Manchester United vs Sevilla LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Sevilla - LIVE!

Manchester United look to take a significant step towards the Europa League semi-finals as they host Sevilla at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s side have not lost at Old Trafford since September, a run of 24 matches, and it would be a big shock if that came to an end tonight.

There is still the possibility that United finish the season with three trophies to their name, and they are favourites to go all the way in Europe this season. They will have to do so tonight without the injured Marcus Rashford, who has been the leading light at the club since the World Cup, but Casemiro and Anthony Martial both start for the hosts.

Sevilla are Europa League specialists, having won this competition more than any other club, but they have had a frustrating season to date and are on their third manager of the campaign. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Man United vs Sevilla latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Old Trafford

How to watch: BT Sport 1

Man United team news: Casemiro starts on return

Sevilla team news: Telles on bench against parent club

Standard Sport prediction: Man United 2-0 Sevilla

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Sevilla FC

Here we go...

19:58 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch at Old Trafford. United just the 24 matches unbeaten on home soil now across all competitions.

Sevilla need to pull off a big shock if they’re to bring an end to that run tonight.

High praise!

19:54 , Matt Verri

Late concern for Antony?

19:49 , Matt Verri

Bit of a worry for United, Antony has gone down the tunnel early.

Grimace on his face as he jogged off from the warm-ups. No news yet that there is a team news change, so will assume he is still starting for now.

Not long now!

19:40 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in about 20 minutes.

United haven’t lost at Old Trafford since September, though that defeat did come in Europe and against Spanish opposition. Real Sociedad edged a narrow group-stage encounter.

A lot of time has passed since then though, and United are a much better side. Big favourites tonight.

History on Sevilla’s side

19:33 , Matt Verri

Sevilla have won this competition six times, making them by far the most successful side in Europa League history.

They went all the way at the end of 2019/20 season, beating Man United 2-1 on the way as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost their third semi-final of the campaign.

Look away now, United fans...

Back in town

19:26 , Matt Verri

Alex Telles back at Old Trafford tonight.

On loan at Sevilla, is eligible to face his parent club, but he’s only been named on the bench.

Joao Cancelo came on for Bayern Munich against Man City earlier this week and got very loudly booed. Imagine it will be a bit more pleasant for Telles should he be brought on.

Ten Hag gives Eriksen update

19:18 , Matt Verri

“He’s ready,” the United boss tells BT Sport.

“I want to do it really carefully and I have to say the midfield played really well against Brentford and Everton. Not really necessary to change a lot, so Scott [McTominay] drops out with an injury.

“Casemiro needs the minutes after some games out, so I think it’s logical to play this midfield.”

150 up for Wan-Bissaka

19:10 , Matt Verri

Ten Hag: We play our best football with Martial

19:04 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag was full of praise for Anthony Martial in his pre-match press conference, insisting Man United are a better team when he’s fit and available.

“The time he needs for a goal is less,” Ten Hag said.

“When he’s in the team, we play our best football and we have our best results as a team. I defend him because I point to the stats and see how he contributes.”

Casemiro returns!

18:56 , Matt Verri

Casemiro straight back into the United side as expected, partnering Fernandes with Sabitzer likely to play slightly more advanced. Martial also in for his first start in three months.

Otherwise as expected, with Wan-Bissaka and Malacia continuing at full-back, and Varane back in to partner Martinez.

Telles is on the bench for Sevilla against his parent club, along with Navas and Gil. Lamela starts on his return to England, with Rakitic lining up in midfield.

Sevilla team news

18:51 , Matt Verri

Sevilla XI: Bono, Montiel, Nianzou, Marcao, Acuna, Fernando, Gudelj, Rakitic, Ocampos, Torres, Lamela.

Subs: Dmitrovic, Alberto, Telles, Rekik, Suso, Mir, En-Nesyri, Navas, Gomez, Gil, Bade

Man United team news

18:47 , Matt Verri

Man United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Fernandes, Sabitzer, Antony, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Vitek, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Eriksen, Fred, Iqbal, Elanga, Pellistri, Weghorst.

Perfect evening for it!

18:40 , Matt Verri

Casemiro in danger...

18:32 , Matt Verri

Casemiro is just back from a four-game ban, but he has to be very careful tonight.

A yellow card here will see him suspended for the second leg in Spain next week, so the Brazilian has no margin for error. He’s already been suspended three times this season - surely there’s not a fourth coming up!

Man United vs La Liga

18:24 , Matt Verri

United seemingly taking on the entirety of Spain this season.

They came up against Real Sociedad in the group stage, before knocking Barcelona out in the knockout round and beating Real Betis in the last-16 to reach the quarter-finals.

Their reward? More Spanish opposition!

Away fans enjoying Manchester...

18:17 , Matt Verri

Ten Hag on first-choice midfield

18:11 , Matt Verri

Christian Eriksen made his return off the bench against Everton, and he could well be in the from the start tonight. Erik ten Hag is very relieved to have the Danish star available again.

“I think the balance in the midfield was good with Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno,” Ten Hag said.

“Casemiro the balance player, the line up player, Eriksen can support him but also go to the final part of the game, can create chances with key passes.

“So yeah, a really important player and I think he had seven or eight assists in the league, which tells the story.”

Hosts in the building!

18:04 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

17:57 , Matt Verri

United have not been at their free-flowing best since the international break, and the expected absence of Rashford will certainly not help them against Sevilla.

However, it is more than seven months since Ten Hag’s side were last beaten at Old Trafford, and while Sevilla have a brilliant record in this competition, their La Liga struggles suggest they will fall short here.

Man United to win, 2-0.

Sevilla team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Pape Gueye and Marcos Acuna were both sent off for Sevilla last time out, but their suspensions will not apply in Europe and so the pair are available to be involved at Old Trafford.

Alex Telles, on loan from United, is eligible to play against his parent club, while Erik Lamela and Jesus Navas are among the former Premier League players set to start for the Spanish side. Bryan Gil, on loan from Tottenham, is also in contention.

Man United team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Marcus Rashford will miss the next few matches through injury and so will not be involved, but Casemiro is available after suspension.

He has not played since he was shown a straight red card against Southampton last month, his second sending off of the season and one that earned him a four-match ban.

That suspension has now been served, though it would not have applied in Europe anyway, and Casemiro is expected to come straight back into the side at Old Trafford for the first leg of the quarter-final tie.

Anthony Martial is in contention for his first start for three months as a straight replacement for Rashford after coming on and scoring against Everton, with the Frenchman set to get the nod over Wout Weghorst.

Predicted Man United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, Sancho

How to watch Man United vs Sevilla

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight right here with us!

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Sevilla!

It’s the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final tie, with Erik ten Hag’s side having home advantage tonight. They’ll be looking to make the most of that and take a significant step towards the last-four.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from Old Trafford. Stay with us.