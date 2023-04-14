When your luck's out it's really out – just ask Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire (C) - Late own goals and defensive injuries caps miserable night for Man Utd - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

By Ian Whittell

Harry Maguire must have felt for much of this season that luck has been against him, and the incredibly unfortunate own-goal he scored in the second minute of injury-time to give Sevilla a surprise equaliser in their Europa League quarter-final will have done little to change his mind

It had appeared that two first-half goals from Marcel Sabitzer would allow United to forget about the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, only for disaster to strike in the final six minutes and also, potentially, in the treatment room.

After 84 minutes, Tyrell Malacia hopelessly misjudged a ball to Sevilla substitute Jesus Navas, who was therefore allowed space and time to drill over a cross-shot that deflected off the defender and David de Gea into the net.

Erik ten Hag might have already been questioning the wisdom of a triple substitution by the time Lucas Ocampos sent over a superb cross and substitute Youssef En-Nesyri, who had been denied by De Gea moments earlier, rose to send a header past the goalkeeper, via a deflection off Maguire.

The loss of Lisandro Martinez, carried off by two Sevilla players with what appeared a bad ankle injury, compounded what could prove to be a costly evening for Ten Hag, already without Rashford, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane, who had been replaced at half-time.

Harry Maguire - Late own goals and defensive injuries caps miserable night for Man Utd - Getty Images/Darren Staples

Those injuries could further harm United’s chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the competition and continue an astonishing sequence in which their European interest has been ended by Spanish opposition in each of the past five seasons. Rashford, and his 28 goals, was supposed to be the absence most keenly felt by Ten Hag and United but, with Sabitzer stepping up in impressive fashion, this should have been a tie that was all but over by the interval.

Just 15 seconds had been played when Antony slipped a pass through for Jadon Sancho, who finished impressively but was clearly offside in doing so. Still, the consolation for having the effort disallowed was an indication that the absence of their leading scorer should not automatically spell famine in front of goal.

Much was expected from the often-injured Anthony Martial, of course, with Ten Hag at pains to claim before kick-off how much better his team looked with the French striker in his starting line-up.

So it proved after 14 minutes when the Frenchman and Casemiro built up an attack before Bruno Fernandes took over, playing through a pass that, this time, was perfectly judged. Sabitzer, goal-side of the Sevilla defence, made no mistake with an emphatic finish from just inside the area – and he almost claimed an unlikely second goal moments later, lifting over a cross that deceived goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and drifted beyond the far post.

Jadon Sancho - Late own goals and defensive injuries caps miserable night for Man Utd - Reuters/Lee Smith

The Austrian did not have long to wait to actually beat Bounou again, however, as United turned defence into attack for a devastating second goal, with still just 21 minutes gone.

It came from a Sevilla corner, cleared by Sancho, who set Martial breaking upfield from deep inside the home half. The French striker checked back intelligently, awaiting reinforcements, before finding Sabitzer with a pass that again exposed a static Sevilla back line and he finished just as impressively as he had seven minutes earlier.

Ten Hag’s assertion that United appear a better side with Martial in their line-up was certainly evidenced on that occasion and his team, surely, could sense a chance to kill the tie before the return in Spain as Sevilla’s frustration and ill-discipline began to spread.

Erik Lamela, the former Tottenham striker, badly fouled Casemiro, with an apparent stamp, and was extremely fortunate to survive the Var check for red that followed.

Marcel Sabitzer - Late own goals and defensive injuries caps miserable night for Man Utd - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

It was part of an unsatisfactory end to the first half for United, although Antony curled a shot wide from the edge of the area soon after the restart to offer hope of further success in front of goal. But Sevilla, with former Manchester City winger Navas introduced at the interval, started in more ambitious and committed fashion, with his early run and cross almost met by Ocampos and representing what was, at that stage, a rare half-chance for the visitors.

Despite their two-goal cushion, anxiety was creeping into United’s play although Antony, at the end of another fine counter set up by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, almost eased those with a superb effort that struck the crossbar.

Ten Hag’s response was to make three substitutions to breathe renewed energy into the performance and the under-appreciated Wout Weghorst almost provided it as he charged down a clearance from Bounou, but the deflection flew wide of the open net.

The Dutch striker made a meal of a good opening after 81 minutes, eventually passing back for Malacia whose shot was easily blocked, giving Sevilla yet more belief that there was a way back into the tie, particularly with En-Nesyri causing Maguire problems in the air.

In fact, seconds before the equaliser, De Gea had been forced to save well from an En-Nesyri header, a feat he was unable to repeat when the Moroccan had another opportunity in the dying seconds.

Manchester United 2 Sevilla 2, as it happened:

10:32 PM

That's all for this evening, thanks for joining us

The return leg at Sevilla is next Thursday with kick off at 8pm.

10:27 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks with BT Sport

I think we had the game in hand. We were two-nil up, we should have scored three or four. We had to make some subs with injuries. We had to make some subs, then we lose control, an unlucky moment, I think we switched off. And then another unlucky moment with Martinez, and then another unlucky moment. When you don't get the third and you get some injuries, you lose some rhythm in the game. We scored two great goals with Sabitzer and then after half time, after we had to sub more, we lost control of the game. Last part of the game, we need to be more composed.

Erik ten Hag - Reuters/Carl Recine

10:18 PM

A frustrated Marcel Sabitzer speaks with BT Sport

I have problems finding the right words. It was like a rollercoaster game. We had to finish the game off. At the end it's a draw, it's not what we wanted. We have to go to Sevilla and get it done there. I think we had to finish the game off. I think we controlled the game, but unfortunately we gave easy goals away. We cannot conceded these kind of goals. In a competition like this, you have to be focused to the end. When you are a per cent less, you can give the game away. As I said, two stupid goals. You cannot concede like this, that's not focused to the end. When you are 2-0 up at home, you have to get it done.

10:14 PM

Harry Maguire's own goal – he didn't know anything about it

10:08 PM

10:01 PM

Full time: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 2

All square, an unlikely result in the end. Manchester United surrender a two goal lead and were down to 10 men in the last few minutes there after Martinez went off injured. Varane also went off with an injury, and Bruno Fernandes will miss the second leg after picking up another yellow card.

United will be frustrated and disappointed they let the game get away from them. A couple of soft own goals leaves it all to do in Sevilla next week.

09:54 PM

GOAL! Man Utd 2 Sevilla 2 (Maguire OG, 90+2)

Harry Maguire own goal! The ball comes in from the right, it's a great cross. En-Nesyri is on the end of it and connects with conviction. It's going miles wide, but it hits Maguire front and centre, into Maguire's head which deflects it past De Gea.

Harry Maguire own goal - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

09:52 PM

90 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 1

A huge save from De Gea from En-Nesyri's close range header, the United keeper diving across as Sevilla dial up the pressure in the closing moments.

09:48 PM

86 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 1

Martinez goes off injured and Man Utd are down to 10 men.

Martinez has no-one next to him, but goes to ground grabbing at his ankle and looking in serious pain. It might be his Achilles. He's carried off by his Argentinian team-mates and out comes the stretcher. Man Utd have already used up all five subs so will not be able to bring someone on to replace him.

Martinez is carried off by his Argentinian team-mates - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

Martinez goes off injured - AFP/Darren Staples

09:46 PM

GOAL! Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0 (Malacia OG, 85)

Malacia switches off completely! Navas ghosts in behind him as the ball comes in from over the top in the middle. Navas takes a touch and then smashes it towards goal where it is deflected in by Malacia and past de Gea, who also takes a touch.

Own goal from Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia - PA/Nick Potts

09:44 PM

82 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

A big opportunity goes begging for Man Utd to make it three. Pellistri does well to work a ball in from the right byline, it's flicked on and comes to Weghorst with his back to goal, who should slot Elanga in to his right, but he instead drops it back to Malacia who shoots with venom, but has three players in the way to deflect out for a corner.

09:42 PM

80 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Sevilla look quite happy to keep this at two – they're using all sorts of delaying tactics to wind the clock down, particularly theatrics.

09:41 PM

Man Utd sub

Antony makes way for Pellistri.

09:39 PM

78 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Malacia fizzes one in from the left, but it wasn't the best ball as it was behind all three United players who had made the run into the box. Acuna clears.

09:38 PM

76 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Eriksen tries to thread a ball through for Sabitzer... but it's too close to Bono, who gathers.

09:36 PM

74 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Suso swings one in to the far post from the right after some good work by Navas, but Wan-Bissaka is first to it. Sevilla keep knocking on the door.

09:33 PM

71 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Another yellow card, this time for Acuna for an off-the-ball foul on Antony. As the United winger tries to burst down the wing, he is held back. The feud continues.

09:30 PM

69 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

The ball almost drops to Weghorst in the Sevilla box, but Montiel sprints across to boot it away and marginally edges the Dutch forward.

09:29 PM

67 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Montiel's made the most of a hand to the face from Sabitzer. Really nothing in it, but he gets some medical treatment nonetheless.

09:27 PM

65 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Bono wants too much time, but Weghorst isn't having any of it as the ball is passed across to the Sevilla keeper. Weghorst successfully closes it down, but it canons out for a goal kick. That lifts the spirits inside the stadium, it had all gone a bit quiet at Old Trafford.

09:24 PM

Triple sub for Unitred

ETH mixes things up in the attacking department.

Off come Fernandes, Sancho and Martial.

On go Eriksen, Weghorst and Elanga.

Triple sub for Manchester United - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

09:23 PM

61 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Sevilla escape! Nearly another glorious European goal for Antony who cuts inside and curls a shot with his left foot past Bono, but it bounces off the woodwork and back into play.

09:20 PM

58 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Gudelj picks up a yellow for a boot on Casemiro's face in the United box. It comes as Gudelj goes for the overhead kick as Casemiro tries to head the ball down. Ouch!

09:18 PM

56 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Antony springs the counter, he's got acres of space to run into, before he cuts inside and spots Fernandes on the other flank, who he spreads it to.

Fernandes fancies himself from there, but Bono sees it all the way through.

09:14 PM

52 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Maguire plays Sancho in down the left. Sancho powers into the Sevilla box and tries to slip the ball through to Sabitzer who has dropped to his left, but the England man misdirects the pass and it goes out for a goal kick. He could've done a lot better there.

09:11 PM

49 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Ocampos with a good run up the left-hand side. He's got Lamela up there with him, but United steady the ship.

Navas then fizzes one across the face of goal from the right flank. Ocampos is there, but he can't quite wrap his foot around it. A promising start to the half from Sevilla.

09:08 PM

46 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Casemiro plays Antony in from midfield. The United winger comes inside, opening it up for his left foot and pulls the trigger, but he can't quite curl it enough and it sails past Bono's post.

09:07 PM

Second half

Begins.

One change apiece.

Maguire comes on for Varane, who had picked up a knock.

Navas comes on for Torres.

Harry Maguire - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

08:53 PM

And here's his second

RUNNING THE SHOW 🌟



Man Utd's Marcel Sabitzer grabs a brace with just 20 minutes gone! 🤩#UEL pic.twitter.com/bvEu9IEJvC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2023

08:52 PM

Sabitzer's first

Marcel Sabitzer slams it home and Man Utd lead against Sevilla 💥#UEL pic.twitter.com/BC0sutVFPC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2023

08:52 PM

Half-time: Manchester United 2 Sevilla 0

Sevilla almost clawed their way back into this game at the death of the half there, but the scoreline says it all: Manchester United are in control at Old Trafford with Sabitzer getting both goals for the hosts who have established an important lead here.

The downside is a yellow card for Bruno Fernandes, a pretty harsh one, which rules him out of the second leg.

08:49 PM

45+2 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Fernandes with the boot in on Ocampos to put the ball out for a corner. They'll defend this as the last action of the half.

It's a header! Saved by De Gea, a good punch in the air, pure reaction there. Varane then does ever so well to head the ball away from the line.

Raphael Varane clears off the line - AP/Dave Thompson

08:47 PM

45+1 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Manchester United have lost a little bit of fizz with half-time approaching. Sevilla are getting a lot more of the ball now, forcing United into several fouls.

08:45 PM

45 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Two minutes of added time to come.

08:43 PM

41 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Fernandes is given a yellow for blocking a shot from Gudelj. The United man is incandescent with that – he was hit about a foot from where the ball was fired, he hardly had time to react as he slid in to block.

Sevilla free kick from 20 yards. Rakitic to take. He tries to curl it into the top-right corner, but it's well over.

Bruno Fernandes - Shutterstock/ADAM VAUGHAN

08:40 PM

38 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Lamela has left a boot in on Casemiro in a 50/50. The United man slid in and won the ball, and then Lamela followed through with his studs on Casemiro's leg. There's a Var red card check to see if Lamela deliberately pushed down with his studs or not...

The check is over and it will just be a yellow for him.

Erik Lamela - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

08:38 PM

36 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Acuna's gone in hard on Antony from behind, inside United's half on the sideline. Sevilla getting frustrated here?

08:35 PM

34 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Casemiro with a shot from the edge of the box as United continue to rip Sevilla apart. Deflected out for a corner.

Casemiro follows with a header towards goal – but this one is straight at Bono, who holds it.

08:33 PM

32 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Fernandes is nearly in!

Antony ships one in from the right, played back from the overlap of Wan-Bissaka. It meets Sancho at the far post who pulls it back to Fernandes who pulls the trigger, it's scooped away by Bono and Sabitzer is to it, but he's offside.

Bono - Reuters/Lee Smith

08:31 PM

29 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Sevilla go on the attack, Rakitic leading things, but there's no support for him and United close it down without a shot being fired nor a foray into De Gea's box.

08:26 PM

25 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

Rakitic picks up a yellow for a two-footed challenge on Casemiro, giving United a free kick in a threatening position on the wide left. Bruno sends it in, looking for the far post, but he's overcooked that.

08:25 PM

23 mins: Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0

The gaps are severe in the Sevilla defence. Every time United go forward, they're being caught out. This tie might be over by half-time.

08:22 PM

GOAL! Man Utd 2 Sevilla 0 (Sabitzer, 20)

Sabitzer gets his second!

United hit Sevilla on the counter attack. Martial leads the charge through midfield, he turns his man, looks up and sees Sabitzer making the run and slots him through. Sabitzer takes a couple of touches and then lashes it past Bono. Another confident finish from the Austrian.

Marcel Sabitzer scores Manchester United's second - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

08:17 PM

GOAL! Man Utd 1 Sevilla 0 (Sabitzer, 14)

Sabitzer breaks the deadlock! It's a beautiful pass from Bruno Fernandes from midfield which slices through the Sevilla defence.

Sabitzer takes the first touch on the back of his foot to control the speed, shielding the ball and allowing him to turn and then fire past Bono. It took a small deflection on the way through to take it well beyond the Sevilla goalkeeper.

Sabitzer scores - Reuters/Carl Recine

08:14 PM

13 mins: Man Utd 0 Sevilla 0

Antony, some great feet and he does well to stay on his feet and keep the ball following a fairly hefty shove. It looked like he was going to hit it first time, but played it to Sancho, who returns it to him for the Brazilian to get into a better position to pull the trigger. Bono is equal to it, conceding a corner.

08:11 PM

10 mins: Man Utd 0 Sevilla 0

Montiel has picked up a yellow card for throwing the ball away following his shot which hits his team-mate in the arm, which the ref had called a United free kick for.

08:10 PM

9 mins: Man Utd 0 Sevilla 0

Important foul by Rakitic on Martial to keep United from breaking. He's come in on behind the United forward around the halfway line.

08:08 PM

6 mins: Man Utd 0 Sevilla 0

Good pressing from Bruno Fernandes to stop Sevilla from breaking out. He tackles Montiel well to keep Sevilla pegged in. United have pressed high so far. Looking lively and energetic.

08:04 PM

3 mins: Man Utd 0 Sevilla 0

Antony guns down the right wing, a good show of skill on the halfway line to beat his man and then put in a great pass in front to Martial who turns to square the ball, but it's blocked. Corner.

08:03 PM

1 min: Manchester United 0 Sevilla 0

Manchester United are denied a goal in the first minute! 27 seconds played and Sancho has put the ball into the net.

High press from United, Antony did well to nip in front of his man and nick the ball before spotting Sancho making the run, unmarked and steaming into the right side of the box. He's played through and tucks it past Bono... but the flag's gone up.

Jadon Sancho celebrates - Reuters/Lee Smith

08:00 PM

Kick off!

Manchester United get us under way.

07:59 PM

Out they come onto the pitch

Manchester United are 24 games unbeaten at Old Trafford. A reminder of the line-ups:

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Fernandes, Sabitzer, Antony, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Vitek, Lindelof, Maguire, Eriksen, Fred, Dalot, Weghorst, Pellistri, Elanga, Iqbal.

Sevilla: Bounou, Montiel, Nianzou, Marcao, Acuna, Fernando, Gudelj, Ocampos, Rakitic, Torres, Lamela.

Subs: Dmitrovic, Flores, Telles, Rekik, Suso, Rafa Mir, En-Nesyri, Jesus Navas, Gomez, Gil, Bade.

07:56 PM

This is the One starts blasting out the speakers at Old Trafford

Not long now.

07:53 PM

Wout curling one during the warm-up

He starts on the bench tonight.

Wout Weghorst - Reuters/Carl Recine

07:48 PM

Antony has just run down the tunnel holding his back

He went off during the warm up. We're yet to hear whether it will keep him out of the match, but we will keep you posted.

07:47 PM

Gent 1 West Ham 1

Full-time in the Europa Conference League.

Rob Bagchi has all the latest reaction over here.

07:39 PM

Manchester United warm up

Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez - Reuters/Carl Recine

Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester United players warm up - Reuters/Carl Recine

07:34 PM

MUST fears Ten Hag summer plans could be derailed by takeover delays

By James Ducker

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust have raised fears about Erik ten Hag’s summer transfer plans being derailed by the continued uncertainty over the future ownership of the club.

United’s owners, the Glazer family, have convened a third round of bidding with the leading contenders to buy the club now being asked to submit their final offers ahead of an April 28 deadline.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group both want to take control of the club while US hedge fund Elliott Management are offering to buy a minority stake and provide financing.

It remains to be seen if the Glazers cash in on the club or look to stay amid indications that current offers are below their £6 billion valuation.

But MUST have expressed “great concern” that delays in the takeover process could now impinge on a critical summer transfer window. United were originally hoping that the situation would be resolved one way or another by the end of this month.

“When it was announced in November that the Glazers were undertaking a “strategic review” and inviting offers to buy the club, MUST welcomed the news and went on to urge the majority owners to move ahead with the process with speed, so that any period of uncertainty was as short as possible,” the supporters’ group said in a statement.

“Nearly five months on, we read speculation that offers from prospective buyers remain below the Glazers’ valuation, and that a third round of offers will now be invited.

“With Erik ten Hag having made such great progress in his first season, and with the vital summer transfer window a matter of weeks away, the news of these delays and further prolonged uncertainty are of great concern.

“Erik needs to know what resources he has to spend so he can make the signings the club needs, and the whole management resources of the club need to be focussed on supporting him in that. That cannot be the case with the future ownership so unclear.”

Ten Hag is prioritising the recruitment of a quality centre-forward, with leading targets such as Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli both expected to cost at least £100 million, but also wants to sign a top midfielder.

MUST also voiced fears about how plans to redevelop Old Trafford and the training ground remain on hold while the ownership saga rumbles on and have called for a swift resolution.

“We are also unable to move forward on major investment projects - not least the stadium redevelopment as we remain in limbo,” it said.

“We are in dire need of new investment, which undoubtedly requires new ownership. MUST, along with United fans all around the world, are calling for this process to be concluded without further delay.”

07:31 PM

Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic rejects the notion that they should be written-off tonight

We've prepared in the best way possible but this idea of getting home and still being alive, I don't really like that expression. I think we want to compete as well as we possibly can. This is our competition. I think we need to go out tomorrow and give absolutely everything, leave it all on the pitch and with that effort to be able to go home satisfied with our performance.

Ivan Rakitic - Shutterstock/PETER POWELL

07:25 PM

Jose Luis Mendilibar has been in his job at Sevilla for less than a month

This has been a tumultuous season for the Andalusian club, who began the campaign under now Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui before turning to former coach Jorge Sampaoli in October.

Sevilla have won the competition a record six times since 2005, but have struggled in the league this season and currently sit 13th in La Liga. The 62-year-old Mendilibar takes charge of his first major European match. He said:

My first game in the Europa League managing a team. I face up to it with amazing willingness to play this game and wanting to get a great result in this game. I think I've kind of almost won the lottery being here and being able to manage in this game. I've been a manager for 16 years in Primera Division. It's my first time in a European competition but I'm delighted to be here in my position.

Jose Luis Mendilibar - Reuters/Ed Sykes

07:15 PM

Erik ten Hag speaks with BT Sport about his forward options

Anthony Martial, I think from a goal perspective, he's already proved. He's really cool in front of the goal, I don't worry about that. We cannot always rely on Rashford. Don’t forget Antony is still a young player, he has to learn and improve, but he will do. You will win with Antony, which he proved with me for the last couple of years and also with Brazil.

Erik ten Hag - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

07:09 PM

Anthony Martial makes his first start in three months

The France forward replaces the injured Marcus Rashford after Saturday's win against Everton, with Casemiro and Raphael Varane also brought in for the first leg.

Harry Maguire drops to the bench and Scott McTominay misses out through injury against Sevilla, who name on-loan United left-back Alex Telles on the bench.

07:03 PM

Sevilla team to face Manchester United

Starting XI: Bounou, Montiel, Nianzou, Marcao, Acuna, Fernando, Gudelj, Ocampos, Rakitic, Torres, Lamela.

Substitutions Dmitrovic, Flores, Telles, Rekik, Suso, Rafa Mir, En-Nesyri, Jesus Navas, Gomez, Gil, Bade.

07:02 PM

How Manchester United line up: Casemiro returns, Martial starts

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Fernandes, Sabitzer, Antony, Sancho, Martial

Substitutions: Butland, Vitek, Lindelof, Maguire, Eriksen, Fred, Dalot, Weghorst, Pellistri, Elanga, Iqbal.

06:52 PM

Preview

By Ella Bebbington

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Manchester United vs Sevilla.

United welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals tonight after the home team has already eliminated two La Liga sides, Barcelona and Real Betis, in this season’s tournament.

Here are the key talking points.

How will United cope without Marcus Rashford?

The injury Marcus Rashford sustained late on in the 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday means he will be unavailable for a few games, but United hope he will be back for the run-in.

United manager Ten Hag said: “I can’t give more details because we don’t know. We have to see how the injury develops,

“Of course it is a setback and he is disappointed, but he is not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly, so he's optimistic and he has started straight on his recovery and rehab.”

Rashford is the Europa League’s current top scorer this season with six goals. In his absence, the problem for United lies in finding consistent goals from elsewhere in the team.

The over-reliance on Rashford has underlined the need for more firepower if Ten Hag is to lead the 20-time Premier League champions back to the summit of English football. With Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garnacho also out of tonight’s starting XI, United will need to be on top form.

Sevilla have won the competition on a record six occasions between 2006-20, beating United in a one-legged semi-final behind closed doors in Cologne on their way to their crown in 2020.

Ten Hag said: "They have a big reputation [for] winning the Europa League. They won the Europa League most of all clubs in Europe, so that is a magnificent record so we have to be aware of it because that is their target.

“We are [for] sure 100 percent motivated to go again. If we want to beat them, we have to play our best football and everyone has to deliver their best performance. When you don't do it, we have a problem, so we need to be fully focused and fully prepared for this game."

Stay with us for team news and full coverage.