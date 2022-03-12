Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Sports Staff
·2 min read
Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
In this article:
Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League tonight in a match that could prove crucial in the race for the top four.

Both teams trail Arsenal in the fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League and a further defeat could give them with too much ground to make up.

United were comprehensively beaten by rivals Manchester City last weekend amid accusations that they gave up on manager Ralf Rangnick in the second half.

They will be expected to respond against a Spurs side who thrashed Everton 5-0 on Monday, but have been struggling for consistency under Antonio Conte.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 12 March at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Cristiano Ronaldo has been passed fit after missing out on the Manchester derby defeat last weekend, while Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are also set to return. Luke Shaw remains out, however, while Scott McTominay is a major doubt.

Ryan Sessegnon has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury while Oliver Skipp remains out with a groin problem. Japhet Tanganga is also out, so Sergio Reguilon is expected to come in for Sessegnon in what could be an unchanged team elsewhere.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies: Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Manchester United: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Tottenham: 9/4

Prediction

This feels like a good match-up for Tottenham and they have the quality in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski to punish Manchester United’s out-of-form defence. After a week on the training ground, back Conte to get his gameplan right at Old Trafford. Manchester United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

