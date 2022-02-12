Manchester United vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Bruno Fernandes arrives at Old Trafford before the match (Getty)

Manchester United host Southampton in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League in a crucial match in the race to land a top four finish. Ralf Rangnick’s side dropped two points midweek to struggling Burnley and will hope their promising home form continues against Saints, having won four of their last five league games at Old Trafford.

While a 3-2 win at Tottenham means the visitors are bullish entering the game, especially with Chelsea youngster Armando Broja in fine form on loan Saints, scoring four goals in his last eight league starts and eight in all competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s form is one to watch, with Rangnick admitting that he “must score more goals”, after just one non-penalty goal since the German joined the club in December: “It’s not only about Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s obvious, we are creating chances and opportunities but just didn’t score enough goals. It’s not just an issue with Cristiano, it’s an issue with other players. We don’t score enough goals. If you bear in mind how many chances we create, it needs to get better on coming weeks. In the first half against Burnley, was very, very close to the game plan we spoke before the game and now it’s about rewarding ourselves with the results we deserve.”

Follow live build-up, team news, line-ups, minute-by-minute coverage, analysis and reaction below:

Manchester United vs Southampton

Match kicks off at 12.30pm GMT

Man Utd, sixth, can climb back into top four with victory

Saints 10th and aiming to consolidate top-half place

Manchester United vs Southampton: Premier League standings

11:26 , Michael Jones

Sixth placed Manchester United can move back into the top four with a victory over Southampton today. They are currently one point behind West Ham (4th) but have a game in hand. The battle for the top four spots in a close one and anything less than three points for Ralf Rangnick’s team today would be seen as an opportunity not taken.

Southampton are in good form and have moved up to 10th in the table. They can jump ahead of 9th placed Brighton if they beat Man Utd away from home today but their goal will be to avoid defeat and continue their impressive run of form.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Recent results

11:22 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are unbeaten in four Premier League games with two wins and two draws. Last time out they travelled to Turf Moor and took the lead through Paul Pogba in a dominant first half display. However they could not keep that momentum and following Jay Rodriguez’s 47th minute equaliser United hung on for a point.

Southampton are have lost just once in nine games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last three matches including a 1-1 against Manchester City and a 3-2 victory away at Spurs. The Tottenham match was Southampton’s last outing and they twice came from behind before Che Adams nodded home a winning goal at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium during the week.

Manchester United vs Southampton team news

11:16 , Michael Jones

Fred, Eric Bailly, and Nemanja Matic are all absent for Manchester United. Bailly and Matic have injuries and Fred tested positive for Covid-19.

Alex Telles may return.

For Southampton Nathan Redmond is out with an ankle injury but Tino Livramento could return to the team after being rested during the week.

Manchester United vs Southampton

11:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

