Man Utd vs Newcastle LIVE: Carabao Cup result and reaction as woeful holders crash out

Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock fired Newcastle to a famous first Old Trafford victory in a decade as Carabao Cup holders Manchester United suffered a second 3-0 home humiliation in four days.

Wednesday’s fourth-round clash was a repeat of the final eight months ago at Wembley, where Erik ten Hag crowned a promising first season in the hotseat by ending the club’s six-year wait for silverware.

But things have gone awry since then and pressure will intensify on the Dutchman and his team after Newcastle inflicted the Red Devils’ eighth defeat in 15 matches to progress to the quarter-finals.

The fallout to this tie is sure to be dominated by Ten Hag’s United after seeing Sunday’s derby humbling against Manchester City compounded, but this was Newcastle’s night.

The Magpies had only won one of their previous 41 away matches against the Red Devils in all competitions, and few will forget their first Old Trafford triumph since December 2013.

Manchester United given humbling look at how far they’ve fallen as Newcastle finally win at Old Trafford

22:37 , Mike Jones

So much for Erik ten Hag’s belief that Manchester United are heading in the right direction. They instead veered out of the Carabao Cup, the defence of their first trophy in six years ending swifty and ignominiously, as their season goes off the rails. Given their wretched form, this scarcely counted as a cup shock but United were shocking nonetheless. Newcastle did not advance into the quarter-finals as much as storm into them.

The fans who saw their side beaten by the other United at Wembley in last season’s final chorused about a return to the national stadium. More often, however, they serenaded Ten Hag with chants of “sacked in the morning”. And if the Newcastle supporters are scarcely impartial and their predictions will be unfounded, it was nevertheless the sound of crisis enveloping Old Trafford.

Manchester United were abysmal, even by their own standards. Caught in possession for Newcastle’s first and third, Ten Hag’s £400m starting 11 were outrun, outworked, out-passed and outclassed. They looked an insipid assortment of individuals, Newcastle a team far greater than the sum of some relatively limited parts. They nevertheless displayed the characteristics, the work ethic and unity, the counter-attacking verve and the defensive resilience, so sadly lacking in their hosts.

Man United given look at how far they’ve fallen as Newcastle win at Old Trafford

FT Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

22:41 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking to Sky Sports: “It was a very good performance from us. The mentality was brilliant. We had injuries and picked one up early. It was a great response.

“Emil Krafth coming back after such a long absence. He was committed with Paul Dummett. Willock was brilliant and Livramento.

“Without the players committing to what we want, we’ve got no chance. This is a really tough place to come to score the goals we did at the time we did.

“We hope the draw is kinder to us! I don’t think there are any easy games in the quarter-finals. We hope to go one better than last season. You can’t go too far away. We return to the Premier League with Arsenal. I know we have a tough schedule ahead and we look forward to it.

“Delighted for the fans. With the journey, we had to respond and reward them.”

FT Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

22:38 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have lost 8+ of their first 15 games in a season for the first time since 1962/63 (9), while they’ve lost five of their first 10 at home for the first time since 1930/31.

FT Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

22:17 , Mike Jones

Clinton Morrison, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, praised Newcastle who he believes were the better team tonight (he’s right).

“Fully deserved for Newcstle, after the first 10 minutes they were the better team.” he said, “Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento was outstanding, credit to Joe Willock too who has been out for a while.

“Everyone was all talking about Man United being poor, but tactically Eddie Howe got it spot on. Anthony Gordon led the line very well and caused problems.

“Man United are nowhere near it.”

Full-time! Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

22:11 , Mike Jones

90+4 mins: Manchester United are finally put out of their misery. Another humiliating defeat at Old Trafford comes via Newcastle this time who go on to Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag has lots of work to do to turn around this slip in form. Eddie Howe is smiling away. Newcastle win and reach the next round.

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

22:07 , Mike Jones

90 mins: There are a lot of empty seats in the stands now. Gary Neville is lamenting the old days on Sky Sports commentary. “It’s poor,” he says, “It’s really, really poor.”

There’s four minutes of added time to play.

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

22:03 , Mike Jones

85 mins: The Geordies are dancing and chanting in the stands. They’re enjoying this a lot. It’s been 10 years since Newcastle won at Old Trafford but they’ve dominated this game tonight.

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

21:58 , Mike Jones

82 mins: The Manchester United fans are leaving early once again. This loss will means it’s back-to-back 3-0 defeats for the Red Devils.

That’s if Newcastle don’t score again and they easily could in this form.

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

21:55 , Mike Jones

79 mins: Sean Longstaff receives the ball after Man Utd nudge a corner out of their own box. The midfielder strikes one at goal on the volley and pings his fine effort just wide of the target.

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

21:52 , Mike Jones

76 mins: Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn come on to see this game out for Newcastle. There’s about 15 minutes left to play and the visitors are extremely comfortable.

It’s been a superb and clinical performance that emphasises the big differences between the teams.

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

21:49 , Mike Jones

73 mins: Lewis Hall stays down after picking up a slight knock but he’s okay.

Antony cuts inside from the left and finds Rashford who whips a shot wide of the target.

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

21:48 , Mike Jones

70 mins: There’s an increased sharpness to Manchester United thanks to the changes but they’re still very shifty and uncertain in possession.

Rasmus Hojlund can only collect long balls at the minute as there’s little to no forward momentum.

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

21:43 , Mike Jones

67 mins: Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund all come on for Manchester United but it feels as though the substitutions are too late to change the outcome.

Hannibal Mejbri, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho are the ones replaced.

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

21:40 , Mike Jones

64 mins: Eddie Howe makes a couple of changes for Newcastle as Anthony Gordon and Joe Willock are taken off. In their place come Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson.

Those aren’t bad changes when you’re three goals up.

GOAL! Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle (Willock, 61’)⚽️

21:38 , Mike Jones

61 mins: Wonderful from Willock!

Newcastle have been pinned in their own half for most of the second half but they turn the ball over in midfield, Joelinton taking the ball away from Amrabat.

He gives it to Joe Willock who drives up the pitch, watches as the defenders drop away then guides a lovely shot past Andre Onana to secure this match.

Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

21:34 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Alejandro Garnacho goes on a nice run down the left wing and wins a corner after Tino Livramento pokes the ball out of play.

Sergio Reguilon swings the corner into the box but Joelinton is on hand to nod it clear.

Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

21:29 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Alejandro Garnacho looks to dart in behind the Newcastle defence but he’s flagged offside having started his run too soon. He gestures with disbelief as the assistant referee who got the call spot on.

These Man Utd players need to stop playing the victim and get on with playing the game.

Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

21:27 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Man Utd win another free kick, this time further up the pitch. Mason Mount swings the cross into the box and almost finds Harry Maguire but the ball drops over the top of his head.

The hosts recycle the ball and find Antony but Willock stands his ground and takes over the ball when the Brazilian cuts inside onto his left foot.

It was very predictable.

Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

21:23 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Sofyan Amrabat’s first involvement is a good one as he dances around Joe Willock and earns a free kick. The midfielder is booked and frowns at the referee as if to ask ‘why?’.

A Man Utd goal changes the game though. Newcastle still need to be wary.

Second half! Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

21:21 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag makes a double change for Manchester United with Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka introduced to replace Casemiro and Diogo Dalot.

Victor Lindelof is now captaining the side.

Newcastle restart the game.

HT Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

21:16 , Mike Jones

Lewis Hall scored his first goal for Newcastle with his volley to the bottom corner. His second has given Newcastle a firm grip on the game and the visitors seem like they’re avenging their Carabao Cup final defeat from last season.

HT Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

21:12 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

21:07 , Mike Jones

45+5 mins: Erik ten Hag storms into the tunnel as the Manchester United players look disappointed in their first half efforts. This is going to take a big effort in the second half to rescue this match.

Newcastle haven’t been exceptional but they’ve played as a team and run rings around their hosts.

Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

21:03 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: Chance!

Mason Mount pings a great effort from outside the box nut nails the shot. There’s a bit of swerve on the ball but Martin Dubravka sees it early and palms it wide of the target.

Good effort, good save.

Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

21:01 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Five minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Man Utd need a goal.

Dalot takes a decent shot from the edge of the box but pulls it wide of the far post. It’s better from the home side though.

Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

20:59 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Hannibal tries to carry the ball around Joelinton but is easily dispossessed and slaps his own leg in frustration. It’s not been a great evening for the youngster so far.

Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle

20:56 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Erik ten Hag is sending more players out to warm-up for Manchester United including Bruno Fernandes. It seems there will be changes made at half-time.

GOAL! Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle (Hall, 36’)⚽️

20:52 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Another one! Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron work the ball into the box from the left side. Willock spins away from Diogo Dalot before flicking a cross into the middle.

Harry Maguire deals with the aerial ball but nods it to Lewis Hall who volleys a shot into the far bottom corner!

Man Utd 0-1 Newcastle

20:51 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Sergio Reguilon spies an opportunity to shoot as the ball bobbles across to him in the middle of the pitch. He goes for it but drills his effort high and wide.

Man Utd 0-1 Newcastle

20:49 , Mike Jones

32 mins: Tino Livramento has Alejandro Garnacho in his pocket. The Newcastle fans are singing his name, chanting ‘Tino, Tino, Tino’ as he once again dispossesses the young Man Utd attacker.

The home side need a spark from somewhere.

GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Newcastle (Almiron, 29’)⚽️

20:45 , Mike Jones

29 mins: Newcastle take a deserved lead!

Alejandro Garnacho is muscled off the ball by Tino Livramento who drives it up the pitch and sweeps around Mason Mount. Anthony Gordon makes a nice run into the box off the ball but Livramento slots it to Miguel Almiron who weaves his way into the area, getting behind Diogo Dalot.

Almiron collects the ball and lifts it over Andre Onana to open the scoring. Great goal!

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:43 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Erik ten Hag wants his team to build from the back but Newcastle are sticking tight with their man-marking and there are very few runners for Maguire and Lindelof to pick out.

Maguire flicks a decent pass out to Diogo Dalot on the wing but he’s beaten to the ball by Emil Krafth who wins his team a throw in.

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:39 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Matt Ritchie goes for goal after Joelinton recovers the ball from a throw in. He sends the ball across to Ritchie who smokes a shot from range but miscues it and watches the ball fly well wide of the near post.

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:36 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Hannibal is rolled in the middle of the pitch which puts Man Utd on the back foot. Casemiro has to cover for the youngster as Joe Willock bombs forward.

He cleans out the Newcastle man and earns himself a yellow card. Newcastle have another free kick in a dangerous area.

Ritchie and Willock combine well to move the ball out wide giving Ritchie more room to swing in a cross. His pass comes over to the far side of the box but Man Utd nod it away.

Newcastle are growing into the game nicely and have had the better of the last five minutes of so.

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:33 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Ritchie’s delivery from the corner sees the ball swing in towards Joelinton who is put under pressure from Harry Maguire. The ball drops safely and Anthony Martial manages to complete the clearance for the home side.

Hannibal Mejbri lunges into a tackle on Emil Krafth and gives away a free kick. The midfielder is already on a yellow card and he’s gotten away with one there after catching Krafth on the ankle.

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:31 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Joe Willock gets clipped by Casemiro after nutmegging the midfielder and trying to get into the Man Utd box.

The resultant free kick is in a decent location for Matt Ritchie to float a cross into the box. Victor Lindelof gets to the ball first but can only nod it out of play for a corner.

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:29 , Mike Jones

13 mins: Chance! United recover the ball high up the pitch on the left wing and Garnacho runs it to the byline before pulling a pass into the middle of the box.

Antony is there to poke it back to Casemiro who runs onto a first time effort from range and forces Martin Dubravka into a simple save low down.

That’s the first shot of the game.

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:27 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Sean Longstaff, playing his 150th game for Newcastle, lunges for the ball over on the right wing and manages to take it away from Alejandro Garnacho.

Joe Willock makes a forward run and is sent the ball but he’s edged offside and Man Utd earn themselves a free kick.

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:25 , Mike Jones

8 mins: Manchester United have been the more dominant team in terms of possession so far. Casemiro switches the play with a fine pass over to Antony on the right wing.

He brings the ball under control to a chorus of boos before Anthony Gordon nicks it away from him. The Newcastle fans are in good humour and voice tonight.

They believe their team can win.

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:20 , Mike Jones

5 mins: Newcastle win themselves a free kick that Lewis Hall fizzes into the penalty area. Man Utd deal with it well enough and Victor Lindelof sends the ball forward.

Casemiro looks to thread a pass through to Diogo Dalot on the right wing but the overlapping defender is flagged offside.

Miguel Almiron then replaces Matt Targett for Newcastle.

Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:18 , Mike Jones

3 mins: This is an early worry for Newcastle. Matt Targett stretches to beat Anthony Martial to a dropping ball and immediately clutches his hamstring after knocking the ball away.

It doesn’t look as though he’ll be able to play on and Eddie Howe has sent out the substitutes to warm up.

Kick off! Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

20:16 , Mike Jones

Manchester United get the ball rolling at Old Trafford and send it to Victor Lindelof in defence. Newcastle’s forward press is strong and Lindelof needs to bail out with a pass back to Andre Onana.

He boots it long, taking no chances about playing out from the back.

Manchester United vs Newcastle

20:10 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have only won once in their last 41 matches at Old Trafford with that victory coming against David Moyes’ Manchester United side in 2013.

Will they earn a second victory tonight? Kick off is quickly approaching...

The eight-month gap that sums up Manchester United’s alarming decline

20:05 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag was dancing on the Wembley turf with Lisandro Martinez and Antony. It was a ritual from their Ajax days when they won a trophy, one that threatened to become a regular sight in England as well. And, amid heady days for Manchester United, winning the club’s first piece of silverware for six years was arguably still not their best result of the week.

Three days before beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, United had come from behind to defeat Barcelona. Antony, one of Ten Hag’s pet projects, had scored the decider. And when a seemingly catalytic Casemiro and a rejuvenated Marcus Rashford struck at Wembley, United were challenging for glory on four fronts. They had lost only twice in a run of 31 games, winning 17 of 21. Ten Hag was the Old Trafford alchemist. It was easy to believe he was the best United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson. Despite his natural reserve, the Dutchman gushed about his surroundings. “I just love United,” he said, with the glow of victory at the national stadium.

Eight months on, as two Uniteds reconvene in the same competition, Old Trafford scarcely feels shrouded in romance anymore. There may be more recrimination. There certainly is the now familiar sense of underachievement. Instead of emulating Ferguson, Ten Hag risks following in the footsteps of some of his immediate predecessors, by taking one step forwards and then two backwards.

The eight-month gap that sums up Manchester United’s alarming decline

The third round recap

20:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s defence of the Carabao Cup began with a 3-0 victory at home to Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in September.

Alejandro Garnacho scored the opener before Casemiro’s header from a Mason Mount corner made it 2-0. Anthony Martial’s half-volley rounded off the scoring.

All three start for the Red Devils tonight.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle beat Manchester City 1-0 and secure a place in the next round. Alexander Isak netted the winning goal after Joelinton’s found him unmarked in the penalty area.

Howe on facing Manchester United

19:55 , Mike Jones

The Newcastle boss spoke ahead of today’s match and spoke about how it feels to be facing Manchester United tonight.

He said: “Manchester United are a top team with top players. They’ll, no doubt, possibly rotate their squad, their team, but that is slightly unclear until we get the team sheet.

“I think one of the key tests of any team is how you respond to setbacks. We had one against Borussia Dortmund and I thought it was a good response from the group at the weekend in a really good game against Wolves so I think that’s always what you’re looking to to do when you’re in the manager’s position.

“Our emotion is to try to prepare and win the game. One win and we’re into the quarter-final of the competition. We loved our run in it last year and we’re determined to try and do as well as we can despite the fact we do have a few injuries and the squad will be stretched to a degree. We’ll still try and be competitive.”

Manchester United vs Newcastle

19:50 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have lost half of their games in the Premier League this season (5/10 – W5 L5); their most defeats from their opening 10 games of a league campaign since 1986/87 (6).

Will the League Cup bring them the victory they desperately need tonight?

Erik ten Hag says ‘only a matter of time’ until Manchester United form improves

19:45 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag is convinced “it is only a matter of time” until Manchester United show their “true selves” after a poor start to the campaign was compounded in the Manchester derby.

Sunday’s 3-0 home humbling at the hands of neighbours Manchester City provided the exclamation mark on a difficult start to the Dutchman’s second season in the hotseat.

United were outclassed and outthought for the most part at Old Trafford, where Ten Hag’s men will attempt to bounce back in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag says ‘only a matter of time’ until Manchester United form improves

Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s busy schedule

19:40 , Mike Jones

“It’s a busy period for us. A lot of games. We look forward to Manchester United next.” Said the Newcastle boss, “We’re going to have to utilise our squad, we have another game against Arsenal a couple of days later and then we go to Dortmund.

“To not use our squad would be foolish but that doesn’t mean that we don’t trust and back our squad to be able to go to Old Trafford and try to win the game.

“You can have a game where you lose one or two players and suddenly the outlook on the squad and dynamic of the squad changes but you just have to roll with the punches. You have to absorb the hits and have to find a way, which is what we’ll try to do.

“It’s not ideal for us, especially with the season we have. It’s a totally different feel to last season where we could maybe absorb those hits a bit easier with the week to week games. We’re not in that position now so we’re going to need everybody in the squad to step up which I think is the key message. Everyone has to give a bit more.

“Every player in the squad is so important and has a huge role to play.”

Manchester United vs Newcastle

19:35 , Mike Jones

7,000 travelling fans will make the journey across the country to see if Newcastle can secure a first away victory against the Red Devils since 2013.

Should the be successful they’ll book a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for a third time in the last four campaigns and will be one of the favoured teams to go on a lift the trophy.

Manchester United vs Newcastle

19:30 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag is certain that Manchester United can turn round their indifferent form and kick off a winning run of matches.

The United boss said: "At Manchester United, every game involves high stakes. Every single day, there is pressure on everybody involved with this club, but those demands and standards are a challenge which we must always meet head-on.

"While this has not been the start to the season that we had all hoped for, I am certain that we have the talent and attitude as a collective to move in the right direction.

"I believe that it is only a matter of time before we are showing our true selves. It will come, I am certain."

Manchester United ‘have got to move on’ from humbling derby experience

19:25 , Mike Jones

Jonny Evans says Manchester United have to move on from their derby disappointment and believes injuries have played a part in Erik ten Hag’s second season struggles.

A promising first campaign under the Dutchman has been forgotten as a challenging start to this term continued with Sunday’s humbling at home to Manchester City.

Erling Haaland’s brace and a late Phil Foden goal sealed City a derby victory at Old Trafford that was more one-sided than even the 3-0 scoreline suggested.

Manchester United ‘have got to move on’ from humbling derby experience

Manchester United vs Newcastle team changes

19:23 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag makes seven changes to the Manchester United team that lost to Manchester City at the weekend. The only change in defence sees Sergio Reguilon replace Jonny Evans while there is a whole new midfield.

Casemiro, Hannibal Mejbri and Mason Mount slot in here with Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial leading the line.

Eddie Howe, similarly, makes a bunch of changes to his team. There’s a new defence in place with Martin Dubravka in goal and Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Paul Dummett and Matt Targett sitting in front of him.

Sean Longstaff and Anthony Gordon keep their places in the side, as does Joelinton who looks to be playing in a more advanced role.

Matt Ritchie, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock also return to the team.

Manchester United vs Newcastle line-ups

19:17 , Mike Jones

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilon; Casemiro, Hannibal; Antony, Mount, Garnacho; Martial

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett; Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock; Hall, Joelinton, Gordon

Newcastle not looking for revenge

19:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester United denied Newcastle a trophy last season when they defeated the Magpies in the Carabao Cup final. With the two clubs renewing that rivalry tonight, Eddie Howe has played down suggestions that revenge is motivating his team.

"That’s not our emotion as I sit here now. Our emotion is just to try to prepare and win the game.” He said, “One win and we’re into the quarter-final of the competition. We loved our run in it last year.

"This is a one-off game and I’m sure both teams will be motivated to try and win."

What time is the Carabao Cup draw? Date, time and how to watch

19:05 , Mike Jones

The Carabao Cup fourth round continues tonight with the remaining teams competing for a place in the quarter-finals.

The draw will take place following the conclusion of Manchester United’s match against Newcastle tonight which is a repeat of last year’s final. Eddie Howe’s men knocked out Manchester City in the third round and will want to triumph over another Manchester team as they target the latter stages.

League One’s Port Vale were the first team to reach the last eight of the League Cup, for the first time in their history, after defeating Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening, while an 83rd-minute penalty earned Middlesbrough a 3-2 victory away at Exeter.

What time is the Carabao Cup draw? Date, time and how to watch

Manchester United vs Newcastle

19:00 , Mike Jones

Sunday’s loss to Manchester City was Man United’s fifth of the season in the Premier League and seventh overall.

United have not lost eight games before the end of November since the 2001/02 campaign. They have not lost eight matches out of their first 15 since 1972/73, which was part of the run that saw Frank O’Farrell get sacked.

Erik ten Hag still believes Man Utd are moving forward

18:55 , Mike Jones

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident his team are moving in the right direction, despite being humiliated at home in the derby against Manchester City.

"There is no point in feeling sorry for ourselves," said Ten Hag whose side lost 3-0 last Sunday and need to win this evening to prove their credentials as a threatening side.

"I continue to believe in these players."

Tonight’s other fixtures

18:50 , Mike Jones

There are plenty of other games taking place in the Carabao Cup tonight, including an all London affair between West Ham and Arsenal which you can follow right here.

Here are the other fixtures taking place:

Chelsea vs Blackburn

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Everton vs Burnley

Ipswich vs Fulham

West Ham vs Arsenal

Yesterday in the Carabao Cup

18:45 , Mike Jones

Tuesday saw the first two fixtures in the fourth round take place, with League One’s Port Vale the first team to reach the last eight of the League Cup, for the first time in their history, after defeating Mansfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

Also through to the quarter-finals are Middlesbrough who defeat Exeter City 3-2 away from home. The League One hosts took the lead before two quick-fire second-half goals sent Boro ahead. Exeter equalised just after the hour mark but Emmanuel Latte Lath netted an 82nd-minute penalty to win the game.

Port Vale reached the League Cup quarter-finals for the first ever time with a 1-0 win over Mansfield Town (Getty Images)

Manchester United kit ‘too tight’ as players forced to wear replicas

18:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester United players are reportedly wearing replica items of kit during matches this season after players complained the official version was “too tight”.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana is said to have found the Adidas performance model to be uncomfortable, according to the Telegraph, after it was designed to be a closer fit than the replica shirts available from the club shop.

The £47m summer signing has therefore been wearing a looser version in recent matches, while United’s outfielders have also been wearing non-branded socks since August because players have found they are too tight.

Manchester United kit ‘too tight’ as players forced to wear replicas

Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction

18:35 , Mike Jones

It will not be one for the ages, with Newcastle battling with limited squad depth and a Champions League campaign and United having their well-publicised struggles.

Both managers will want to win so expect goals but Eddie Howe’s men are likely to have the tougher edge which will get them over the line at Old Trafford.

Manchester United 1-2 Newcastle.

Manchester United vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

18:30 , Mike Jones

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Reguilon; Eriksen, McTominay; Pellestri, Fernandes; Garnacho; Martial

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett; Longstaff, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Hall

Manchester United vs Newcastle team news

18:25 , Mike Jones

Jadon Sancho remains on the sidelines after a disagreement with the manager that played out in public.

Jonny Evans could be called up into the side again, with Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane having all suffered recently with injury issues. Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the other absentees.

For Newcastle, Alexander Isak is expected to be out until after the November international break with Sven Botman still being assessed.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle

18:20 , Mike Jones

The Carabao Cup round-of-16 clash takes place on Wednesday 1 November at Old Trafford with a kick-off time of 8.15pm GMT.

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Football on TV and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage starting at 7 pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Manchester United vs Newcastle

18:15 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup action as Manchester United host Newcastle in a repeat of the 2022/23 final.

Erik ten Hag’s team come into the match on the back of a 3-0 drumming in the Manchester derby and need a positive result to get the fans back onside at Old Trafford.

Newcastle meanwhile drew 2-2 with Wolves last time out in a display which left a lot to be desired. The bright spark was Callum Wilson who scored both goals and is highly likely to start tonight in the absence of the injured Alexander Isak.

Will Man Utd defeat Newcastle once again and reach the last eight or can Eddie Howe’s team earn some redemption?