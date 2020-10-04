Manchester United vs Spurs LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Follow the latest updates live from the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur as Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford looking to continue his side’s good form.

Both sides find themselves in the unfamiliar position of the bottom half of the table, with United only taking three points this season and Spurs one more in what have been unimpressive starts to the campaign. However, Tottenham have started to find their stride over the course of the last week, having first knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup before putting seven goals past Maccabi Haifa to reach the Europa League group stage.

In contrast, much of United’s week has been dominated by transfer talk, and the club are poised to sign free agent striker Edinson Cavani after appearing to accept defeat in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, with the transfer window set to close tomorrow. Attention quickly returns to the Premier League though, with Spurs looking to pull clear of the top-four rivals. Follow the live updates below.