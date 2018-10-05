Why Manchester United vs Newcastle is unlikely to be a Premier League thriller

Rafael Benitez and Jose Mourinho are not the most entertaining managers in the league

Manchester United and Newcastle United have served up plenty of Premier League classics over the years, but that might not be the case this weekend.

The two English giants clash at teatime on Saturday, with one manager under pressure for a poor start to the season, and the other boss still loved, despite an even worse start.

It is a peculiar situation and the Old Trafford faithful are unlikely to welcome Rafael Benitez, a former Liverpool manager, with open arms.

But Trevor Sinclair told Yahoo Sport presents: The Football Show that there will never be a better time for the Toon Army to get a result over Jose Mourinho’s beleaguered side.

“It’s got to be the right time!” Sinclair said. “Looking at the game midweek: they got booed off, confidence is low – it’s a great time for Newcastle to go there and I’m sure Rafa will be excited about it.

“He’s got a good record against Manchester United so I think he’s looking forward to it.”

Benitez’s Newcastle side are yet to taste victory in the Premier League this season

Even if they do get a result, Sinclair is not tipping it to be a thriller.

He explained: “Both managers don’t really go for it. I’m not expecting a lot of goals, to be honest with you.

“I just feel they [Newcastle] are struggling and the main reason is they let [Aleksandar] Mitrovic go and they haven’t got a goalscorer. That investment needed to be there in the summer, it wasn’t and this is the result.”



