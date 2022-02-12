Manchester United vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

(Getty Images)

Southampton travel to Manchester United looking to cause another upset after a fine win at Tottenham midweek.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were pegged back by Burnley midweek and will be weary of Saints’ threat at Old Trafford.

The battle for a top four finish is heating up with Arsenal winning at Wolves and West Ham still in a great spot.

Jadon Sancho is the bright spark for United in recent weeks and the England forward will hope to continue his form here.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this lunchtime.

When is Manchester United vs Southampton?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 February at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live and online on the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

Eric Bailly remains a doubt after the Ivory Coast international returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with a swollen ankle. While there are doubts over Fred and Alex Telles due to their recovery from Covid. Cristiano Ronaldo will likely return to the starting line-up after resting midweek.

Lyanco is recovering from a serious hamstring injury, with goalkeeper Alex McCarthy also sidelined. Moussa Djenepo is back in contention after taking up a spot on the bench after starring at the Africa Cup of Nations. But Nathan Redmond (ankle) and Nathan Tella (groin) are major doubts.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United confirmed starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes; Rashford, Ronaldo.

Southampton confirmed starting lineup: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja.

Odds

Manchester United: 4/7

Draw: 3/1

Southampton: 9/2

Prediction

Saints will be flying out the blocks here after their midweek win and United, while starting well at Burnley, may allow doubt to creep into their game if Hasenhuttl’s men can get on top. It’ll be fascinating to see if Broja can pin Maguire in what could be a decisive head-to-head battle. We’ll go for a score draw here, 1-1.