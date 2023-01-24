Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

(ES Composite)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could pick a strong starting line-up for Wednesday’s trip to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Casemiro will be back from suspension for the Red Devils, who are without Donny van de Beek and Axel Tuanzebe to long-term injuries. Both Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial will also miss out.

Jadon Sancho is back in training at Carrington following an absence due to a fitness concern and Ten Hag continues to be patient with the player ahead of an eventual matchday selection.

Ten Hag told reporters: “All the players who were not available for the Arsenal game, so Dalot, Martial, Sancho, are also not available for tomorrow.”

With a busy run of fixtures only starting and no free midweek until March, it would not be a surprise to see United change things up in their line-up.

Tom Heaton, Alejandro Garnacho and Harry Maguire all started in the win over Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarters. Loan signing Jack Butland could also be involved for a debut.

Predicted Manchester United XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Weghorst.