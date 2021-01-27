Manchester United vs Sheffield Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Manchester United welcome Sheffield United to Old Trafford this evening as the hosts look to regain top spot in the Premier League.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were overtaken at the summit by rivals Man City yesterday after Pep Guardiola’s team thrashed relegation-threatened West Brom 5-0 at the Hawthorns, but the Red Devils can reverse the positions again with a win at home to strugglers Sheffield United.
Man United enter the fixture with four victories and one draw in their last five outings in the league and buoyed by a fourth-round FA Cup win against rivals Liverpool in their most recent game.
Sheffield United, meanwhile, have one win and four defeats in their last five efforts in the Premier League and are rooted to the bottom of the table on just five points at the exact midway point of their campaign.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s top-flight meeting.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 8.15pm GMT at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream it live on the BT Sport website and app.
Official line-ups
Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Baldock, Basham, Jagielka, Ampadu, Bryan; Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck; McGoldrick, Sharp
Odds
Man United: 1/4
Draw: 5/1
Sheffield United: 10/1
Prediction
Man United 3-1 Sheffield United.
