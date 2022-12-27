Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Manchester United return to Premier League action with a home game against Nottingham Forest.

Unburdened from the Cristiano Ronaldo saga, Erik ten Hag’s side need to hit the ground running as they bid to close a four-point gap to the top four in the race for Champions League qualification.

United beat Burnley 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and went into the World Cup break with a victory after Alejandro Garnacho scored a late winner at Fulham.

They face a Forest side in the relegation zone but who will be looking to build on a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League match before the mid-season break.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday December 27, 2022.

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest team news

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are still missing following the World Cup and Harry Maguire is a doubt after missing the win over Burnley due to illness.

Diogo Dalot also missed the Burnley game through injury and Ten Hag has said he does not think Jadon Sancho will be available.

For Forest, on loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club.

Forest are also without Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate. Morgan Gibbs-White, Wayne Hennessey and Serge Aurier are doubts.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Forest have struggled away from home, conceding 19 to just one scored, and will likely come undone by a confident United attack, and Rashord in particular.

A 3-0 United win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first meeting between the sides since the millennium.

Man United wins: 48

Draws: 24

Nottingham Forest wins: 33

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match odds

Man United: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Nottingham Forest: 9/1

