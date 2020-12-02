Manchester United vs PSG LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Champions League fixture tonight
Manchester United host Paris Saint-Germain as group H in the Champions League nears a conclusion.
Despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side just a point away from clinching a last 16 berth, there are only three points separating the Red Devils from both PSG and RB Leipzig. Edinson Cavani will hope to feature against his former team, having joined United on a free transfer after being released by the Ligue 1 champions, and the Uruguayan is in fine form after his brace earned victory against Southampton last weekend.
Thomas Tuchel has admitted Marcus Rashford’s recent record against the Ligue 1 side is beginning to get “annoying”: "We value him very much when he plays in England and not Parc des Princes, honestly, because (him scoring against us) gets a little bit annoying". Follow live updates, analysis and reaction from Old Trafford on a big night of European football:
