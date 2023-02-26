Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE! Carabao Cup final match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(REUTERS)

Manchester United vs Newcastle - LIVE!

Rarely has a Carabao Cup final been as anticipated as this afternoon’s clash at Wembley between Manchester United and Newcastle. For Man United, the focus is on picking up a first piece of silverware since winning the Europa League in 2017, while Newcastle have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955.

Unsurprisingly, Erik ten Hag’s side go into the game as favourites. They are on a high after knocking Barcelona out of the Europa League in midweek, as the club continues to impress on an fronts. There is concern though over the fitness of Marcus Rashford, who has 16 goals in 18 matches since the World Cup.

Eddie Howe’s side have enjoyed a superb season, even if they are on a stumbling run of no wins in their three matches since booking their place at Wembley. The Magpies will have Loris Karius in goal, with Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Man United vs Newcastle latest news

Kick-off: 4:30pm GMT, Wembley Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man United team news: Rashford an injury doubt

Newcastle team news: Karius set to start, Guimaraes available

Standard Sport prediction: Man United 2-1 Newcastle

Manchester United FC - Newcastle United FC

Karius’ chance to shine

15:06 , Matt Verri

Newcastle players have been out on the pitch, having an early look around.

Karius one of those as he prepares for an absolutely huge afternoon in his career. It’s been a really tough few years for the 29-year-old, but a big performance here could really kickstart things for him.

(REUTERS)

Start of a trophy rush?

14:58 , Matt Verri

Man United still going strong on all fronts this season.

Chance to end their trophy drought this afternoon, while they’re also in the fifth round of the FA Cup and into the last-16 of the Europa League after knocking Barcelona out. Premier League title race could be on the cards too.

The Carabao Cup has been a launching pad for many team in recent seasons - could that be the case again?

Story continues

In SEVEN of the last nine seasons, the team that won the League Cup have gone on to win at least one more trophy... 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/APMbCp0aeC — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 26, 2023

Shaw: This means everything to Man United

14:54 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United hope a first trophy for the club in almost six years would be the start of a new period of success under Erik ten Hag.

“For the position we have been in over the past years and the feeling we have inside the dressing room, it means everything," said United left-back Luke Shaw.

"It has been such a long time since we have won a trophy. People will say it is the Carabao Cup but for us, it is massive. It is something we have been aiming for a long time; to get that winning feeling back, that feeling of winning trophies."

Howe: Newcastle out to ‘create new history'

14:52 , Giuseppe Muro

Following the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the club in 2021, Newcastle are aiming to “create new history” at Wembley today.

"I'm pleased the game is here. I think it's been a difficult few weeks for us because the talk has been about it, even though it's been two or three games down the line," manager Eddie Howe said.

"We've beaten some really good teams and been very consistent with our form. We believe the power is in our hands and it's up to us to perform at those best levels.

"I always believe that the history, from my side, is respected but we're trying to create new history with a new team at a new moment. We're determined to try and do that and create some great memories for our amazing supporters.

"They've had a long wait for that moment and I know just from my very limited dealings with people around the city, with people that I see, the love they have for the football club. I'd love to return that love with a trophy."

(Getty Images)

Head to head history and results

14:46 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United wins: 90

Draws: 41

Newcastle wins: 43

14:42 , Giuseppe Muro

The scene is set at Wembley...

(Getty Images)

14:38 , Giuseppe Muro

The Newcastle dressing room. Can someone in black and white make themselves a hero today?

Match odds

14:36 , Giuseppe Muro

Man United to lift trophy: 4/7

Newcastle to lift trophy: 7/5

Man United winning at HT and FT: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

14:32 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United have not won a trophy since 2016-17, when they claimed the EFL Cup and the Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Erik ten Hag's side thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate over two legs in the semi-finals, while Newcastle reached their first domestic final since 1999 with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Southampton.

Newcastle will be attempting to win their first major trophy in almost 54 years, with their most recent coming in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

(PA)

Prediction

14:23 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United and Newcastle have been two of the more impressive teams in the country for much of the season, making this one of the more intriguing League Cup Finals in recent memory. For the Magpies, it is their first final since facing the Red Devils in the FA Cup showpiece in 1999.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, they are currently in the mix of their worst run at the worst possible time and missing Nick Pope will be a huge blow. Manchester United have fitness issues of their own, with Marcus Rashford a doubt and the striker is the in-form player across Europe in 2022, so that should give Newcastle some hope.

Still, I can’t see beyond a Man Utd win, albeit a narrow win.

Man United to win 2-1 in normal time.

Early Newcastle team news

14:20 , Giuseppe Muro

Bruno Guimaraes returns from suspension but Newcastle will be without goalkeeper Nick Pope, who was sent off as their 17-game unbeaten run in the Premier League was ended by Liverpool last weekend.

With Martin Dubravka cup-tied and Karl Darlow out on loan, former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is expected to play ahead of Mark Gillespie

It will be his first competitive game in almost two years and his first appearance for an English side since his calamitous showing in the 2018 Champions League final for Liverpool, in which he made two costly mistakes as Real Madrid won 3-1.

(Getty Images)

Early Manchester United team news

14:11 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United have been sweating on the fitness of talisman Marcus Rashford.

Rashford was forced off late on during Thursday’s 2-1 win over Barcelona and following the game posted a cryptic social media message to suggest a fitness concern.

Asked on Friday, a little over 12 hours after the game, for an update on Rashford, manager Erik ten Hag said more tests were needed to confirm the severity of the injury.

Otherwise, United have no fresh injury concerns with Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial still out.

(PA)

How to watch

14:08 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Good afternoon!

14:07 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Newcastle!

The first piece of silverware available this season is on line in the Carabao Cup Final. A huge afternoon is ahead of us at Wembley.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4.30pm GMT.