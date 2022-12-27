Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Manchester United will be out to make up ground in the race for the Premier League top four when they host Nottingham Forest today.

Tottenham’s draw with Brentford means a win will leave Erik ten Hag’s side just a point off the final Champions League spot.

In their way are a Nottingham Forest team that has failed to win on the road all campaign, scoring just once.

Yet they have only lost one in seven games across all competitions and they put four past Blackburn in the Carabao Cup to restart their season, as United confidently knocked out Burnley.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video with kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.