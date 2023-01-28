Manchester United 0-0 Reading LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester United vs Reading LIVE!

With one foot already firmly in the Carabao Cup final, the FA Cup represents another realistic target for silverware for Manchester United this season as they look to finally end a six-year wait for a major trophy. Erik ten Hag’s side host Championship outfit Reading in the fourth round at Old Trafford tonight looking to continue their impressive recent form.

United lost 3-2 at Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend but were lifted by their 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. That result all-but sealed a place at Wembley and United will fancy their chances of progressing past familiar opponents Reading, who are five points outside the play-off places in the Championship but have been struggling lately under ex-Red Devils star Paul Ince.

United are on a 10-match winning streak across all competitions at home and Marcus Rashford will be hoping to continue his brilliant goalscoring form, while Harry Maguire is set for a rare start. Follow Manchester United vs Reading live below!

Man United vs Reading latest news

Confirmed Man United lineup

Confirmed Reading lineup

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT, Old Trafford

How to watch: ITV4

Standard Sport prediction

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 Reading FC

Chance for Man United!

20:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

26 mins: Fernandes tries to place one into the top corner but just misses the target.

Feels as if Reading are dropping deeper and deeper now.

Great defending from Reading

20:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

25 mins: Brilliant block from Holmes deflects Eriksen’s shot from outside the box away.

Brave stuff.

Reading still in the game

20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

22 mins: Reading playing this well at the moment.

While hardly the most exciting brand of football around, the Royals are restricting United from shots outside the box and giving very little else away.

Chance for Man United!

20:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: Antony curls one just wide from outside the box following some good play from United to create space.

Story continues

Goal mouth action!

20:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: Rashford’s free-kick is parried by Lumley before Eriksen’s follow-up is blocked.

Sloppy play from Reading

20:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: United’s press clearly has something to do with it but some very sloppy passing from Reading.

With players such as Rashford - particularly in this kind of form - ready to pounce, that does not feel sustainable.

Anthony is in the mood

20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: Would perhaps be fair to say the Brazilian has failed to justify his fee so far.

While there will be bigger tests to come, Antony is really showing flashing of his quality tonight in a message to his doubters.

Chance for Man United

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Great, incisive and quick play from United as Antony, Wan Bissaka and Rashford combine, allowing Weghorst to get a flick-on, though its deflected wide.

Sadly for the home side, the resulting corner does not beat the first man.

Nervous moment for Reading

20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Holmes just abouts gets enough on his header back to his goalkeeper before Rashford can pounce.

Attacking start from Man United

20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Five players up front for United, looking to pin Reading back.

The Royals look an early threat on the counter, however.

KICK-OFF

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

0 mins: Away we go!

Here we go!

19:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Stone Roses are blaring as the teams make their way out to the field under the lights at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag on Harry Maguire

19:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

"It's not about Harry [Maguire]. As a team we want to achieve"



The captain is back in the @ManUtd starting XI, but Erik ten Hag insists he wants a performance from all of his players 🗣



🎙@gabrielclarke05 | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Cq2T6a3WCW — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 28, 2023

Roy Keane on Harry Maguire

19:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Harry’s playing for his future at the club, there’s no doubt about that.”

Big chance for Weghorst

19:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Having already opened his Manchester United account, Weghorst will surely feel confident about getting back on the scoresheet during his home debut tonight.

A return of a Manchester United legend

19:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

A @ManUtd legend returns to Old Trafford 🔴@ReadingFC manager @PaulInce looks ahead to this evening's tie against his former club



This and more in the Preview Show of the #EmiratesFACup fourth round 🎥 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2023

Head to head (h2h) history and results

19:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

United’s sole loss to Reading came way back in 1927.

Manchester United wins: 14

Draws: 7

Reading wins: 1

Patrice Evra urges Man United to respect Reading

19:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking to Betfair, Evra said: “Normally cup matches are a good opportunity to give players chances, but right now I don’t think Ten Hag is looking at this game like that. I think he is looking to win, so I think he will put his best XI out. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a strong Man United XI against Reading.

“From my experience, in these kinds of games you can fall into a trap easily. That’s also what I love about the FA Cup.

“They have to be careful, Reading won’t make it easy and they have to respect them. If they do, I can see United scoring early and winning comfortably. If they don’t respect them, United can lose the game.”

Prediction: Man United 3-1 Reading

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for A)

Confirmed Reading lineup

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Man United lineup

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Latest odds

18:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair - Manchester United v Reading

Man United to win 1/9

The draw 15/2

Reading to win 20/1

Erik ten Hag will not take credit for Marcus Rashford’s return to form

18:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag is refusing to take credit for Marcus Rashford’s return to form.

“I’m not Harry Potter,” said the United manager.

“It’s just confidence. Every player has to make and get his own confidence. He fought for this, he invested in this. Of course with my coaching staff, we bring in structures, especially in the way of play that give him routines that he needs to get into the right position.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Erik ten Hag makes Pellistri admission

18:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ten Hag has hinted Manchester United could now keep a hold of Facundo Pellistri.

“We have our ideas. For some players we are open for loans but with some players they are not. We put Pellistri (on Wednesday), that is a signal,” said the United boss.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

A look inside Old Trafford

18:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Welcome to The Theatre of Dreams 🏟️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/O28FmHlx5D — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 28, 2023

FA Cup draw: Start time, how to watch, fifth-round ball numbers

18:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City are the first team into the hat for the FA Cup fifth-round draw on Monday.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Premier League leaders Arsenal on Friday in the fourth-round’s glamour tie thanks to Nathan Ake’s terrific second-half finish.

Tottenham, Manchester United, West Ham and Fulham are among the other top-flight clubs looking to make it into the next round over the weekend.

A trip to Wembley is now only a round away from those who make it into this stage of the world’s oldest cup competition as expectation and excitement grows for the participants.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth-round draw.

(Getty Images)

Ten Hag: Man United won’t win trophies unless things change

17:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag has told his Manchester United players they need to change their mentality if they want to win trophies.

United slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday afternoon after Eddie Nketiah scored a 90th-minute winner.

Ten Hag admitted he was “annoyed” after the result, which sees his side stay third in the table and they are now 11 points off Arsenal.

The Dutchman said his side were “like a pack of cards with the goals we concede” and they must change their mentality going forward.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kane open to restarting Tottenham contract talks amid Man United links

17:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane is open to starting contract talks with Tottenham next month.

Kane has consistently said he wants to succeed with Spurs and that still holds true, despite their troubled form and uncertainty over the future of head coach Antonio Conte.

The England captain has entered the final 18 months of his deal and was not interested in opening talks before leading his country at the mid-season World Cup, while Tottenham are reluctant to begin negotiations while their focus is on the January transfer window.

But while Kane is in no rush to put pen to paper, the 29-year-old is open to starting talks with the club in February for the first time since August 2021.

Kane has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United but his priority remains winning trophies with his boyhood club, who visit Fulham on Monday night before an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Preston this weekend.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Ten Hag offers update on Rashford injury fears as Man United run continues

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has allayed any injury fears over in-form striker Marcus Rashford.

The England forward continued his rich vein of goalscoring form in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over Nottingham Forest, netting a sublime solo goal after just six minutes to set the visitors on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory at the City Ground.

A rejuvenated Rashford has now netted 18 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions so far this term - only Manchester City star Erling Haaland has more in English football - as well as his three at the World Cup in Qatar, including an incredible 10 in 10 since domestic football resumed in December.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

Prediction: Man United to win 3-0

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

United look too strong for most teams right now, particularly at Old Trafford where they continue to be in imperious form.

It looks set to be another comfortable night on home soil for Ten Hag’s side, against a Reading side who have won just one of their last 10 games on the road and have four wins in 17 overall.

Man United to win, 3-0.

(Getty Images)

Reading team news: Andy Carroll fit after injury

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

For the visitors, Andy Carroll is fit after an ankle injury, though Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Ovie Ejaria and Liam Moore all remain unavailable.

(Getty Images)

Man United team news: Jadon Sancho could return

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Maguire could be given a rare start for United, after serving a suspension in midweek, though Luke Shaw is a doubt and Diogo Dalot will definitely miss out.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial could make their returns, while Jack Butland will be hoping to be given a debut in goal should Ten Hag opt to rest David de Gea. The United boss, meanwhile, has played down any suggestion of Rashford carrying a knock.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Manchester United vs Reading

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV4. Coverage gets underway at 7:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Mocking: Roy Keane and Ian Wright were embroiled in a bitter on-air spat (ITV)

Welcome

17:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Reading.

A fixture cup competitions seem to love to throw up, kick-off inside Old Trafford is at 8pm GMT.