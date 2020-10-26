Manchester United vs RB Leipzig: Champions League prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, start time, h2h

Manchester United are looking to make it two wins out of two in Group H as their Champions League campaign continues with another tough opponent in RB Leipzig.

United are making a habit of famous victories in Paris, and last week's 2-1 victory over PSG in France - courtesy of another late Marcus Rashford winner - stands the Red Devils in good stead.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be well aware that Group H is something of a 'group of death', and Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig head to Old Trafford on Wednesday night in search of victory.

Young prodigy Nagelsmann guided the German club to the Champions League semi-finals last season, so United cannot rest on their laurels after one impressive win - especially after drawing a blank against Chelsea.

Date, time and venue

Manchester United vs RB Leipzig is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The match will be behind closed doors at Old Trafford with no fans due to be present due to government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

How to watch

TV channel: Manchester United vs RB Leipzig will be shown live on Sky Sports' Main Event, and is available via Now TV.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Team news

Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard remain unavailable due to injury, though Anthony Martial is available while serving a domestic suspension.

Solskjaer's three-man defence of Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw worked well in Paris, though Harry Maguire is back and is likely to start.

The United boss could switch things up with the likes of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Nemanja Matic all on the bench against Chelsea, while Donny van de Beek may get a rare start.

Prediction: Man United 1-1 RB Leipzig

Solskjaer's side deserved their win against PSG, though Leipzig will surely look to take the game to a team who has yet to win at home this season.

United would probably privately have gladly taken four points from their opening two games, and a draw could be on the cards if neither team decides to open things up too early.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have yet to face each other in an official Uefa competition.

Champions League standings | Group H

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 RB Leipzig 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Betting odds and tips (subject to change)

Man United to win: 11/8

Leipzig to win: 9/4

Draw: Between 5/2 and 13/5

