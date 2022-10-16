Manchester United vs Newcastle United live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

Marcus Rashford - Honours even at Old Trafford as Rashford and Fred squander chances at the death - Shutterstock

04:37 PM

Report: Honours even at Old Trafford as Rashford and Fred squander chances at the death

In contrast to Thursday night, when the Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho could not have been much busier, Nick Pope barely had a thing to do all afternoon at Old Trafford. Yet when Casemiro stood up a superb cross for Marcus Rashford in the fifth minute of stoppage time, it seemed certain that the Newcastle No 1’s last act in the game would be to pick the ball out of the net and Erik ten Hag’s side would sneak a last gasp win for the second time in four days.

And then Rashford steered his header wide, which actually looked the more difficult task, and the victory that would have greatly flattered a desperately disappointing United somehow went begging. The England striker had been summoned from the bench with 18 minutes to go to replace a decidedly glum Cristiano Ronaldo but United could have played long into the night and not looked like scoring.

Newcastle were well worth their point; the superior side in a first half and largely untroubled in the second despite United’s marginal improvement.

Ronaldo and David De Gea were presented with silver plates before kick-off but striker and goalkeeper encapsulated United’s problems on the day. De Gea, making his 500th appearance for the club, was an accident waiting to happen trying to play out from the back while Ronaldo, on his first Premier League start for two months, looked like he wanted the ground to swallow him up when he trudged off after 72 fruitless minutes.

Ten Hag stuck out a hand, which Ronaldo accepted, but there was not even a fleeting glance in his manager’s direction, the Portuguese muttering to himself and briefly shaking his head as he left the pitch seemingly lost in his thoughts. A difficult season for the five-time World Player of the Year shows no signs of getting any easier.

Four nil down at half-time to Brentford and Manchester City this season, it is fair to say there have been worse first halves from United this season than this but that should not distract from how poor Ten Hag’s side were.

Story continues

The game as a whole was low on quality but Newcastle at least looked like they knew what was being asked of them and had a hunger and determination to underpin that organisational rigour and effective press. United, by contrast, were a disparate bunch and played with little conviction in or out of possession.

After largely abandoning attempts to play out from the back after that excruciating introduction to English football against Brighton and Brentford in August, United gave it another whirl here and offered about as much reassurance as the mini-budget.

Newcastle’s front three were like hyenas dotted around the edge of the penalty area primed to attack the moment Lisandro Martinez sought to pass the ball to De Gea, ready to prey on the United goalkeeper’s nervousness with the ball at his feet, and the palpable unease of the Old Trafford crowd.

De Gea has been a terrific servant for United but whether the Spain goalkeeper is still at Old Trafford next season remains to be seen. Ten Hag cannot realistically expect to play out from the back with a goalkeeper who looks petrified in possession. Pep Guardiola wasted no time dispensing with Joe Hart at Manchester City and Ten Hag has a big decision of his own to make with De Gea, who is out of contract next summer but with an option to extend for another 12 months.

There were a couple of moments in both halfs that highlighted the issue: in the first instance, De Gea played a silly pass into Casemiro, who, marked and under pressure, tried to flick the ball out of trouble as Newcastle won possession and attacked. Later, Fred was thrown under the bus, De Gea again receiving the ball from Martinez and firing a pass into the Brazilian – hardly renowned for the quality of his first touch – with a posse of white shirts around him. The ball was shifted quickly to Callum Wilson on the far side and De Gea was relieved to see the Newcastle forward’s shot sail wide of a post.

With Christian Eriksen missing through illness, United lacked a calming presence in midfield. Fred was awful but no-one in a red shirt covered themselves in glory. Short of Antony ballooning a few crosses out and unable to beat his man on the outside, it was easy to forget Ten Hag had two wingers worth almost £160 million on the pitch until the 38th minute when Jadon Sancho slipped in Antony, whose shot was saved by Nick Pope.

Newcastle should have been in front by then. When the excellent Kieran Trippier hit the wall with a free-kick in the 23rd minute, the ball rebounded back to the Newcastle right back, who scooped a cross into the penalty area. Joelinton met it with a firm header that cannoned back off the crossbar and presented the Newcastle midfielder with a second bite of the cherry. With De Gea grounded, the Brazilian should have scored but directed his second header against the post.

United were a little better after the interval and spent more time in Newcastle’s half but there was still little imagination to their play and Pope was barely employed. Sancho called for a penalty after an acrobatic collapse under a challenge from Sean Longstaff but it was firmly in keeping with a performance lacking any real substance, the same of which could be said for Antony.

The game’s one whiff of controversy came four minutes after the restart when Newcastle were awarded a free kick 10 yards outside their own box. A Newcastle defender knocked the ball back to Pope to where the free-kick needed to be taken and the goalkeeper stood there surveying his options. Ronaldo, though, was convinced the ball was live since Pope had not sought to reposition it at all and raced in to nick the ball away from the goalkeeper and score.

When Craig Pawson ordered the free-kick to be taken, the referee was mobbed by United players claiming the goal should stand. Pawson took leniency on Newcastle and Ronaldo was booked. It summed up his day.

Ronaldo eventually made way for Rashford, who had been under the weather coming into the game hence his place on the bench, but not even illness could account for his miss.

04:18 PM

Rashford's header at the death... and Sancho's reaction

Marcus Rashford's header - Shutterstock

Jadon Sancho reacts to Marcus Rashford's miss - REUTERS

04:13 PM

Post match facts from Opta

Manchester United have only lost one of their last 13 Premier League home games (W7 D5), a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the first match of the season.

Newcastle have won just one of their 28 Premier League games at Old Trafford (D9 L18), with their 3.6% win ratio their joint-lowest at any ground they’ve played 10+ times at in the competition (also 1/28 at Anfield).

Newcastle have drawn more Premier League games this season than any other side (six). In fact, it’s only the second time they have drawn as many as six of their opening 10 games of a league season, also drawing six in 1924-25.

David De Gea made his 500th appearance for Manchester United in all competitions, the most of any player for a Premier League club since he joined in 2011.

Newcastle’s Nick Pope kept his 50th clean sheet in the Premier League; no English goalkeeper has kept more shutouts in the competition since his debut in September 2017 (level with Jordan Pickford).

04:11 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't happy to be subbed

Cristiano Ronaldo - REUTERS

04:01 PM

FULL TIME: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Rashford had it on a plate at the end there!

Newcastle held on for the draw, Man Utd looking much more like the ones to win it in that second half.

But that doesn't tell the whole story – Joelinton hit the crossbar, then the post, in the first half in what was a golden opportunity for the Magpies.

03:57 PM

90+5 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Marcus Rashford has just sent a header wide from five yards!

Casemiro pops an outside of the box cross into the box, Rashford gets a solid head on it, but it's wide! On a plate.

03:56 PM

90+4 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Eddie Howe looking nervous in the dugout. A towering header from Lascelles, but Joelinton commits a foul on the halfway line.

Dalot goes down now on the outside of the box, but the ref isn't having it.

03:55 PM

90+2 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Man Utd go back to David de Gea and rebuild from the back.

03:54 PM

90+2 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Antony cuts inside and goes got one, but Botman is in the way.

All Man Utd now.

03:53 PM

90 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Schar limps off for Lascelles. All credit to Schar, he's been at the centre of all the major action this afternoon. The scoreline shows he's done his job well. He's certainly been knocked about a fair bit too.

Five minutes of added time to come.

03:51 PM

88 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Fred misses an open goal!

Rashford draws Pope out, Fernandes with the ball through, Trippier playing him onside. Rashford squares it across to Fred, who hits first time, but opens up his sidefoot too much and gets it all wrong and knocks it wide. Good pressure from Schar there.

Poor decision -making by Pope to come so far out from his own goal. But perhaps Rashford should've gone for it himself?

03:49 PM

86 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Shaw tries to dink one over into the box to Casemiro, but it's booted away by Schar.

Man Utd have certainly looked more threatening this second half, it's been competitive, but neither team has had the final killer ball.

03:47 PM

84 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Fernandes and Antony connect nicely for an assault up the left. The ball is pulled back to Dalot to swing one in, but it's headed away. Casemiro has a dig, but it's deflected out. Man Utd go backwards to draw to draw Newcastle out, but the Magpies are keeping them at arms length.

03:44 PM

80 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Shaw is hacked down five or so yards outside the Newcastle box, on the left.

Rashford takes... doesn't dip enough. He hit it well enough though, but it ended just above the postage stamp.

03:41 PM

79 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Almiron gets the ball on the outside of the box from the corner... but he skies it wildly.

03:40 PM

79 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Off: Burn, Guimares, Wilson.

On: Targett, Willock, Wood.

03:39 PM

Rashford entering the field

Marcus Rashford - REUTERS

03:36 PM

74 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Antony's gone on a run here on the right flank, cutting inside. He tries to cut a cross in with the outside of his right foot, but Longstaff gets back to shunt it out for a corner.

Fernandes sends in the corner, but's it's dealt with... a needless push by Casemiro and the attack breaks down.

03:35 PM

72 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Not quite as fluent for Newcastle in this second half as it was for them in the first. They're finding it more difficult to play passes through, find those final balls.

03:33 PM

70 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

CR7's number is up, a shake of the head as he leaves the scene. Marcus Rashford comes on.

03:31 PM

68 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Casemiro's challenge on Ryan Fraser is a touch too robust for the referee and once again Newcastle have the chance to put a ball into the danger area.

Longstaff does well to head the ball back into the six-yard box but no one can get on the end of it it.

03:28 PM

65 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Fernandes and Schär are both down after nasty-looking clash of head in the United area. Both players are being checked over thoroughly.

Both now look okay to continue.

03:25 PM

61 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Sloppy play from Lisandro Martinez as Callum Wilson poaches the ball from him before the same two players are involved in a coming together moments later which results in a Newcastle free kick.

03:24 PM

60 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Another cross comes in and it's another United penalty appeal. This time its Casimero who goes down but the referee isn't interested.

03:20 PM

58 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Sancho drives at the Newcastle defence and wants a penalty after a challenge from Longstaff. Var are having a look here...

No penalty is the decision. Bruno Fernandes is predictably incensed.

03:19 PM

57 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

United are growing in confidence and Newcastle are fully backed up in their own half. Can they make this good passage tell?

Fernandes feeds Luke Shaw down the left before a crucial interception from Schär halts the attack. Sancho would have surely scored had he not got there.

03:16 PM

54 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

The game feel as if it's really on a knife edge at present.

Ronaldo is at the heart of the action again, driving into the box but a strong challenge means he can't get a clean shot away. He wants a penalty - no chance Cristiano.

03:11 PM

49 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Cristiano Ronaldo picks the ball up in an offside position to start a move which ends with the ball in the back of the net.

Ronaldo is then booked for nicking the ball off Pope before he has a chance to take the free kick.

03:09 PM

47 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Bright start from Newcastle who pounce on some sloppy work from United and work an early chance for Callum Wilson. he doesn't catch all of his left-footed effort and drags it wide.

03:06 PM

45 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

The players are back out at Old Trafford. Second half is moments away.

02:55 PM

Dead lock yet to be broken

United started that half strongly with Jadon Sancho looking especially sharp early on. Newcastle did grow into the match though and finished the half the brighter of the two sides. Joelinton's hit both the crossbar and the post in the same sequence after some smart work by Trippier and the visitors will feel hard done by not to be ahead at the break as a result.

02:51 PM

HALF TIME: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Bruno Fernandes has a chance after getting free in the area as Dalot swings in a cross - he can't keep his deader down though.

And there's the referee's whistle. Honours even at the break.

02:41 PM

37 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Trippier sends it in low, Joelinton has a swing, but Man Utd stand their ground and clear.

Sancho makes the run down the left with the ball. He cuts inside and tees up Antony who has come across. Antony shoots, but Pope gets down well to protect his net.

02:39 PM

36 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Almiron tries to skip through Casemiro, but the United man brings him down. Free kick from the right side of the box. Trippier to deliver.

02:38 PM

Luke Edwards is at Old Trafford

There is a lot to like about Joelinton these days but his finishing isn't one of them. One header hits the bar from distance but he should have found the net with the follow up rather than the post. Newcastle are causing all sorts of problems for the home side now though and Callum Wilson probably should have scored with another header from a corner

02:36 PM

32 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Joelinton's gone down near the left sideline, but Newcastle are in the ascendancy and they play on.

United get back in possession and the ref blows.

02:31 PM

28 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Shaw gets the better of Almiron... he drives into space and tries to thread in Fernandes, but it's blocked. He goes in too hard on the follow-up and it's a Newcastle free kick.

02:30 PM

26 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

A couple of corners for Man Utd now. One from the right, then the left. Headed away from Fernandes' delivery on the second.

02:27 PM

23 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Trippier smashes it into the wall...

But Trippier then pings it back in to the mixer with his left foot, picking out Joelinton. The Brazilian heads it onto the crossbar with the first, and then hits the post with the follow-up header before United hack it out!

02:25 PM

21 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Fred's gone sliding in behind on Joelinton and it's a free kick for Newcastle in a threatening position, edge of the D.

Trippier territory.

02:24 PM

The Newcastle bosses have made the trip to Manchester

Newcastle bosses - Getty Images

02:23 PM

18 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Trippier tries one inside, but Shaw intercepts. It's spread to Antony on the right. Botman slides in well, a really good tackle after Burn is caught a little out of position.

But it looks like Antony's elbow has caught Botman's head in the tackle. Brief stoppage for the medical team to have a look at him.

02:20 PM

16 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Murphy shrugs off Fernandes, holding him off as he charges towards the United box from the centre circle.

He gets a shot away, but it's a bit of a dud and it's an easy one for de Gea to gather.

02:18 PM

14 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Murphy gives chase to a long ball, switched from deep in their own half. He does well and wins a corner off Dalot.

Trippier to take. Picks out Schar at the back post, headed back across to Joelinton who gets his head on it, but it's straight at de Gea.

02:16 PM

13 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Varane drives at Newcastle from the halfway line. He tries to pick out Ronaldo in the box, it ricochets out to Sancho who tees himself up and goes for goal, in the D. Just north of Pope's crossbar. Good effort.

02:14 PM

11 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Luke Shaw in a battle with Almiron down Newcastle's right. It's offloaded to Trippier on the overlap who tries to punt one in, but it's deflected out for a throw.

Almiron again on the attack, winning the second ball on the edge of the penalty area, but the cross in is deflected out for a Joelinton corner.

02:12 PM

8 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Ronaldo tries to smuggle a pass through to Sancho, but it's a bit too close to Schar who manages to twist away with the ball just ahead of the United winger.

02:10 PM

7 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Sancho is impressing so far. He's straight onto Longstaff who tries to build something up the right flank for Newcastle, stopping him in his tracks.

02:09 PM

5 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Sancho plays in Ronaldo to his left on the overlap, tries to pull it back across goal, probably a yard or too much on that pass to Ronaldo though.

Ronaldo wins a corner nonetheless, but Schar's slipped down the verge on the side of the pitch and is getting medical treatment.

02:08 PM

4 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

All United so far. Newcastle have hardly touched the ball.

Sancho is again picked up down the left, starting really lively and running at defenders. He cuts it back to Fred, but the Brazilian is crowded out.

02:06 PM

2 mins: Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Fred has an effort, outside of his boot after Sancho made a darting diagonal run into the 18-yard box. Wide, but a decent effort. Sancho was nicely picked up down the left.

Newcastle are wearing their white shirts and green shorts strip... the one that's like the Saudi Arabia kit.

02:03 PM

Kick off!

Knee taken. And then Manchester United get us going.

They kick towards the Stretford End in the first half.

Craig Pawson is the man in the middle this afternoon.

01:59 PM

The teams are out; a reminder of the lineups this afternoon

Man Utd: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Lindelof, Rashford, Malacia, Heaton, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal, Mainoo.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Murphy.

Subs: Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Karius, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson.

01:56 PM

Ronaldo leads the line for United today

It's his first league start since that dreadful 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Getty Images Europe

01:46 PM

Warm ups

Man Utd players warm up - Getty Images

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United warm up - Getty Images

01:39 PM

David de Gea

Makes his 500th appearance for Man Utd this afternoon.

David de Gea - AFP

01:31 PM

Luke Edwards on today's match

This is an intriguing test for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United. For all the progress made this year, there has been only one victory over one of the Big Six clubs, a 2-0 home win over Arsenal at the back end of last season. They have much still to prove against the elite sides. Sitting sixth in the table, a rare win at Old Trafford would lift the Magpies above Manchester United in the table and rapidly fuel talk of European football next season. They will have to do it without Joe Willock who misses out through illness. Joelinton replaces the former Arsenal youngster.

Newcastle United's Dan Burn and Fabian Schar warming up - REUTERS

01:20 PM

James Ducker has some news on Man Utd's omission's today

Eriksen is sick and Rashford is under the weather and only deemed well enough for a place on the bench.

01:18 PM

ETH

Erik Ten Hag - Manchester United

01:12 PM

Just one change for Newcastle

Eddie Howe elects to start Joelinton ahead of Joe Willock in midfield for his only change to the squad that has started the last two matches, a 4-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage and a 5-1 demolition of Brentford at St James' Park.

01:06 PM

Ronaldo starts – as he did in Europe midweek

Erik ten Hag makes three changes from the starting XI that faced Omonia in the Europa League midweek.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho all come into the side

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Marcus Rashford make way.

01:04 PM

Teams news: Newcastle United starting XI

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier (C), Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff; Almiron, Murphy, Wilson.

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson.

01:02 PM

Teams news: Manchester United starting XI

Man Utd: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes (C); Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Malacia, Mainoo, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho, Rashford.

12:57 PM

ETH on Martial and Maguire

Speaking on Friday:

Anthony Martial can be (back) but we have to wait how it develops in the coming hours. Harry Maguire will not make this but it doesn't take long, I think. I think that next week he'll be back in team training or (after) next week.

12:52 PM

Injury news update

Anthony Martial remains a doubt, but could feature for Man Utd, while Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are all expected to miss out.

Scott McTominay, who scored United's last-gasp winner against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

Eddie Howe has not reported any new injury concerns and may name the same Newcastle team for a third straight game.

Alexander Isak will probably still have to sit this one out, while Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth, Karl Darlow and Matt Ritchie remain sidelined.

Teams in 10 minutes.

12:41 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, a showdown between fifth and sixth with both teams showing solid form going into this match.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle are proving difficult to beat this season having lost only one game so far – against Liverpool at Anfield – and are firing on all cylinders at the moment with nine goals scored in their last two matches.

The Magpies are being touted as European contenders, something which they've not enjoyed since the 2012-13 season, but Howe is determined to keep Newcastle grounded.

"We have to remain very level and calm internally now. Yes, I know our form has been good consistently for a period of time, but form can change and my job is to keep everyone grounded internally, keep the players very focused on the short-term objectives.

"We have a group of games now coming up before the World Cup and we need to continue to be successful and to pick up points, and, if we can do that and go into the turn of the year in a good position, then rightly so.

"But it can change. The league is very condensed. It only takes a bad run of form then to knock you off your target, so I'm very relaxed about the situation at the moment.

"I know we need to pick up points in these tough games we have coming up."

Newcastle play Everton at St James' Park on Wednesday, before travelling to north London to play Spurs next Sunday, with four more games after this before breaking for the World Cup – including hosting Chelsea.

"It's a big week for us, I'm not going to hide from that. The two away games are very tough, they'll be big challenges for us, so it will give us a good marker of where we are.

"Getting points at this early stage of the season is hugely important as well because the league is starting to take shape and we want to be in and around where we currently are."