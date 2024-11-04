Manchester United vs PAOK: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Manchester United are looking for their first win in the Europa League this season when they host Greek side PAOK at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are languishing towards the bottom of the newly formed League table with three draws from three games, the last coming in a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Still, Erik ten Hag has since been sacked and Ruud van Nistelrooy placed in interim charge until Ruben Amorim officially takes over on Monday 11 November.

The Van Nistelrooy era began with an impressive 5-2 win over Carabao Cup, before a draw with Chelsea on Sunday to leave them 13th in the Premier League table.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man United vs PAOK is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off time on Thursday 7 November 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs PAOK

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Manchester United vs PAOK team news

Man United will have Bruno Fernandes available again, after he served a one-match suspension and missed the draw with Fenerbahce.

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire are both pushing to return from injury, but this match could come too soon. Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Leny Yoro are among those who remain out.

Goals remain a problem for United and Van Nistelrooy has a choice to make up front, with neither Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee impressing in recent appearances.

PAOK have former United youngster Shola Shoretire in their ranks.

Manchester United vs PAOK prediction

United have been a pretty tough watch in Europe thus far but look relatively revitalised under Van Nistelrooy.

Confidence has been lifted somewhat since the change in manager and the hosts should have enough to finally secure their first Europa League win of the season.

Man Utd to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never played.

Manchester United vs PAOK latest odds

Manchester United to win: 1/5

Draw: 4/1

PAOK to win: 9/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.