the box but the ball goes behind for a goal kick.

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:39 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Tottenham push up the pitch looking for another equaliser but lose the ball and United look set to break away. Marcus Rashford wins it on the right side and flicks the ball over to Paul Pogba. Jadon Sancho goes flying down the left and as Pogba is about to send it over to him he’s tackled from behind by a sliding Cristian Romero who wins the ball, takes out the man and claims possession for Spurs.

Second half: Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:34 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Cristiano Ronaldo gets the second half underway for Man Utd. The ball is knocked back to the defence and then worked over to the left wing. It’s played up towards Ronaldo but Cristian Romero gets there ahead of him and wins possession for Spurs.

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:31 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has become just the third player aged 37 and over to score more than once in a Premier League game after Teddy Sheringham (once) and Graham Alexander (twice).

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:26 , Michael Jones

Two goals already for Cristiano Ronaldo. I wouldn’t put it past him getting a hat-trick today.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:21 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane equalled Wayne Rooney’s record of 94 Premier League goals away from home with his penalty.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Half-time: Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:17 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Save! Jadon Sancho darts inside the box from the left side and has a go at goal but can’t beat Hugo Lloris who dives low to his left and keeps it out.

The whistle goes and Manchester United head into half-time with a slender lead thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:16 , Michael Jones

45 mins: The Manchester United fans have been singing about Cristiano Ronaldo for the last 10 minutes at least. They’re enjoying this game.

Two minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Time enough for another goal perhaps?

Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham

18:11 , Michael Jones

41 mins: After missing the Manchester City game with a reported hip problem Cristiano Ronaldo has turned up today with a point to prove. He’s scored twice in the first half to give Man Utd the lead but they are far from secure in the game.

Spurs find themselves behind again so Harry Kane has a shot from range. There’s a deflection and the ball flies wide of the near post. Corner to Tottenham.

GOAL! Man Utd 2 - 1 Tottenham (Ronaldo, 38’)⚽️

18:08 , Michael Jones

38 mins: What a game this is! Jadon Sancho makes a run in behind on the left wing as the ball is played over the top by Nemanja Matic. Sergio Reguilon is playing him onside on the opposite side of the pitch and Sancho manages to carry the ball into the penalty area. Hugo Lloris comes over to close him down but Sancho squares it to Cristiano Ronaldo who taps it home to put United back in front!

GOAL! Man Utd 1 - 1 Tottenham (Kane, 35’)⚽️

18:06 , Michael Jones

35 mins: He scores! It’s a great penalty, right in the bottom left corner. David De Gea chose the correct side but could reach the ball. Kane has another goal at Old Trafford.

Penalty to Tottenham!

18:05 , Michael Jones

Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham

34 mins: Spurs collect Maguire’s clearance and keep up the attack. It’s played into Dejan Kulusevski on the right side and he attempts to cross the ball. Alex Telles is over there to stop him and blocks the ball with his left-hand. His arm is away from his body and the referee points to the spot!

Harry Kane has the chance to equalise for Spurs.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham

18:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Dier is in action again but this time in the Man Utd final third. Spurs win a free kick and Dier blasts his shot straight into the wall where Harry Maguire blocks it and heads the ball away.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham

18:03 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Man Utd threaten to break on the counter-attack but Cristiano Ronaldo is cynically brough down by Eric Dier who picks up a yellow card for his efforts.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham

18:01 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Bentancur switches the play out to Doherty on the right wing and he brings it into the box. He shimmies around Matic and sees his shot at goal blocked. The ball comes loose and Kulusevski wins in on the edge of the box. He carries it inside the area but his pass across to Kane is stopped and booted clear by Maguire.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham

17:58 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Off the line! Son Heung-min whips a corner into the box for Spurs and fnds Rodrigo Bentancur at the near post. He flicks the ball over to the far post where Eric Dier pops up to fire a header at goal. David De Gea is stuck on the other side of the goal but Diogo Dalot is guarding the back post and manages to head it away. The clearance drops for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who’s follow up is sent sailing over the crossbar!

Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham

17:54 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Alex Telles brings the ball down the left wing for Man Utd and whips an early cross into the middle of the box. Ronaldo squeezes in between Cristian Romero and Eric Dier, jumps early and wins the header but can only guide it wide of the back post.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham - Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates opening goal

17:52 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham

17:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Disallowed goal! Tottenham almost have an equaliser. Ben Davies makes his way up the pitch and passes the ball out to the left wing before continuing his way into the penalty area. It gets knocked inside to Son who slips a pass through the United defence and finds Davies in the box. He takes control and belts a left-footed shot past David De Gea only to see the offside flag go up late to halt the celebrations.

Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham

17:48 , Michael Jones

15 mins: That goal has given the United players a lot of confidence. They’re knocking the ball around with verve and pace, striding towards the Spurs end of the pitch.

Paul Pogba receives it on the inside left and fancies himself from range. He aims for the far bottom corner but sends it just wide of goal.

GOAL! Man Utd 1 - 0 Tottenham (Ronaldo, 12’)⚽️

17:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: That’s what they’ve been waiting for! When Cristiano Ronaldo was brought back to Old Trafford in the summer the fans all hoped he’d roll back the clock and dazzle them with wonderous goals. This is one of them.

United work the ball down the right and send it inside to Fred. He flicks it past Rodrigo Bentancur and finds Ronaldo outside the box but bang in front of goal. Eric Dier holds his ground and allows Ronaldo to set himself. With barely a back lift the Portuguese strikes his shot and curls it away from the diving Hugo Lloris to pick out the top corner!

Manchester United take the lead at Old Trafford.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham

17:41 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Chance! It’s a fantastic diagonal ball over tp Jadon Sancho on the left wing. He drops in behind Matt Doherty and brings it under control on his way into the box. Ronaldo is wide open and Sancho pulls it back to him. He shoots but Eric Dier steps up to him and blocks it. There’s a big appeal for handball from both Sancho and Ronaldo but the referee lets play go on. Dier was so close to Ronaldo, I’m not sure what he could do to avoid it.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham

17:40 , Jack Rathborn

Kulusevski carries the ball away from Sancho (AP)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham

17:38 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first sight at goal. It’s good work from Paul Pogba who carries the ball to the byline and holds it up under pressure. He spins and lays the ball back into the box where Ronaldo attempts to chip a shot to the far top corner only to send it over the crossbar.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham

17:37 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Sergio Reguilon slips a perfectly weighted ball down the left wing and Son keeps it in play. He drives inside, goes past Matic and lays the ball off to Harry Kane. Space opens up for a shot but instead he attempts to play Matt Doherty in on the right side of the box but Harry Maguire intercepts the pass and United work it clear.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham

17:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Harry Maguire steps into midfield to tackle Harry Kane and knocks the ball away from the Tottenham forward. It comes to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who flicks a pass over the top and sends Kane sprinting into space on the right side of the pitch. He recovers the ball but Raphael Varane gets across to stop him sending a pass into the box.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Tottenham

17:31 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Spurs kick off the match and work the ball over to the left side towards Son Heung-min. He’s pounced on by Nemanja Matic who comes away with the ball for the home side.

Manchester United vs Tottenham

17:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. This is a big game for both sides in the race for a Champions League place. Tottenham won 6-1 when they came to Old Trafford last season but Man Utd beat them 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the reverse fixture this year.

United would move back into the top four with a win, Tottenham would leapfrog the Red Devils if they’re triumphant today. Who’s going to win this one?

Manchester United vs Tottenham

17:24 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane has scored 93 times in 137 Premier League away games and another goal would see him equal Wayne Rooney as the competition’s leading away scorer.

Kane has three goals and two assists in his last three top-flight appearances at Old Trafford.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Tottenham

17:20 , Michael Jones

David De Gea starts for Manchester United today after a false positive Covid test but there’s no room for Bruno Fernandes in the Man Utd squad as he misses out due to illness. Ralf Rangnick addressed both players before kick off saying:

He's [Fernandes] ill unfortunately, he couldn't train yesterday, he's unavailable today. “He [David De Gea] had a positive test to start with, but in the end it was a false test, we did another test and it was negative, that's why he can play

Manchester United vs Tottenham

17:18 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has four goals and three assists in his last five Premier League appearances against Tottenham. He has also scored in each of his last six games against Spurs, for both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Tottenham

17:15 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte has four wins from his six meetings with Manchester United, but has lost on both visits to Old Trafford.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Tottenham

17:12 , Michael Jones

A win today would ensure Manchester United become the first club to reach 400 home Premier League victories.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

We should change the way we talk about Ralf Rangnick and Man Utd

17:07 , Michael Jones

The comedian Michael Spicer had neatly packaged the phenomenon in a skit. “This is Manchester United we’re talking about,” he says, passionately circling the same phrase in different guises as a mirror to punditry of the club.

Spicer had touched on the reality that much is said about the modern United, but most of it is meaningless and repetitive.

There is a loop of pure rage, ranting, and resentment, which makes for compelling TV and viral social media clips, but does little to move the dial on understanding just where United are, how far they need to travel to return to the top, and what is imperative if they are to get close again.

We should change the way we talk about Ralf Rangnick and Manchester United

Manchester United vs Tottenham

17:01 , Michael Jones

Tottenham have won four of their last six Premier League away games. They have a record of seven wins and seven defeats from 14 matches in 2022.

Which Tottenham will turn up today? The one that went toe-to-toe with Manchester City and beat them or the team that lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup after failing to take their chances in front of goal?

Manchester United vs Tottenham

16:57 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have gone three games without a win in all competitions - two draws, one defeat. It’s their worst run since they went six without victory between September and October 2019.

But, United have won four and drawn two of their seven home league matches under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Can they earn another victory this afternoon?

Manchester United vs Tottenham

16:53 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte, has been remembering his playing days and in particular his trip to Old Trafford with Juventus in 1999. Conte said:

I remember it well... I scored a goal, then United drew in the last minute with Ryan Giggs. Then, in the second leg, we were winning 2-0 and we lost 3-2. I remember very well that season that United won the Champions League, the final was against Bayern Munich, they were losing 1-0 with one minute to go and then they scored twice and won the Champions League. “I think that was the best period for United, they started to win an important competition like the Champions League to become one of the biggest teams in the world. “Now, I’m really focussed on my new job, I’m a coach, but, for sure, this loss is part of my career. I remember it very well because instead of going to the Champions League Final, we lost against United, and then United won the Champions League.”

Manchester United vs Tottenham

16:47 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick was asked about Tottenham’s biggest threats and how they could potentially hurt Manchester United this afternoon. There’s no prizes for guessing what he said:

They are playing in a 3-4-3 or a 5-2-3. At times they are very defensive and sit in a deep block waiting for the counter-attacking moments and their biggest threat is that combination with Kulusevski but even more so with Heung Min-Son and Harry Kane.”

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Head-to-head

16:42 , Michael Jones

Manchester United could win three consecutive league games against Tottenham for the first time since a run of four between April 2009 and October 2010.

Spurs have suffered 37 Premier League defeats to Manchester United - no side has beaten them more in the division but all four of Tottenham’s Premier League wins at Old Trafford have come in their last nine visits, including by 6-1 last season.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Team changes

16:36 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick makes five changes to the Manchester United team that lost 4-1 to Manchester City last weekend. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof make way for Diogo Dalot and Raphael Varane in defence with Nemanja Matic, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo all returning. David De Gea is fit to start but Bruno Fernandes misses the game due to illness.

Antonio Conte makes just one change to his Tottenham line-up. Ryan Sessegnon is out with a hamstring injury and Sergio Reguilon comes in at left wingback to replace him.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Line-ups

16:32 , Michael Jones

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Fred, Matic, Sancho, Pogba, Rashford, Ronaldo

🔴 𝐔 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐄 𝐃 🔴



Introducing your Reds to face Tottenham ✊#MUFC | #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 12, 2022

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Your team to face Manchester United. ✊ pic.twitter.com/Oox3Y4OXQj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 12, 2022

Manchester United vs Tottenham

16:24 , Michael Jones

The players have arrived at Old Trafford with the official team news expected in just over five minutes time. Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Man Utd?

Manchester United vs Tottenham

16:20 , Michael Jones

Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte, says that his team is ready to go against Man Utd but hopes to instill a game-by-game mentality on his squad. Speaking after Spurs’ victory over Everton last time out, Conte said:

I want us to show this type of mentality, to think about the next game. As I said, we played a really good game against Everton, got the three points, but the most important game for us is the game against United. “We don’t forget that we lost 3-0 at home (in October) and, for sure, we are talking about a really important squad. At the same time, we have improved, and we are improving through our work every day. “It was a good result against Everton, then we’ve had good training sessions to prepare for the game against Manchester United, a big game. We are ready to play.”

Manchester United face nervous wait to see if Antonio Conte gamble pays off

16:15 , Michael Jones

What would Manchester United’s season look like if Antonio Conte had replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? It is the obvious question to ask ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Old Trafford this weekend, one raised in the Sky Sports studio after last Sunday’s humiliation in the Manchester derby, but in a lot of ways it is a moot point.

The prospect of Conte becoming United’s next permanent manager was played down almost as quickly as it was brought up back in October. Support for Solskjaer within the club was seriously waning in the aftermath of the 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool but Conte had few advocates of his own.

United’s reservations were well documented at the time, the biggest being the Italian’s confrontational style of managing both up and down. There were – rightly or wrongly – fears of a repeat of Jose Mourinho’s tenure, which ended in a toxic working environment and left Old Trafford’s key decision-makers seeking the ‘cultural reset’ that ultimately led to Solskjaer.

Manchester United face nervous wait to see if Antonio Conte gamble pays off

Manchester United vs Tottenham

16:11 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick spoke about what he’s expecting from Tottenham this afternoon and has identified a few weaknesses in Antonio Conte’s team that he hopes his players can exploit. The Man Utd boss said:

We have watched enough games like we always do. We prepare our team for the next opponent, one of the best transitional teams in transitional moments with Heung Min-Son and Harry Kane. “On the other hand they are also vulnerable at the back. There must be some reasons why they lost games against Burnley away, Middlesborough or against Wolves. “We are fully aware about their assets and the strengths they have in their team with the style of football and that we can beat them on the day.”

Manchester United vs Tottenham

16:06 , Michael Jones

This is a huge game for Manchester United and Tottenham. Both teams are competing for a place in the top four. Man Utd head into the match in fifth with a two-point lead over Spurs and trailing Arsenal (4th) by one. If the Red Devils win today they’ll move back into the top four ahead of Arsenal’s game against Leicester tomorrow.

Tottenham (7th) have two games in hand on Manchester United so defeat today isn’t as big a killer blow as it could have been. If they win though, they’ll move ahead of United and draw level on points with Arsenal. The last time Spurs came to Old Trafford they put six goals past David De Gea despite going behind in the second minute of the game. Could history repeat itself today?

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Recent results

16:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United haven’t won in three games across all competitions since beating Leeds 4-2 away from home on 20th February. In that time they’ve drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and Watford in the Premier League before Manchester City battered them 4-1 in the derby last time out. Jadon Sancho cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s opener but City’s playmaker sent them back in front six minutes later. They took a 2-1 lead into half-time and then swept United away with two goals from Riyad Mahrez in the second half.

On the other hand Tottenham will be full of confidence. Since a 1-0 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor, Spurs have won their last two Premier League games scoring nine goals in that time. They put four past Leeds at Elland Road before hammering Everton 5-0 at home last time out. Harry Kane is hitting form at the right time and Dejan Kulusevski has made a bright start to his Tottenham career.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte on Spurs future

15:55 , Jack Rathborn

“For sure at the moment there is only one truth - I am committed to this club for another year,” Antonio Conte said.

“The club wanted this type of situation and I accepted it because it was good to get to know each other. After four months I think the club have understood the way I want to work and I understand the club.

“We have three more months until the end of the season to continue to improve our knowledge of each other and then to find the best solution for both.

“I can tell you that I am enjoying working for this club and I would like to fight for something important for this club.

“For sure it is true that I would like this - to fight for the future, to fight to be competitive, to fight to win and not only to finish fourth in the league, because I repeat, that is not my ambition.

“My ambition is to be competitive and to fight to win. I want this and I know my heart, my soul, my mind wants these things. I hope myself and the club match each other in this situation.

“For sure, you need in the future to have other important steps and to have ambition. And it needs to be ambition with facts, not only with words.”

Antonio Conte’s side are looking for a top-four finish this season (Adam davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United vs Tottenham

15:55 , Michael Jones

Edinson Cavani spoke during the week about dealing with a thigh issue that has seen him miss the last six games for Manchester United. The 35-year-old last played in the 1-1 draw at Burnley on 8th February and he admits it has been difficult having to watch from the sidelines. Cavani said:

Yes, I’ve been unfortunate to be out through injury, and for a longer period than I’m used to. I’ve never been used to spending this length of time on the sidelines. It’s something that I’m finding very difficult. Something which is very tough. “Mentally, it’s not easy either, because when you’re not used to it, it really is extremely hard to take on board what is happening and seeing your team-mates each game going out on to the pitch, either for training or to play in a match. “And you can’t be joining them out there, it’s hard to take, and it’s really frustrating that you’re feeling like that, and it makes you a bit anxious and really keen to be wanting to be fit and ready as quickly as possible.”

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Build-up to Premier League fixture

15:50 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Manchester United vs Tottenham

15:45 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Tottenham team news

15:40 , Jack Rathborn

Cristiano Ronaldo has been passed fit after missing out on the Manchester derby defeat last weekend, while Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are also set to return. Luke Shaw remains out, however, while Scott McTominay is a major doubt. David de Gea is a late absentee having tested positive for Covid with Dean Henderson set to come in.

Ryan Sessegnon has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury while Oliver Skipp remains out with a groin problem. Japhet Tanganga is also out, so Sergio Reguilon is expected to come in for Sessegnon in what could be an unchanged team elsewhere.

Ralf Rangnick keeping focus on Tottenham showdown amid Cristiano Ronaldo speculation

15:35 , Jack Rathborn

Ralf Rangnick is not wasting energy worrying about Cristiano Ronaldo’s travel itinerary or Marcus Rashford’s long-term future as the interim manager focuses on Manchester United’s must-win clash against Tottenham.

Saturday kicks off a make-or-break Old Trafford doubleheader as top-four rivals Spurs come to town before the Red Devils host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Rangnick’s immediate focus is on a Premier League match that he admits fifth-placed United “have to win” given Arsenal in fourth are not just a point better off but also boast three games in hand.

Ralf Rangnick keeping focus on Tottenham showdown amid Cristiano Ronaldo speculation

Manchester United welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘must-win’ clash against Tottenham

15:30 , Jack Rathborn

Ralf Rangnick says Cristiano Ronaldo will return for what the Manchester United interim manager admits is a must-win match against Tottenham in the top-four race.

This has been another difficult week around Old Trafford after Premier League leaders Manchester City dished out a humbling 4-1 derby defeat at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday – a match Ronaldo missed through injury.

United started well enough against their neighbours only to fall away embarrassingly in a meek second-half display, which has led to external criticism and plenty of introspection.

Manchester United welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘must-win’ clash against Spurs

Manchester United vs Tottenham predicted line-ups

15:25 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United: Henderson; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies: Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Manchester United vs Tottenham odds

15:20 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Tottenham: 9/4

Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction

15:15 , Jack Rathborn

This feels like a good match-up for Tottenham and they have the quality in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski to punish Manchester United’s out-of-form defence. After a week on the training ground, back Conte to get his gameplan right at Old Trafford. Manchester United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Jurgen Klopp gives Mohamed Salah injury update after Liverpool star secures win at Brighton

14:54 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp admits “something is not 100 per cent right” about Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star went off injured against Brighton.

The Egyptian scored from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 victory for the Reds on the south coast and cut Man City’s lead at the top of the Premier League to just three points.

But the 29-year-old went down hurt and was substituted for Diogo Jota, leaving Klopp nervously awaiting an update in the coming days ahead of a trip to Arsenal on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp gives Mohamed Salah injury update

Manchester United welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘must-win’ clash against Tottenham

15:18 , Jack Rathborn

Ralf Rangnick says Cristiano Ronaldo will return for what the Manchester United interim manager admits is a must-win match against Tottenham in the top-four race.

This has been another difficult week around Old Trafford after Premier League leaders Manchester City dished out a humbling 4-1 derby defeat at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday – a match Ronaldo missed through injury.

United started well enough against their neighbours only to fall away embarrassingly in a meek second-half display, which has led to external criticism and plenty of introspection.

Manchester United welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘must-win’ clash against Spurs

Liverpool keep Premier League title pursuit on track with win at Brighton

14:36 , Michael Jones

When coming up with a list of the more in-form final-third productivity merchants in the Premier League, Joel Matip probably isn’t the name who usually springs to mind.

Maybe that’s overstating it somewhat, but the newest Player of the Month has scored one and assisted twice now in his last five matches and it was he who found the time and clarity in his delivery to help Liverpool open the scoring at Brighton, en route to a 2-0 win.

It ended what had been a rather chaotic opening from the visitors, and it was a largely different game thereafter.

Liverpool keep title pursuit on track with win at Brighton

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

14:34 , Michael Jones

In Liverpool’s Premier League history, only Steven Gerrard - 120 goals, 92 assists - has had a direct hand in more goals for the club than Mohamed Salah - 115 goals, 43 assists - who’s moved level with Robbie Fowler today on 158.

(Getty Images)

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:30 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp will be happy with that result. Liverpool weren’t at their flowing best. The game was a little stop-start towards the end and the Reds weren’t very clinical in the final third.

Luis Diaz scored another goal to continue his good start at Liverpool and Mo Salah secured the points with a penalty.

Full-time: Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:26 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: There goes the full-time whistle. Liverpool earn another crucial three points in their race for the Premier Leagie title. The gap between them and Manchester City is backed down to three.

Mo Salah went off with a what looked like a little niggle so they’ll be hoping he’s okay. Brighton slump to another defeat. It’s their fifth in a row in the Premier League.

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:25 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool players celebrate after Mohamed Salah scores (AP)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates with his teammates Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz (AP)

(PA)

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:21 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Brighton are giving it a go as the game enters stoppage time. Solly March has a shot knocked wide at the near post by Alisson who then comes out and claims the corner kick for the visitors.

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:20 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Five minutes of added time to play at the Amex Stadium. A threaded pass into the box from the right wing almost plays in Leandro Trossard but Alisson is quick off his line and smothers it before Trossard can get there.

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:19 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Save! Danny Welbeck comes close to a consolation goal for Brighton ! A throw gives the ball to Trossard who dinks it to the byline for March. March keeps the ball in play and cuts a pass into the six-yard box where Welbeck meets it on the half-volley and turns the ball towards goal. Alisson reacts sharply and manages to push it up and over the crossbar!

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:16 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Brighton push up the pitch and curl a cross deep towards the far post where the ball gets headed back across the six-yard area and Virgil van Dijk has to poke it behind for a corner under pressure.

Liverpool defend the corner as Lewis Dunk goes down in the box looking for a penalty that doesn’t come.

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:13 , Michael Jones

82 mins: Robertson brings the ball down the inside left channel and slides it wide to Diaz. The Liverpool left-back continues his run into the box and Diaz passes the ball back to him. Jota and Mane are waiting in the middle as Robertson gets to the byline and pulls the ball back. The pass is behind his teammates though and Brighton work it clear.

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:10 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Alisson boots the ball down the pitch and gets clattered by Neal Maupay’s press after the ball has gone. It’s pure frustration from the Brighton striker but he goes in the book as well.

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:07 , Michael Jones

76 mins: More solid work from Solly March on the left side sees him take on Trent Alexander-Arnold and win Brighton a corner. The set piece gest swung into the middle but Liverpool deal with it without too much trouble.

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:04 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Diogo Jota receives the ball on the left wing and knocks it past Alexis Mac Allister who decides to try an win it with a sliding tackle. He’s late and takes Jota’s legs from under him earning himself a yellow card.

Liverpool look comfortable out there now.

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

14:00 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Decent work from Solly March and Tariq Lamptey to work the ball down the right side for Brighton. Lamptey whips the ball into the area but puts it over everyone’s heads and Liverpool clear their lines.

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

13:56 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Brighton are awarded a free kick for a handball from Thiago in the middle of the pitch. There’s a chorus of ironic cheers from the Brighton fans. Marc Cucurella is given the ball but Fabinho pushes high up the pitch and nicks it off him. He plays in inside to Diogo Jota but he gets closed down and loses possession on the edge of the penalty area.

Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool

13:53 , Michael Jones

64 mins: There’s a bit of frustration on the faces of the Brighton players now. They work the ball up the pitch and Alisson comes running forward to claim it. He grabs hold of the ball but runs out of the penalty area. He’s smart about it though and sticks out his arms to keep the ball inside and avoid any punishment.

Jurgen Klopp makes a couple of changes. Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota are brought on in place of Naby Keita and Mo Salah,

GOAL! Brighton 0 - 2 Liverpool (Salah, 61’)⚽️

13:49 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Mo Salah converts from the penalty spot and Liverpool double their lead!

Penalty to Liverpool!

13:49 , Michael Jones

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

59 mins: A diagonal pass comes over to Diaz on the left side of the box. He brings in down and drives around Veltman but loses possession. The ball comes loose and is met by Naby Keita. He runs onto a first time shot and is charged down by Yves Bissouma who raises his arm and stops the effort. The referee points immediately to the spot and VAR doesn’t overturn it!

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:47 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Chance! Alexander-Arnold passes the ball into the box for Salah who shimmies around Dunk and takes a shot. It deflects off Gross and loops into the air, heading over the goalkeeper before bouncing away off the crossbar.

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:45 , Michael Jones

54 mins: There’s a nice contest developing between Veltman and Diaz. Veltman sees that the ball is about to come up to the Liverpool forward and tries to nip in front of him. Diaz feels a bit of contact and goes down winning Liverpool a free kick.

Naby Keita and Yves Bissouma then come together in the middle of the pitch. Bissouma just taps Keita in the head as they tussle shoulder-to-shoulder and Keita hobbles away convincing the referee to award Liverpool another free kick. Bissouma is outraged and throws the ball away in anger earning himslef a yellow card.

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:41 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Adam Lallana is down for Brighton. He went to ground just as Alisson was looking to take a goal kick. The medics come on to check him out and it seems as though he’s tweaked a muscle or something.

He only came on a half-time and now has to be replaced. Pascal Gross comes on and the good news for Lallana is that he’s able to walk off the pitch by himself.

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:36 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Chance! Brighton quickly move it up the right side and a pass comes into the box for Neal Maupay. He holds it up well and draws in the two Liverpool centre-backs before feeding it across to Leandro Trossard. It’s a great opportunity for Trossard to score but he laces his effort well over the goal!

Second half: Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:34 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Graham Potter makes a change for Liverpool bringing on Adam Lallana in place of Steven Alzate. The Seagulls get the match back underway and pass the ball all the way to their goalkeeper. He belts it down the right side where Luis Diaz and Joel Veltman both try to win the ball.

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:31 , Michael Jones

Joel Matip is the first ever Cameroonian to win Premier League player of the month, while he’s the first central defender to win the award since his teammate Virgil van Dijk in December 2018.

In February he played every game for Liverpool and the Reds conceded just once. Today he’s already got an assist, setting up Luis Diaz’s opener with a chipped pass over the top.

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:27 , Michael Jones

As things stand Liverpool’s lead means they would move within three points of leaders Manchester City, who play Crystal Palace on Monday.

This title race looks very close, so much so that goal difference may become a deciding factor. Liverpool’s GD is currently two better than Man City’s but Jurgen Klopp will want his players to get as many as they can today.

He was not a happy man when Mane and Salah kept shooting instead of passing the ball for an easier chance at goal in the first half.

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:23 , Michael Jones

Luis Diaz’s headed effort has put Liverpool in front with Brighton goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, avoiding any punishment for this challenge in the build-up.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:19 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Liverpool take a lead into the break. Brighton started as the better, more composed side but Liverpool started to click after Luis Diaz gave them the lead. Robert Sanchez is lucky to still be on the pitch and Brighton will feel pleased at going into half-time just one goal down. Liverpool had a couple of chances to add to their lead but chose the wrong options in the final third.

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half.

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:15 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Chance! Alexis Mac Allister swings a Brighton corner into the box but Jordan Henderson is free to nod it away. Tariq Lamptey gets to the ball and plays it out to Leandro Trossard on the right side. Trossard’s cross into the area is won by Andy Robertson who punts it forward and plays Mo Salah free on the counter-attack.

Salah drives into the left side of the box, shrugs off Yves Bissouma and decides not to pass to Luis Diaz. He tries to guide around Robert Sanchez but the goalkeeper blocks the gap at the near post and keeps out the shot!

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:10 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold stand over a free kick on the left side of Brighton’s final third. Alexander-Arnold whips it into the area where Marc Cucurella attempts to clear it. Mo Salah keeps the attack alive and nods it back across to Alexander-Arnold who scuffs his effort well wide of the back post.

Brighton 0 - 1 Liverpool

13:08 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Yves Bissouma brings the ball through midfield and gets into a tangle with Sadio Mane. Both players hit the deck and the referee awards the free kick to Liverpool much to the annoyance of the the home fans - and Graham Potter.

Diaz swtiches the ball out to Alexander-Arnold who plays Henderson into the box. He chips it into the middle but the pass goes over Diaz and gets headed away by Veltman.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website