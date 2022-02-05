Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick wanted Jesse Lingard to play vs Middlesbrough

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick and Jesse Lingard (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ralf Rangnick defended Manchester United’s decision to allow Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard time off after their shock FA Cup fourth round exit to Middlesbrough.

Cavani and Lingard were granted extended leave after the recent international break, meaning neither were available for Friday's penalty shoot-out defeat at Old Trafford, which saw teenager Anthony Elanga miss the decisive spot kick.

Rangnick said that both players had requested time off themselves, though Lingard disputed this version of events, insisting that the club had advised him to take a break "due to personal reasons".

"My headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent," the 29-year-old tweeted.

Rangnick insisted after the final whistle that he had wanted to have Lingard available and did not retract his claim that the England international had requested the time himself.

"With Jesse, I told you what my information and what my knowledge was," he said. "Of course I would've loved to have Jesse in the squad.

"We were one outfield player less on the team sheet. Why should I have allowed him to have four or five days off?

"I would've loved to have him in the squad and be in the squad. It was not the case and therefore it does not make sense to speak about players who were not available."

On Cavani, Rangnick added: "He had been playing for Uruguay on Wednesday and with the jet lag and travel arrangements, I don't think it would have made sense. He would not have been in the squad anyway."

Lingard had hoped to leave United during the January transfer window in search of regular first team football, having not started a Premier League game this season under either Rangnick or his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United rejected approaches from Newcastle United to take Lingard on loan on the final day of the window, instead electing to keep him at Old Trafford.