Manchester United vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon, while also welcoming back Cristiano Ronaldo to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Ronaldo completed his sensational return to Man United late in the summer transfer window, leaving Juventus to rejoin the club where he won his first Ballon D’Or and Champions League title, and the Red Devils’ clash with Newcastle marks their first fixture since the transfer was sealed.

FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Ronaldo, Sancho and Varane start for Man United vs Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to see his Man United side can make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League, with their 1-0 victory against Wolves last time out following a disappointing draw with Southampton after the opening-weekend demolition of Leeds.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle are still targeting their first victory of the new top-flight season, following defeats by West Ham and Aston Villa and a draw against the Saints.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 3pm BST at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Being a 3pm kick-off, the match will not be televised in the UK.

However, The Independent will be providing live updates of all the action.

Confirmed line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Newcastle: Woodman; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Hayden, S Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Odds

Man United: 1/6

Draw: 13/2

Newcastle: 14/1

Prediction

Man United to see off the Magpies in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd, with Ronaldo coming off the bench in the second half. Man United 2-0 Newcastle.