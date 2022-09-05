Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Kick off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Manchester United look to take their impressive Premier League form into the Europa League on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag’s side appear to have turned a corner of late and certainly have the quality to make a deep run into Europe’s secondary club competition, with a trip to Real Sociedad up first.

The sight of Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Europa League is difficult to ignore. While United look to have moved on from their reliance on the 37-year-old, the Champions League’s record goalscorer seemed hell-bent on moving to a team playing within its confines all summer.

Now, however, he must enter a new competition for the first time in his glittering career.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Europa League group stage game is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Thursday September 8, 2022.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can watch it through the BT Sport App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action in Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad team news

United have confirmed their 25-man squad for the competition, with Phil Jones and Brandon Williams the notable exclusions.

Sociedad, meanwhile, will provide updates on their squad availability over the next few days.

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first appearance in the Europa League (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad prediction

Such has been the level of United’s form, it’s difficult to a Sociedad team who are sitting ninth in LaLiga beating them at home.

Man United to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 2

Draws: 2

Real Sociedad wins: 0