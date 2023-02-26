Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Carabao Cup final latest score as Marcus Rashford faces Loris Karius

Manchester United and Newcastle go head-to-head for the first domestic silverware of the 2022/23 season when they clash at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final this afternoon.

Both teams are aiming to end trophy droughts, with United not having got their hands on silverware for six years - a previously unthinkable feat during the Sir Alex Ferguson era. Newcastle’s wait for a trophy is considerably longer. They haven’t won one for 54 years, since the 1969 European Fairs Cup, and not since 1955 -a full 68 years ago - have they won a domestic trophy.

It will also be a first piece of silverware for whichever manager prevails. Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe are both seeking their first trophies since taking charge of United and Newcastle respectively and a victory at Wembley will be ample reward for positively changing the direction both clubs were seemingly headed.

Optimism is high in both fanbases with thousands of Newcastle supporters already flocking to the capital. Howe’s side are boosted by the return of Bruno Guimaraes but goalkeeper Nick Pope will be a huge miss, as Loris Karius starts in his biggest game since the 2018 Champions League final.

Follow all the action from the Carabao Cup final as Man Utd take on Newcastle at Wembley:

12’ SHOT! - Weghorst miscues good chance early on (MUN 0-0 NEW)

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Newcastle United XI: Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

16:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: In recent weeks, Manchester United have grown into matches after sluggish starts. That seems to be the case here as a cross field pass comes out to Antony who sends the overlapping Dalot to the byline.

Dalot’s cross is a good one but Bruno Guimaraes sneaks in front of Fred and works it away.

16:45 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Shot! Antony is fed the ball over on the right wing. He brings it under control before laying it off to Casemiro. Casemiro flicks the ball into the penalty area where Fred heads it on to Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst has to contend with Fabian Schar and Sven Botman for the ball but it bounces kindly for him to take a shot on the swivel.

He gets one away but it’s a soft hit and Loris Karius scoops it up safely enough.

16:41 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Bruno Guimaraes tries to transition Newcastle from defence to attack but is clipped by Wout Weghorst and falls to the ground.

He tries to play the free kick quickly but the referee pulls him back to retake it.

Saint-Maximin is causing problems already. He runs at Diogo Dalot who needs to stick out a leg and bring the winger down before he can get too far into United’s half.

Dalot earns the first yellow card of the game.

16:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Newcastle have started well. They’re not afraid to take the attack to Manchester United and are utilising the pace of Allan Saint-Maximin as well as the passing quality of Bruno Guimaraes.

Man Utd will be slightly tired after their Thursday night clash with Barcelona so Newcastle will want to target these opening minutes as the best chance to get in front.

16:34 , Michael Jones

3 mins: David De Gea boots a goal kick long and the ball is nodded down to Luke Shaw. He sends it into the middle where Bruno Fernandes flicks the ball in behind for Marcus Rashford’s run in behind.

Rashford touches the ball into the box then curls a pass over towards Wout Weghorst but Sven Botman is on hand to guide it behind for a corner.

16:33 , Michael Jones

Manchester United get the final underway at Wembley and Newcastle’s goalkeeper gets his first touch when a long ball bounces through to him.

He’s going to have a big job on his hands today if United get into their stride.

16:29 , Michael Jones

The national anthem is sung and the players shake hands before posing for a photo in front of a ‘Football Stands Together’ sign to show support for Ukraine.

There’s a wonderful anticipation building at Wembley now. Kick off is up next...

16:25 , Michael Jones

It’s very loud inside Wembley Stadium and gets even louder as the players walk out onto the pitch. There are black and white flags being waved by the Newcastle supporters.

Manchester United’s fans are a wave of red. It’s a brilliant sight.

16:20 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford is “probably the best player in the world” on current form, according to his Manchester United teammate Phil Jones.

Rashford is enjoying a purple patch in front of goal for United with 16 goals in 18 appearances since returning from the World Cup like a different player.

His goals have helped propel the team into the Carabao Cup final and Europa League knockout stages, while United are also on the fringes of the title race behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, Jones told Sky Sports there’s no one better than Rashford right now.

16:16 , Michael Jones

The warm-ups are well underway and the stadium is filling up nicely. This is going to be a cracking game but only one team can win the Carabao Cup.

Who will it be?

16:12 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag wants his players to create their own legacy as the Manchester United manager prepares to step out at Wembley for the first time in the Carabao Cup final.

The Dutchman joined from Ajax after a wretched 2021-22 campaign for the the Old Trafford giants, who slumped home with their worst Premier League points tally in a season to forget.

Meticulous Ten Hag has overseen a marked transformation in culture and quality since then, with the club fighting on all four fronts as a frantic February fixture schedule comes to a mouth-watering conclusion.

Three days on from beating Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off, United head to Wembley to take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final looking to win a first trophy since 2017.

16:08 , Michael Jones

Manchester United won 38 trophies during Alex Ferguson’s 26-year reign at Old Trafford, including 13 league titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

However, since his departure in 2013 they have won only the FA Cup under Louis van Gaal, the League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield under Jose Mourinho, and the Community Shield under David Moyes.

Will Erik ten Hag add to the trophy cabinet today?

16:04 , Michael Jones

Loris Karius is set to make his first appearance since February 28th 2021 for Union Berlin in a Bundesliga match, 728 days ago.

It’s also his first ever match at Wembley.

16:00 , Michael Jones

“I see it so far as not a success. It is more the road, to hopefully success,’’ said the Manchester United boss speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of today’s final.

‘’It is always success when you win trophies, but Sunday, we have [an] opportunity to get success and that is obviously [in part] with the squad what we use, you need a squad when you play in four competitions.

‘’You can’t do it with 11 with respect to the load of the players. But also, for a tactical point a view, we can chose formations where we can be most effective.’’

15:56 , Michael Jones

Kieran Trippier has been happily telling the press that his Newcastle team will do whatever it takes to win trophies.

“It’s about when to slow a game down,” he told The Times. “If the opposition are having more of the ball and are on top, of course you’ve got to kill the game. You’re not going to take a quick throw-in and say ‘carry on’.

“Of course, some teams are not happy with us, but it’s about being clever in that moment. It’s about using your experiences and everyone’s doing it, not just us.

“I have experienced it a lot in Spain. I love it. The best for me was [Atletico defender Stefan] Savic, he used to pull people’s hair, even in training. It was crazy, honestly, but I loved it.

“Opposition fans are not going to like it because it’s against their team, but as a neutral I think it’s good to see. I don’t see why everyone’s kicking off about it! It’s good. You’ve got to have it. If you want to win, if you want to be successful, you have to be cute in every single game.”

15:52 , Michael Jones

The fans are flocking into Wembley ahead of kick off at 4.30pm. Manchester United are the favourites to win this crunch match but Newcastle have named a strong line-up and will not make things easy.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

15:48 , Michael Jones

Newcastle United will attempt to end a 54-year wait for silverware against Manchester United in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Here, we take a look at how Eddie Howe’s side reached their first final since 1999.

15:43 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag makes two changes to the Manchester United team that defeated Barcelona on Thursday night. Diogo Dalot and Antony are both brought in with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho dropping out.

Eddie Howe makes three changes to his Newcastle side. Nick Pope is suspended so Loris Karius starts in goal, Bruno Guimaraes replaces Elliott Anderson in midfield and Callum Wilson starts up top in place of Alexander Isak.

15:31 , Michael Jones

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Newcastle XI: Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

15:25 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, says he is looking forward to today’s Carabao Cup final as it will be his first time at Wembley.

“I’ve seen so many games [there] on television but I have never been, I’ve never had the pleasure to have been, so Sunday is the first time and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

(PA)

15:20 , Michael Jones

Eddie Howe will return to Wembley on Sunday with his late mother firmly in his thoughts.

The 45-year-old could be just 90 minutes away from succeeding where even Geordie folk heroes Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson failed by bringing a first major trophy back to Newcastle since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

However, as he walks out on to the hallowed turf at headquarters ahead of the Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester United, he will cast his mind back to the day his mother Anne took him there as a child.

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag labelled Carabao Cup final opponents Newcastle “annoying”, warning his players and Sunday’s officials to be wary of their supposed time-wasting antics.

All eyes will be on Wembley on Sunday afternoon as the Red Devils look to end their six-year wait for a trophy against the success-starved Magpies, who have not won a trophy since 1969.

Ten Hag is excited for the occasion and this early shot at silverware, but the United boss is not taking Eddie Howe’s side lightly and suggested there could be some gamesmanship from Newcastle.

15:10 , Michael Jones

The warrior centre-back saved the surprise for the end. Lisandro Martinez’s conversation had been sprinkled with the word “fight” and it scarcely felt surprising, There are sleek, elegant defenders who steal in unnoticed, as though they can complete the game without a speck of dirt on them, and there are stolid, solid ones, primed to head anything away but sometimes essentially uninteresting. And then there are those such as Martinez, a charismatic scrapper whose brand of full-blooded commitment has made him a Manchester United cult hero.

But not, it transpired, a serial miscreant. His Albiceleste team-mate Cristian Romero may conform more to the image of the Argentinian centre-back, leaping recklessly where others fear to tread, almost accepting red cards as an occupational hazard. Martinez can seem no less combative, but he has managed to ally a willingness to tackle with an awareness of what he can and cannot get away with.

15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Luke Shaw says Erik ten Hag has brought the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford as Manchester United attempt to end their six-year wait for a trophy in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The Old Trafford giants are synonymous with success and silverware, but things have gone awry since Sir Alex Ferguson bowed out on top in 2013.

United’s only major trophies since then have been the 2016 FA Cup and the following year’s EFL Cup and Europa League successes, with the club currently on their worst trophy drought in 40 years.

14:50 , Michael Jones

Kieran Trippier is confident Newcastle will contest bigger prizes than the Carabao Cup as they build towards a brighter future.

The Magpies will play in their first final for 24 years when they line up against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday, when victory would end a wait for a major trophy dating back to 1969, some 14 years after they claimed their last domestic prize.

However Trippier, a LaLiga winner with Atletico Madrid and a Champions League finalist during his time at Tottenham, believes even that would represent only a start.

14:45 , Michael Jones

Former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor gave his opinion on today’s Carabao Cup final saying: "Newcastle have been a sleeping giant for years. Going to win the cup will change everything - with the city it is huge.

"It is similar to the Bobby Robson days with the feel-good factor Eddie Howe has created. It has put Newcastle back on the map. There is no reason Newcastle can’t go into this full of confidence.

14:40 , Michael Jones

Manchester United come into today’s match with a heap of momentum after defeating Barcelona in the Europa League.

“I have so many highlights, but definitely [the Barcelona match was] a highlight.” said Ten Hag when asked where that victory ranked since taking over at Old Trafford.

“We won the game but in the end it is about winning trophies, so it is on the road - hopefully - to silverware.

“But when you beat Barcelona, it is one of the best teams in Europe, eight points ahead of Real Madrid and we have seen already Madrid play against Liverpool this week, so then you know if you beat [Barcelona], you have done a really good job.”

14:35 , Michael Jones

The Carabao Cup final is sandwiched by anniversaries. Saturday marks seven years since Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United debut; Tuesday since his Premier League bow. Each was an explosive introduction; Rashford scored twice against Midtjylland, twice more against Arsenal and a star was born.

Within a month, he had a Manchester derby winner to his name; within three, he was an FA Cup winner, within four he had played for England in a major tournament.

Some 15 months into his senior career, Rashford had won the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Community Shield and the Europa League. It was a remarkable medal collection for a teenager; yet now Rashford is 25 and it has not expanded. “We definitely could have achieved more,” he accepted. “But I would have given the same answer if we had won a load of trophies. I’ve not really had a period to stop and look back on the last seven years because it’s very much non-stop.”

He has packed 340 games and 117 goals into them; if it has been non-stop, he now feels unstoppable, surfing a wave that has brought him 16 goals in 18 matches since the World Cup.

14:30 , Michael Jones

Former Newcastle United captain and supporter of the club Alan Shearer spoke ahead of today’s crucial match and says he wishes he could lace up his boots and play in this one.

"I’m there as a fan on Sunday, that drive up to Wembley way when you can see the Newcastle fans - it’s the only time I wish I could put my boots back on.” said Shearer.

"Wembley is only a place for winners. It’s a blooming horrible place when you don’t win. I’ve been there in finals and semi-finals and it’s horrible for the players and for the fans [if you lose].

"I lived the dream, now they’re living the dream - they’re lucky boys. As soon as you leave the hotel it’s a great journey to Wembley and seeing the black and white shirts, the cheering, the scarves, it’s just incredible. It sent a shiver down my spine."

14:25 , Michael Jones

Newcastle’s last league win came against Fulham in mid-January and the Magpies have scored just nine goals in their last 11 matches.

Their indifferent form comes at the worst time and Eddie Howe will be hoping for an uptick at Wembley this afternoon.

14:20 , Michael Jones

If the 22 years before Eddie Howe’s arrival that Newcastle fans spent hoping for another cup final felt like an age, then the last 15 months will have hardly sunk in.

Since arriving on Tyneside, the former Bournemouth boss has breathed new life into St James’ Park. A resurgent 11th-place finish last year, flirting with European qualification this season and now, a date with destiny in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Newcastle’s opponents on Sunday will be the same team that cost them 24 years ago in 1999. On that day it was Teddy Sheringham - brought on after an early injury to Roy Keane - who inspired Manchester United to a 2-0 FA Cup victory.

14:15 , Michael Jones

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about the opportunity to bring some silverware back to Old Trafford this week and said:

“It’s a great opportunity to get the silverware in. It’s all about that glory and honour in football. We deserve to play the final and we have a great opportunity to win the cup and we have to do everything to get it to Manchester.

"I think we are in a process where everyone believes. We go from game to game and we are looking forward to the next game. We have to follow that line to improve and be the best."

14:10 , Michael Jones

Newcastle’s number one goalkeeper, Nick Pope, will miss today’s Carabao Cup final after being sent off during the Magpies’ 2-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

A moment of madness saw Pope sprint out of his penalty area and handle the ball in front of Mo Salah which earned him a straight red card and contributed to Newcastle losing their 17-game unbeaten run in the league.

With Martin Dubravka cup-tied (having already played in the Carabao Cup for Man Utd this season) and Karl Darlow out on loan, former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is expected to start ahead of Mark Gillespie.

Newcastle are aiming for a first Wembley win since their FA Cup triumph in 1955 and Karius himself is hoping for some cup redemption after a shocking performance in the 2018 Champions League final for the Reds.

14:05 , Michael Jones

"I’m pleased the game is here. I think it’s been a difficult few weeks for us because the talk has been about it, even though it’s been two or three games down the line," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said during his pre-match media duties.

"We’ve beaten some really good teams and been very consistent with our form. We believe the power is in our hands and it’s up to us to perform at those best levels.

"I always believe that the history, from my side, is respected but we’re trying to create new history with a new team at a new moment. We’re determined to try and do that and create some great memories for our amazing supporters.

"They’ve had a long wait for that moment and I know just from my very limited dealings with people around the city, with people that I see, the love they have for the football club. I’d love to return that love with a trophy."

14:00 , Michael Jones

Luke Shaw says Erik ten Hag has brought the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford as Manchester United attempt to end their six-year wait for a trophy in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The Old Trafford giants are synonymous with success and silverware, but things have gone awry since Sir Alex Ferguson bowed out on top in 2013.

United’s only major trophies since then have been the 2016 FA Cup and the following year’s EFL Cup and Europa League successes, with the club currently on their worst trophy drought in 40 years.

Ending that wait looked a long way away last season as the ragged, rudderless Red Devils stumbled home with their lowest Premier League points tally having been knocked out of every cup by mid-March.

13:55 , Michael Jones

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw says that competing for trophies once again is ‘everything’ especially after the years of rebuilding and missing out.

"For the position we have been in over the past years and the feeling we have inside the dressing room, it means everything," said Shaw.

"It has been such a long time since we have won a trophy. People will say it is the Carabao Cup but for us, it is massive. It is something we have been aiming for a long time; to get that winning feeling back, that feeling of winning trophies."

13:50 , Michael Jones

Having overcome injuries and a massive dip in form last year, Marcus Rashford is back with a bang for Manchester United. He has been in red-hot form this season netting a career-best 24 goals so far.

No player in Europe’s top-five leagues has more goals than him since the World Cup break.

"Football is probably 95% your mentality," Rashford said. "That gives you the baseline to perform. There are a lot of players that have ability - that’s why they play at the top level. But what sets them apart is the mentality.

"I’ve been on both sides of it. I understand the strength of it and the value. I’m concentrating a lot more on keeping myself in that headspace and it’s needed in order to win games and trophies."

13:45 , Michael Jones

For a trophy that has often struggled for its place in the game, the League Cup this year says a lot about where English football is. Its final has not had such importance in a long time.

Most immediately, a resurgent Manchester United are aiming for their first silverware in six years, a victory that would serve as a signpost for the improvement under Erik ten Hag. There is a rare excitement around the club again, as could be best seen after that Europa League win over Barcelona.

Newcastle United are waiting far longer, which makes their anticipation for this final all the greater. The club have not won any major trophy since 1955 and, unlike so many opportunities since then, the combative nature of Eddie Howe’s team ensures they do not feel like they go into this as underdogs who are dreaming rather than hope. They view it as a potential signpost in their own rise.

13:40 , Michael Jones

Newcastle will be attempting to win their first major trophy in almost 54 years, with their most recent coming in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

On the domestic front they last reached a final in the 1999 FA Cup were they beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

Will history repeat itself or can Eddie Howe’s men upset the odds?

13:35 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are the only team to still be competing on four fronts this season and could win a first piece of silverware by defeating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup today.

The Red Devils, who are in with a chance of lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League as well, have not won a trophy since 2016/17 when they claimed the EFL Cup and the Europa League under former boss Jose Mourinho.

Will Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge also bring league and cup trophies back to Old Trafford?

13:30 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United side thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate over two legs in the semi-finals and never looked like losing that tie. It was a comfortable victory and cemeted their role as favourites to go on and win the competition.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle team reached their first domestic final since 1999 with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Southampton. The Magpies edged the first leg 1-0 away from home after squandering plenty of chances before taking a 2-0 lead at St. James’ Park (3-0 on aggregate).

Che Adams clawed one back for the Saints which caused a few nervous moments for Newcastle - including Bruno Guimaraes getting sent off - but Howe’s men closed out the match and confirmed their place at Wembley.

13:25 , Michael Jones

Newcastle United supporters have gathered in central London’s Trafalgar Square ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Fans of the Magpies have travelled down from the North East in large numbers for the match, their first appearance in the final of a major cup since losing 2-0 to United in the 1998/99 FA Cup final.

The 32,761 tickets allocated to the club at the 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium sold out within a week and the travelling fans have wasted no time getting acquainted with the capital.

Supporters congregated in Trafalgar Square as the sun set, singing terrace chants together, drinking cans of beer and letting off smoke bombs in the club’s black and white colours.

13:20 , Michael Jones

Watch as Newcastle United fans flock to London and gather in Trafalgar Square ahead of the Carabao Cup final this afternoon.

13:15 , Michael Jones

Odds (result in 90 mins)

Manchester United: 11/10

Draw: 23/10

Newcastle: 13/5

13:10 , Michael Jones

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Newcastle United XI: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

13:05 , Michael Jones

Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford faces a race against time to be fit after limping out Thursday’s clash with Barcelona, while the Red Devils will also be without Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and likely Anthony Martial, who has a hip problem.

Antony and Harry Maguire shook off their knocks to return for the Barca game and the former may be preferred to Wout Weghorst, while Jadon Sancho is also pushing for a start.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have something of a goalkeeper crisis as undisputed No 1 Nick Pope is suspended after his ludicrous red card against Liverpool and his backup - ex-Man United loanee Martin Dubravka - is cup-tied. That means the much-maligned Loris Karius will seek cup final redemption after his horrendous 2018 Champions League final display for Liverpool.

On a brighter note, Bruno Guimaraes has served his domestic suspension and can return, while Joelinton and Joe Willock are aiming to shake off thigh concerns, although Anthony Gordon is cup-tied.

13:00 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 26th February. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

11:01 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Carabao Cup final which sees Manchester United take on Newcastle at Wembley. Kick off for this crunch match is at 4.30pm and there’s plenty to talk about before the action gets underway.

This trophy represents something bigger for both teams.

After the Saudi takeover of Newcastle, manager Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job of bringing success to the club. First he comfortably kept them in the Premier League before kicking on this season and challenging for the top four. Winning the league cup today would be a crowing achievement and Howe’s name would be permanently written into the history and folklore of Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag is doing a similar job for Manchester United. After a few lean years and some false starts trying to rebuild the team, the Dutchman seems to have cracked the code. United’s triumph over Barcelona in the Europa League play-offs was their biggest scalp under Ten Hag who himself overcame a rocky start to get the Red Devils competing on four fronts. They’re hovering on the edge of a Premier League title race, still in FA Cup, through to the Europa League last-16 and have the chance to win the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

The Red Devils have not lifted silverware since Jose Mourinho led them to a Europa League triumph in 2017 but the prospects of winning a trophy this year seems strong under Ten Hag. Standing in their way are Newcastle who have been waiting 68 years for another domestic cup triumph.

Either way the story of the victorious team today will be a good one but who will lift the Carabao Cup?