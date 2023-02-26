Manchester United vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Manchester United and Newcastle United this afternoon face off in the Carabao Cup Final.

Two of the more impressive teams in the country go toe to toe to win the first piece of domestic silverware available, with the Magpies in their first showpiece since the turn of the Millennium. The Red Devils, meanwhile, look on the right track under Erik ten Hag as the manager looks to return the giant to former glories.

There remain concerns over Marcus Rashford’s fitness, while Newcastle are expected to turn to forgotten man Lloris Karius with goalkeeper Nick Pope suspended.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the League Cup Final...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The match will take place at Wembley in London.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Carabao Cup Final

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Manchester United vs Newcastle team news

Manchester United will assess Marcus Rashford ahead of the game after the striker suffered an injury scare against Barcelona in the Europa League. Manager Erik ten Hag, though, did confirm that fellow forward Anthony Martial definitely would not be featuring at Wembley.

Anthony came off the bench to score against Barcelona after replacing Wout Weghorst, while Jadon Sancho could lose his place to Alejandro Garnacho. At the back, captain Harry Maguire will be desperate to start, but faces a tough test displacing one of Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez.

Marcus Rashford is a fitness doubt. (PA)

Newcastle will be without star goalkeeper Nick Pope after his remarkable red card against Liverpool last time out. With second-choice keeper Martin Dubravka cup-tied, having ironically spent time on loan at Man United earlier in the season, the much-maligned Loris Karius is set to start, in what would be his first competitive game in two years.

Story continues

Elsewhere, Anthony Gordon is also cup-tied, but Bruno Guimaraes is available after a red card of his own. Joelinton and Joe Willock are expected to shake off injuries to line up against the Brazilian.

Carabao Cup Final prediction

Manchester United and Newcastle have been two of the more impressive teams in the country for much of the season, making this one of the more intriguing League Cup Finals in recent memory. For the Magpies, it is their first final since facing the Red Devils in the FA Cup showpiece in 1999.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, they are currently in the mix of their worst run at the worst possible time and missing Nick Pope will be a huge blow. Manchester United have fitness issues of their own, with Marcus Rashford a doubt and the striker is the in-form player across Europe in 2022, so that should give Newcastle some hope.

Still, I can’t see beyond a Man Utd win, albeit a narrow win.

Man United to win 2-1 in normal time.

Eddie Howe has impressed at Newcastle. (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 90

Draws: 41

Newcastle wins: 43

Carabao Cup Final match odds

Man United to lift trophy: 13/20

Newcastle to lift trophy: 5/4

Man United winning at HT and FT: 11/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).