Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Cristiano Ronaldo returns

Cristiano Ronaldo has been added to the player mural at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Follow all the action live as Manchester United host Newcastle in the Premier League this afternoon, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to make his return.

After sealing his sensational return to Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Ronaldo will make his second debut for the club, although the head coach refused to state whether the Portuguese would make the starting line-up. “He’s had a good week with us [training] here and he will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure,” Solskjaer said.

United took seven points from their opening three matches, thrashing Leeds before being held by Southampton and narrowly defeating Wolves. Jadon Sancho is also in line to feature, having overcome a knock sustained while on international duty with England.

Spirits are far less optimistic at Newcastle, where fans have once again begun to vent their frustration at Steve Bruce, with the Magpies taking just one point from their first three matches. Joe Willock was the only major arrival in the summer window and the club seems destined for another nervous season in limbo. Here is everything you need to know:

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Kick-off at 3pm

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Newcastle: Woodman; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Hayden, S Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Another Palace debutant as Michael Olise comes on

14:15 , Dan Austin

86’ - Jordan Ayew is replaced by 19-year-old wide player Michael Olise who was signed from Reading this summer.

Hard to imagine him impressing more than Édouard here, but with Spurs in disarray, who knows?

GOAL! Odsonne Édouard scores immediately on Palace debut

14:14 , Dan Austin

84’ - Wow. Zaha breaks down the left-hand side once again, cuts it back towards the penalty spot for Édouard, and after two touches to control and set himself, the Frenchman drags a shot towards the far post that wriggles just beyond Hugo Lloris’ out-stretched hand and finds the corner of the net.

Selhurst Park erupts and Édouard is delighted.

Palace are full value for a two-goal lead.

Édouard makes Palace debut

14:12 , Dan Austin

83’ - Summer signing Odsonne Édouard is on to replace Christian Benteke who, despite not having a clear chance at goal this afternoon, has occupied Spurs defenders and given his team-mates space to work in on plenty of occasions.

Lucas Moura booked

14:10 , Dan Austin

81’ - Lucas Moura loses a boot after slipping before giving a yellow card for throwing the ball away in frustration.

The majority of his anger will be with his team-mates who have offered zero support for the Spurs attack all afternoon.

Confirmed line-ups for Man United vs Newcastle

14:08 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed line-ups - Cristiano Ronaldo is straight into the United XI!

Sancho and Varane also start, while Newcastle’s big-money signing Joe Willock is in for them too.

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Newcastle: Woodman; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Hayden, S Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Tottenham up against it now

14:07 , Dan Austin

78’ - Spurs hadn’t conceded a goal so far this season until Zaha calmly slipped the penalty to the right of Lloris, but now with ten men and precious little threat in attack all afternoon it’s extremely difficult to see them finding a way back into the match.

The home crowd are delighted and singing Zaha’s name in full voice.

GOAL! Palace lead as Zaha scores penalty

14:04 , Dan Austin

75’ - Hugo Lloris goes the wrong way and Wilfried Zaha scores his first of the season to give Palace a full-merited lead here.

Great composure from the Ivorian, who has caused the visitors so many problems all afternoon.

PENALTY! Spot-kick for Palace after Davies handball

14:03 , Dan Austin

74’ - Ben Davies’ arm is out-stretched as he blocks a Conor Gallagher cross and that is a definite penalty.

VAR confirms.

Ball cleared off the line by Reguilon

14:02 , Dan Austin

74’ - Tyrick Mitchell lifts a cross towards the far post which beats Hugo Lloris and looks to be dropping into the net unaided before Sergio Reguilon somehow manages to position himself in a way which allows him to head it wide for a corner-kick.

All Palace since Tanganga red card

14:01 , Dan Austin

72’ - Patrick Vieira’s 11 men are enjoying pretty much all of the possession now but Spurs seem to have settled into a resolute shape fairly well, with Joe Rodon in particular impressing ever since he replaced Eric Dier early in the first-half.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be pleased if they can continue defending like this for the final twenty minutes or so.

First Palace change in midfield alteration

13:56 , Dan Austin

66’ - Luka Milivoijevic is on for the home side as a replacement for Chiekhou Kouyaté, who has put a good shift in at the centre of the park.

Brilliant Alli block stops Ayew

13:55 , Dan Austin

65’ - Zaha has had the beating of Emerson Royal all afternoon and manages it once again, clipping a cross towards the unmarked Jordan Ayew at the far post.

The ball takes an age to settle and by the time the Ghanaian can strike it Dele Alli has steamed into his path to make a superb block.

Ben Davies comes on to shore up the backline

13:49 , Dan Austin

58’ - Ben Davies is replacing Harry Winks to create an all -Welsh centre-half pairing for Spurs alongside Joe Rodon.

They’re now playing a 4-4-1 formation of sorts with only one substitution remaining.

RED CARD! Japhet Tanganga sent off for Spurs

13:47 , Dan Austin

57’ - Japhet Tanganga has been sent off by Jon Moss for a second bookable offence after flying into a late challenge on Jordan Ayew.

The incident with Zaha and the atmosphere seems to have got to the young defender’s head and he’s paying the price now.

Tanganga and Zaha booked for clash after foul

13:42 , Dan Austin

52’ - Japhet Tanganga clears out Wilfried Zaha with a ruthless foul by shoving him to the ground as the Eagles counter and the Ivorian takes exception to the challenge, pushing and shoving the Spurs defender before players from both sides get themselves involved.

Both players are booked and Palace have a free-kick in a good area, but Conor Gallagher clips it out for a goal-kick.

Palace penalty claim as Gallagher shot blocked

13:40 , Dan Austin

50’ - Crystal Palace fans are shouting for a penalty as Conor Gallagher’s volley from ten yards out is blocked by Joe Rodon but the Welshman’s hand was nowhere near the ball when it made contact.

This second-half has already had so much more action than the entirety of the first.

Tottenham start second-half quickly and have first shot at goal

13:38 , Dan Austin

48’ - Spurs have already looked brighter in this half and gave played two nice through ball into the full-backs along the edge of the penalty area, which is more than they managed at any point before the break.

They managed their first shot of the match so far at the end of that passage of play, with Vicente Guaita saving comfortably from Lucas Moura.

Players back out for the second-half

13:33 , Dan Austin

Crystal Palace are first to return to the turf for the second-half and look raring to go, here.

Neither side has made a change at the break but Tottenham certainly need to come out with a refreshed attitude if they’re going to win this game.

Tottenham midfield lacking creativity

13:28 , Dan Austin

Spurs’ three midfield players - Skipp, Hojbjerg, and Winks - all have solid pass completion rates in that first-half but the lack of ambition in the passing range is costing them so far.

There were plenty of occasions in that opening period where the chance to spray the ball quickly wide to the full-backs was on, but on every single occasion they chose to cut back inside and play something simple.

Nuno will need to encourage to be more adventurous in the second period if Spurs are to create anything significant, here.

Half-time and it’s Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

13:20 , Dan Austin

Half-time - It’s all level at the break after a goalless first-half but Patrick Vieira will be far more pleased with his side’s performance so far than Nuno Espirito Santo.

After foul-ridden opening half-an-hour the Eagles stepped things up with Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher increasingly influential, and the on-loan Chelsea man missed the only real chance of the opening period from the Ivorian’s cut-back as Hugo Lloris reacted quickly in the Spurs goal to block the 21-year-old’s shot.

Palace ended the half with seven shots at goal while Spurs have yet to fashion a single attempt, with Harry Kane totally anonymous and isolated in attack.

Lloris saves from point blank range

13:15 , Dan Austin

42’ - By far the biggest chance of the match so far falls to Conor Gallagher just four or five yards from goal but Spurs ‘keeper Huge Loris smothers him quickly and deflects the ball wide for a corner off his shin.

The increasingly lively Wilfried Zaha beat Emerson Royal on the wing before cutting the ball back into the area.

Palace have begun creating chances in the past ten minutes or so and the visitors look like they need half-time to get a grip of themselves.

Moura with strong defensive showing

13:12 , Dan Austin

40’ - Tottenham’s attacking players have barely had a kick in this half, with Harry Kane in particular looking isolated and unable to affect the game.

An intriguing stat though is that Lucas Moura has made four tackles so far, more than anybody else out there.

Lloris deals well with dangerous corners

13:08 , Dan Austin

35’ - Palace swing in two corners in quick succession and Huge Lloris has to punch them clear under a lot of pressure inside the six-yard box.

The France ‘skipper dealt with the threat well, there.

Palace having more control in Spurs’ third

13:06 , Dan Austin

33’ - Crystal Palace are starting to control more of the ball in the final third but none of their forwards appear to be on the same wavelength, with a promising attack ending with Wilfried Zaha booming a ball towards the far post and out of play while Christian Benteke moved towards the near side.

Moments later Zaha shifts the ball past Oliver Skipp and wins a corner via small deflection.

Poor passing leading to fouls

12:58 , Dan Austin

26’ - Both sides have passing accuracy percentages in the low 80s at the moment and plenty of passes are being slightly overhit or mis-placed, which is leading to an array of small fouls in the middle third of the pitch and preventing any kind of rhythm from building up.

Really lacking in quality so far.

Gallagher sends free-kick over the bar

12:53 , Dan Austin

21’ - Dele Alli makes a clumsy challenge and Crystal Palace have a free-kick in a decent position, but Conor Gallagher gets the shape on the ball all wrong and sends it high over the bar.

Still, we’ve had our first shot of the match, at least.

Aggression winning out over attack so far

12:49 , Dan Austin

18’ - There have been zero shots at goal and a total of nine fouls in this match so far, which tells you everything you need to know about how it’s going.

Messy start at Selhurst Park

12:45 , Dan Austin

13’ - Neither side has worked a real opportunity so far with plenty of good work being done in midfield before play breaks down around the edge of the box.

Lucas Moura has had the ball nipped away from his feet while looking to cause problems on a couple of occasions.

Dier down again and being replaced in early Spurs change

12:43 , Dan Austin

10’ - Eric Dier is down again and Joe Rodon is being readied on the bench.

The Welshman will be coming on to partner Japhet Tanganga at the back.

There was no malice in the challenge from Jordan Ayew but the speed at which the two players made contact is what has caused the problem.

Dier hurt in challenge

12:40 , Dan Austin

7’ - Eric Dier is sold short by an unexpected throw out from Hugo Lloris and Jordan Ayew steams in to try and win the ball, clearing out the Spurs centre-back in the process.

Dier is back on his feet but moving awkwardly and with Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez both missing this afternoon, Spurs could face a significant problem if that is a real injury.

Royal and Zaha face off

12:36 , Dan Austin

4’ - Emerson Royal is already in the thick of the action, fouling Wilfried Zaha as the Ivorian looked to make his way towards the penalty area.

That could be a fascinating battle throughout the afternoon.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park

12:33 , Dan Austin

1’ - We’re underway in south London with Crystal Palace in red-and-blue stripes and Spurs in white.

Minute’s silence for 9/11 victims

12:31 , Dan Austin

A minute’s silence is currently taking place at Selhurst Park to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

All other Premier League fixtures this afternoon will involve the same process.

Team news reminder with Son out for Spurs and Benteke starting for Palace

12:29 , Dan Austin

A quick reminder before kick-off of the two starting elevens thus afternoon:

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Royal, Tanganga, Dier, Reguilon; Winks, Skipp, Hojbjerg; Alli, Kane, Moura.

Players are out at Selhurst Park in big atmosphere

12:28 , Dan Austin

Patrick Vieira is looking for his first Crystal Pace win in front of the home crowd at Selhurst Park and they’re making themselves heard already as the players make their way onto the pitch.

We’ve had full crowds back for a good few weeks now but it’s still glorious hearing the roars and seeing the joy on people’s faces in stadiums around the country.

Vieira explains lack of changes to Palace eleven

12:20 , Dan Austin

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has stuck with the same line-up as their previous outing away at West Ham, despite bringing in Odsonne Édouard and Michael Olise at the end of the transfer window, and has been explaining his reasoning to BT Sport:

“I was really pleased with the performances [against West Ham] so there wasn’t any reason for me to change it. The players on the bench are ready to come on and help the team.

On the threat posed by today’s visitors, Vieira added: “[Harry] Kane is one of the best forwards in the league and in Europe. But Tottenham is all about the squad, he is scoring goals because the team is playing well.

Tottenham boss discusses quarantine problems

12:17 , Dan Austin

Nuno Espirito Santo has been talking to BT Sport about the impact of the issues created by the quarantine period his Argentinian players Cristian Romero and Giovanni Lo Celso are having to undergo post-international break.

“The most difficult is the the opponent”, said Espirito Santo. “And then all the issues we have which everyone is aware of. They [Argentinians] are training in Croatia and will arrive the day before we play Chelsea.

On Emerson Royal’s start, he added: “Due to the circumstances we have to use all the squad. W. think he has the quality to help the team. He is an offensive full-back with experience.”

Tottenham's new way of winning

12:05 , Dan Austin

Spurs have yet to concede a goal so far this season, of course, winning all three of their previous matches by a single goal to take nine points from nine under their new boss. That’s three wins and three clean sheets to start the season for the first time in the club’s history.

Espirito Santo built his Wolves side in a similarly resolute mould and the blueprint is working in his new role so far, but it’s a slightly makeshift back-line for the Lilywhites today with Japhet Tanganga moving into centre-half from the right-back slot and late summer signing Emerson Royal earning a first start in his place.

Matt Doherty has been dropped from the team to make way for the former Barcelona man and it will be fascinating to see whether the the bedding-in period goes smoothly or not.

Will Dele Alli’s resurgence continue?

11:58 , Dan Austin

Dele Alli’s Tottenham career stalled after the arrival of Jose Mourinho, but the 25-year-old has played the full 90 minutes all three of his side’s Premier League fixtures since Nuno Espirito Santo took charge this summer.

The former MK Dons midfielder scored the winner from the penalty spot against Wolves at Molineux a few weeks back and will no doubt have his sights set on a return to the England squad with more World Cup qualifiers coming up in October and November.

Son Heung-Min misses out for Spurs due to an injury suffered on international duty, meaning Alli is set to start on the left of the front-three at Selhurst Park.

Where will Palace find goals this afternoon?

11:53 , Dan Austin

Palace have only scored twice in three Premier League matches so far this season, with both coming courtesy of on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Christian Benteke starts today and managed to score 10 last season, with summer signing Odsonne Édouard on the bench after being brought in on transfer deadline day, meaning today’s frontline doesn’t possess tons of goal threat from the off.

Patrick Vieira could well require more goals from midfield like those Gallagher notched against the Hammers if his side are to have a successful afternoon.

Emerson makes debut but Son out

11:41 , Dan Austin

Emerson Royal goes straight into Tottenham’s starting XI while Oliver Skipp starts too after doubts over his fitness. Son Heung-min is confirmed as being unavailable due to a calf injury and is not included in the squad.

The teams are in!

11:36 , Dan Austin

New signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise are both on the bench for Crystal Palace, with Patrick Vieira naming an unchanged starting XI from the club’s 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Crystal Palace host Tottenham

10:32 , Dan Austin

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Crystal Palace host Tottenham in the Premier League’s early kick-off this afternoon, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side aiming to extend their perfect record this season.