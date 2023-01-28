Manchester United vs Reading live: Score and updates from FA Cup

Andy Carroll of Reading warms up prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 28, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Andy Carroll of Reading warms up prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 28, 2023 in Manchester, England - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

08:29 PM

Antony's earlier attempt

That went just wide.

Martin Rickett - PA/Martin Rickett
Martin Rickett - PA/Martin Rickett

08:27 PM

26 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

This isn't a classic - it's all rather prosaic so far. United are committing men forward but creating nothing.

As I type United attack down the left, the ball arrives at the edge of the box and Eriksen's shot is blocked by that man Holmes...the Reading defender is having a fine game so far.

08:26 PM

23 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

No doubt who'll be the happier of Ten Hag or Ince. United have been restricted to long shots and half-chances so far. Reading are defending in numbers and well. The Old Trafford crowd is quiet and vocally resembling one at Craven Cottage (no offence Richard Osman, Hugh Grant and Co...)...

08:23 PM

20 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

Super challenge from Holmes deflects a Weghorst shot from going in. The ball came in from the left and it fell to the Dutchman who turned and shot but a last-ditch block from the Reading defender prevents the hosts from going 1-0 up.

08:19 PM

The only real action of note so far

And it's a free kick...

08:18 PM

16 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

More patient build-up play from the hosts. The ball is out on the right, it eventually comes to the much-disparaged Antony who tries to curl it into the far corner and it just goes wide.

08:16 PM

12 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

Free kick for United - it's 30 yards out and Rashford is set to take. No United player has score in 10 consecutive home matches and that stat remains true as the England man hits a 'knuckleball' that serves but Lumley, in the Reading goal, save well.

08:12 PM

10 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

Paul Ince will be happy - Man Utd haven't created anything and the crowd is quiet..

08:09 PM

8 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

Free kick for the hosts 25 yards out on the right. Eriksen goes for goal, but it goes just wide of the far upright.

08:08 PM

6 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

The pattern of play for the reat of the night has, you suspect, already been set. United with most of the ball, Reading sitting deeper than a philosophy PhD hoping to leave no space for the hosts to play with/wreak havoc.

08:06 PM

4 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

Hendrick is fouled by Casemiro and the visitors have a free kick 25 yards out, decent position for Reading. Can they create anything out of this?

The easy, quick answer is 'NO' as Tom Ince, who used to kick a ball in the players tunnel at Old Trafford as child, hit the wall.

08:03 PM

2 mins: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

United with all the ball so far - no shock there. They've got five up front at the moment but Reading defend deep and nothing, absolutely nothing, of note happens.

08:01 PM

1 min: Man Utd 0-0 Reading

They're underway at Old Trafford, the hosts are in their famous red shirts and the visitors in their less famous, but no less cool, blue and white hoops.

08:00 PM

The teams are out on the famous pitch

And we're moments away from kick-off.

07:57 PM

No shock to say...

...that Man Utd are strong favourites tonight. Ten Hag has named a strong starting XI and they've won eight of their 10 games since the World Cup. Reading, on the other hand,  haven't won a league game this year.

07:34 PM

Here are the two teams in black and white

MAN UTD XI TO FACE READING: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst. Subs: Heaton, Martinez, Varane, Williams, Fred, Mainoo, Pellistri, Elanag, Garnacho

Erik ten Hag makes just the one change to the side beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday -  Harry Maguire comes in for Lisandro Martinez.

Harry Maguire starts for the hosts tonight - PA/Martin Rickett
Harry Maguire starts for the hosts tonight - PA/Martin Rickett

READING XI TO FACE MAN UTD: Lumley, Hoilett, Yiadom, Holmes, McIntyre, Rahman, Hendrick, Loum, Joao, Ince, Carroll. Subs: Bouzanis, Guinness-Walker, Mbengue, Dann, Craig, Fornah, Long, Azeez, Meite

Paul Ince's side lost 4-0 to Stoke last time out and so it's no shock to see that the former Man Utd 'Guv'nor' make a couple of changes - Andy Carroll and Lucas Joao come in for Yakou Meite and Tyrese Fornah.

Andy Carroll - PA/Joe Giddens
Andy Carroll - PA/Joe Giddens

07:22 PM

This lot will be in the crowd tonight

Not a bad ensemble - a few of Man Utd's Premier League title winners from 1992-93, the club's first top-flight title for 26 years and the trophy that launched a sporting and financial behemoth. Out of small acorns a lot of cash, issues, questions about who owns the game, moral problems etc etc grow...or something like that...

BTW the chap on the far left in the front row is Brian McClair...

07:12 PM

Here be Reading

07:11 PM

Here's the Man Utd XI

05:55 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our coverage for the evening kick off for today's FA Cup fourth round ties, between Manchester United and Reading. The two teams are in vastly differing form, with the home side having enjoyed a significant renaissance under Erik ten Hag in a week where they took a huge step into the League Cup final with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Reading, on the other hand, have slipped down the Championship table, with just one win in their last five league games, and a total of five points in that time, too. They are, however, only five points off the playoff places, such is its tightness.

One man who has played a big part in United's revival is Marcus Rashford, scoring 10 goals in his last 10 appearances (and 18 for the season) for the club. Manager Ten Hag, however, says it is nothing to do with him directly.

"I’m not Harry Potter! It’s just confidence. Every player has to make and get his own confidence. He fought for this, he invested in this," the Dutchman said.

"Of course, with my coaching staff, we bring in structures, especially in the way of play that gives him routines that he needs to get into the right position.

"But finally, it’s up to him, to the player, and when the player has the confidence then I’m convinced in the way we are working - the way of play is most important but also the environment and the culture are also important - that the player can perform at his best.

"It’s obvious that Marcus at this moment is in really good shape, really good form. I think from day to day, from training to training, from game to game, the routines are taking effect."

Whether he will start tonight is another matter, and you might expect he would be rested in a period where United play nine games in the next 30 games including two ties against Leeds in four days and an away trip to Barcelona in the Europa league.

We will find out shortly, though, as the teams for both sides are announced.

