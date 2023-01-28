Manchester United 0-0 Reading LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Jonathan Gorrie
·10 min read
Manchester United 0-0 Reading LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Reading LIVE!

With one foot already firmly in the Carabao Cup final, the FA Cup represents another realistic target for silverware for Manchester United this season as they look to finally end a six-year wait for a major trophy. Erik ten Hag’s side host Championship outfit Reading in the fourth round at Old Trafford tonight looking to continue their impressive recent form.

United lost 3-2 at Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend but were lifted by their 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. That result all-but sealed a place at Wembley and United will fancy their chances of progressing past familiar opponents Reading, who are five points outside the play-off places in the Championship but have been struggling lately under ex-Red Devils star Paul Ince.

United are on a 10-match winning streak across all competitions at home and Marcus Rashford will be hoping to continue his brilliant goalscoring form, while Harry Maguire is set for a rare start. Follow Manchester United vs Reading live below!

Man United vs Reading latest news

  • Confirmed Man United lineup

  • Confirmed Reading lineup

  • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT, Old Trafford

  • How to watch: ITV4

  • Standard Sport prediction

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Reading FC

Chance for Man United!

20:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

26 mins: Fernandes tries to place one into the top corner but just misses the target.

Feels as if Reading are dropping deeper and deeper now.

Great defending from Reading

20:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

25 mins: Brilliant block from Holmes deflects Eriksen’s shot from outside the box away.

Brave stuff.

Reading still in the game

20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

22 mins: Reading playing this well at the moment.

While hardly the most exciting brand of football around, the Royals are restricting United from shots outside the box and giving very little else away.

Chance for Man United!

20:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: Antony curls one just wide from outside the box following some good play from United to create space.

Goal mouth action!

20:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: Rashford’s free-kick is parried by Lumley before Eriksen’s follow-up is blocked.

Sloppy play from Reading

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: United’s press clearly has something to do with it but some very sloppy passing from Reading.

With players such as Rashford - particularly in this kind of form - ready to pounce, that does not feel sustainable.

Anthony is in the mood

20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: Would perhaps be fair to say the Brazilian has failed to justify his fee so far.

While there will be bigger tests to come, Antony is really showing flashing of his quality tonight in a message to his doubters.

Chance for Man United

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Great, incisive and quick play from United as Antony, Wan Bissaka and Rashford combine, allowing Weghorst to get a flick-on, though its deflected wide.

Sadly for the home side, the resulting corner does not beat the first man.

Nervous moment for Reading

20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Holmes just abouts gets enough on his header back to his goalkeeper before Rashford can pounce.

Attacking start from Man United

20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Five players up front for United, looking to pin Reading back.

The Royals look an early threat on the counter, however.

KICK-OFF

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

0 mins: Away we go!

Here we go!

19:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Stone Roses are blaring as the teams make their way out to the field under the lights at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag on Harry Maguire

19:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Roy Keane on Harry Maguire

19:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Harry’s playing for his future at the club, there’s no doubt about that.”

Big chance for Weghorst

19:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Having already opened his Manchester United account, Weghorst will surely feel confident about getting back on the scoresheet during his home debut tonight.

A return of a Manchester United legend

19:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Head to head (h2h) history and results

19:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

United’s sole loss to Reading came way back in 1927.

Manchester United wins: 14

Draws: 7

Reading wins: 1

Patrice Evra urges Man United to respect Reading

19:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking to Betfair, Evra said: “Normally cup matches are a good opportunity to give players chances, but right now I don’t think Ten Hag is looking at this game like that. I think he is looking to win, so I think he will put his best XI out. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a strong Man United XI against Reading.

“From my experience, in these kinds of games you can fall into a trap easily. That’s also what I love about the FA Cup.

“They have to be careful, Reading won’t make it easy and they have to respect them. If they do, I can see United scoring early and winning comfortably. If they don’t respect them, United can lose the game.”

Prediction: Man United 3-1 Reading

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for A)
(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for A)

Confirmed Reading lineup

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Man United lineup

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Latest odds

18:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair - Manchester United v Reading

Man United to win 1/9

The draw 15/2

Reading to win 20/1

Erik ten Hag will not take credit for Marcus Rashford’s return to form

18:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag is refusing to take credit for Marcus Rashford’s return to form.

“I’m not Harry Potter,” said the United manager.

“It’s just confidence. Every player has to make and get his own confidence. He fought for this, he invested in this. Of course with my coaching staff, we bring in structures, especially in the way of play that give him routines that he needs to get into the right position.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Erik ten Hag makes Pellistri admission

18:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ten Hag has hinted Manchester United could now keep a hold of Facundo Pellistri.

“We have our ideas. For some players we are open for loans but with some players they are not. We put Pellistri (on Wednesday), that is a signal,” said the United boss.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

A look inside Old Trafford

18:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

FA Cup draw: Start time, how to watch, fifth-round ball numbers

18:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City are the first team into the hat for the FA Cup fifth-round draw on Monday.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Premier League leaders Arsenal on Friday in the fourth-round’s glamour tie thanks to Nathan Ake’s terrific second-half finish.

Tottenham, Manchester United, West Ham and Fulham are among the other top-flight clubs looking to make it into the next round over the weekend.

A trip to Wembley is now only a round away from those who make it into this stage of the world’s oldest cup competition as expectation and excitement grows for the participants.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth-round draw.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Ten Hag: Man United won’t win trophies unless things change

17:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag has told his Manchester United players they need to change their mentality if they want to win trophies.

United slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday afternoon after Eddie Nketiah scored a 90th-minute winner.

Ten Hag admitted he was “annoyed” after the result, which sees his side stay third in the table and they are now 11 points off Arsenal.

The Dutchman said his side were “like a pack of cards with the goals we concede” and they must change their mentality going forward.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Kane open to restarting Tottenham contract talks amid Man United links

17:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane is open to starting contract talks with Tottenham next month.

Kane has consistently said he wants to succeed with Spurs and that still holds true, despite their troubled form and uncertainty over the future of head coach Antonio Conte.

The England captain has entered the final 18 months of his deal and was not interested in opening talks before leading his country at the mid-season World Cup, while Tottenham are reluctant to begin negotiations while their focus is on the January transfer window.

But while Kane is in no rush to put pen to paper, the 29-year-old is open to starting talks with the club in February for the first time since August 2021.

Kane has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United but his priority remains winning trophies with his boyhood club, who visit Fulham on Monday night before an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Preston this weekend.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Ten Hag offers update on Rashford injury fears as Man United run continues

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has allayed any injury fears over in-form striker Marcus Rashford.

The England forward continued his rich vein of goalscoring form in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over Nottingham Forest, netting a sublime solo goal after just six minutes to set the visitors on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory at the City Ground.

A rejuvenated Rashford has now netted 18 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions so far this term - only Manchester City star Erling Haaland has more in English football - as well as his three at the World Cup in Qatar, including an incredible 10 in 10 since domestic football resumed in December.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Prediction: Man United to win 3-0

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

United look too strong for most teams right now, particularly at Old Trafford where they continue to be in imperious form.

It looks set to be another comfortable night on home soil for Ten Hag’s side, against a Reading side who have won just one of their last 10 games on the road and have four wins in 17 overall.

Man United to win, 3-0.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Reading team news: Andy Carroll fit after injury

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

For the visitors, Andy Carroll is fit after an ankle injury, though Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Ovie Ejaria and Liam Moore all remain unavailable.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man United team news: Jadon Sancho could return

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Maguire could be given a rare start for United, after serving a suspension in midweek, though Luke Shaw is a doubt and Diogo Dalot will definitely miss out.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial could make their returns, while Jack Butland will be hoping to be given a debut in goal should Ten Hag opt to rest David de Gea. The United boss, meanwhile, has played down any suggestion of Rashford carrying a knock.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Reading

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV4. Coverage gets underway at 7:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Mocking: Roy Keane and Ian Wright were embroiled in a bitter on-air spat (ITV)
Mocking: Roy Keane and Ian Wright were embroiled in a bitter on-air spat (ITV)

Welcome

17:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Reading.

A fixture cup competitions seem to love to throw up, kick-off inside Old Trafford is at 8pm GMT.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Latest Stories

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • SheBelievesCup a key test for coach Priestman and Canada's women's soccer team

    After years of flying under the radar in international soccer, the Canadian women's team has become a side to fear due to its exploits at the last three Olympics. Back-to-back bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016 only wet the appetite, as capturing gold in Tokyo in 2021 cemented Canada's status as an elite nation in the women's game. But for all of the Canadians' accomplishments at the Olympics, success at the FIFA World Cup has eluded them. A semifinal appearance at the 2003 tournament gav

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Daryl Watts hopes her record PHF contract opens doors for future generations

    This contract wasn't about smashing records, it was about smashing the glass ceiling and opening doors for future generations of women in professional hockey.

  • Timberwolves beat Grizzlies; moment of silence for Nichols

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers. There was a moment of silence prior to the game but no demonstration by the Grizzlies or Timberwolves. Both teams offered tho

  • Siakam scores 26, road Raptors sink Kings 113-95

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Pacific Division-leading Sacramento Kings 113-95 on Wednesday night. “I like him shooting all those perimeter shots,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Siakam. “He just got back in command of the game.” Fred VanVleet scored 17 points and O.G. Anunoby added 11 for the Raptors, who had lost four of their last six games entering the contest. Precious Achiuwa added 19 points and Chris Boucher came of

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of