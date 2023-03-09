Manchester United vs Real Betis live stream: How can I watch Europa League game on TV in UK today?

Manchester United are in need of a swift response to their Anfield humbling as they welcome Real Betis to Old Trafford in the Europa League tonight.

That 7-0 defeat was in stark contrast to what Erik ten Hag’s side have produced in recent months, knocking Barcelona out in the previous Europa League round and winning the Carabao Cup to end a six-year trophy drought.

United now look to get things back on track in the first leg of this last-16 tie and extend their unbeaten home record, which now stretches 20 matches and back to when Real Sociedad visited at the start of September.

Betis will be hoping to follow that example from their fellow La Liga side, having topped their Europa League group before Christmas to earn a bye through to the last-16.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. Coverage gets underway at 7:15pm GMT, ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch on a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more through either the BT Sport website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.