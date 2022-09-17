Manchester United vs Reading LIVE: Women's Super League team news, line-ups and more

Sports Staff
1 min read
(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Manchester United WFC - Reading WFC

Manchester United vs Reading

11:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Manchester United vs Reading

11:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

