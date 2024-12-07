Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will both be targeting a return to winning ways when they collide in the Premier League today.

New boss Ruben Amorim was dealt a first defeat in charge of the Red Devils on Wednesday night, with his side losing 2-0 at Arsenal.

That result leaves United down in 13th place, albeit the congested nature of the top-flight table this season means they are still only four points off the top five.

Forest, meanwhile, have stalled somewhat of late following an impressive start to the season and were beaten 3-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday to drop to seventh.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 5:30pm GMT kick-off time today on Saturday December 7, 2024.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the match.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest team news

Amorim has vowed to rotate as the fixtures continue to pile up thick and fast. Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro all started on the bench against Arsenal and could be pushing for starts here.

Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo are both back from suspension for United. Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof are all sidelined through injury.

Forest, meanwhile, are still missing long-term absentees Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo.

Return: Marcus Rashford will hope to start for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest (REUTERS)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction

United did look solid enough at times against Arsenal before being outdone by set-pieces. While it remains difficult to fully judge them during an early point of Amorim’s tenure, a home win does not feel out of the question here.

Manchester United to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 54

Draws: 24

Nottingham Forest wins: 34

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match odds

Man Utd to win: 3/4

Draw: 27/10

Nottingham Forest to win: 15/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).