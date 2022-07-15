Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory, pre-season friendly: live score and latest updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex McMonnies
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
manchester united vs melbourne victory live score latest updates - GETTY IMAGES
manchester united vs melbourne victory live score latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

01:31 PM

Some United flags were spotted at the MCG

01:26 PM

Here's Eric ten Hag on his side's performance

A really compact opponent, sat so far back, waiting for us. I think the team reacted really good. We created a lot on the right side

01:21 PM

Nani wishes his former club all the best

I just want to wish all the success for the new coach. I hope the club can get back to the position where they belong and start winning all the trophies we are missing so much.

01:06 PM

More from James Ducker, at the MCG

So a 4-1 win for United and more for Erik ten Hag to chew over. The goal conceded after the fourth minute will concern him most. United were cut open with alarming ease, with no pressure on the ball, and the poor positioning and lack of anticipation by first Victor Lindelof and then Harry Maguire was a worry. United have struggled in recent seasons against a low block and looked short of ideas at times going forward against Melbourne, who got men behind the ball. On a positive note, there was a goal and smart finish from Marcus Rashford. Jadon Sancho looked lively in the first half, Anthony Martial got another goal and Zidane Iqbal, the first British-Asian player to represent United, again gave a good account of himself. However, Donny van de Beek was peripheral again and struggled to get into the game.

01:05 PM

Scott McTominay reacts pitch-side

Whenever you've got a new manager there are a lot of new ideas. We need to dial into them and tonight was a good test. We kept patience, we didn't panic.

12:57 PM

Full-time: Manchester United 4-1 Melbourne Victory

It's all over at the MCG. Despite going a goal down inside the opening five minutes, Manchester United seal their second victory of pre-season thanks to goals from McTominay, Martial, Rashford and an own goal.

12:55 PM

90+2 mins: Manchester United 4-1 Melbourne Victory

We're into added time and United aren't taking their foot off the gas. They continue to come forward.

12:55 PM

89 mins: Manchester United 4-1 Melbourne Victory- GOAL

Chong gets to the byline and delivers a dangerous ball into the box. It deflects into the net off a Melbourne player four United's fourth.

12:50 PM

86 mins: Manchester United 3-1 Melbourne Victory

HERE HE IS! As time looked to be running out, Nani is introduced for Melbourne against his former club. What a reception he's received from both sets of fans.  He replaces goal-scorer Ikonomidis.

12:47 PM

83 mins: Manchester United 3-1 Melbourne Victory

Malacia picks out Rashford with a perfect ball. He gets his header down but it's straight into the gloves of Izzo.

12:45 PM

80 mins: Manchester United 3-1 Melbourne Victory

Melbourne break and come close to reducing the deficit. Brooks found fellow substitute Velupillay who lashed his effort wide of the near post.

12:43 PM

78 mins: Manchester United 3-1 Melbourne Victory- GOAL RASHFORD

Manchester United extend their lead. Bailly plays a perfectly weighted ball through to Rashford who latches on and places the ball into the bottom corner.

manchester united vs melbourne victory live score latest updates&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
manchester united vs melbourne victory live score latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

12:38 PM

74 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Free-kick for Melbourne. Brimmer's set-piece is comfortably claimed by Heaton.

12:35 PM

70 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

A let off for Bailly after his pass nearly goes into the path of the Melbourne attack. Heaton was switched on and claimed the ball.

12:32 PM

68 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

A change on the left side for Melbourne as Velupillay comes on for  Folami. Brooks also replaces Broxham.

12:30 PM

65 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Manchester United break quickly on the counter attack, Chong is dispossessed in a dangerous position.

12:28 PM

James Ducker, at the MCG

It was a strong finish to the first half for United after an awful start. The defending was what we had come to expect last season, with no pressure on the ball and players caught out of position. Jay Barnett should never have been in a position to play a pass in behind Victor Lindelof after Luke Shaw and Anthony Elanga failed to deal with a one-two. But Lindelof and Maguire's positioning from there was woeful. Lindelof allowed Barnett's pass to whizz past his left side from where Ben Folami crossed. This is Maguire's first appearance of the season after he missed the Liverpool game in Bangkok on Tuesday with a niggle but he was alarmingly slow to react the danger and watched Chris Ikonomidis breeze ahead of him to slot home Folami's cross. United bounced back late in the half with goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial but the ease with which Melbourne scored will have concerned Erik ten Hag.

12:25 PM

61 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Man United are still heavily dominating the ball. They're struggling to break down a stubborn Melbourne defence.

12:21 PM

57 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Iqbal delivers a dangerous cross into the box but Rashford can't quite latch onto it.

12:19 PM

55 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Iqbal dances on the edge of the box but can't find a way through.

12:15 PM

52 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Man United second-half XI: Heaton, Van de Beek, Laird, Chong, Savage, Iqbal, Rashford, Malacia, Diallo, Telles, Bailly.

No changes for Melbourne Victory. Ten changes.

12:14 PM

50 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Savage plays a long ball forward which finds the head of Rashford. The flag is up.

12:13 PM

49 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

As they did in the first-half, Man United enjoying most of the possession so far.

12:08 PM

Second-half: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory get us back underway at the MCG. Ten changes for United, we'll bring you those shortly.

11:53 AM

Half-Time: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

The half-time whistle blows almost immediately after Martial's strike. It is almost unarguably a deserved lead for United, who have enjoyed almost all the ball and had created several good opportunities before McTominay and Martial each found a way through.

11:51 AM

45+1 mins: Manchester United 2-1 Melbourne Victory - GOAL MARTIAL

Ten Hag's side have turned the game on its head in a matter of minutes. Dalot's cross is flicked on by Elanga to Martial and from six yards out, the Frenchman belts it home.

11:48 AM

43 mins: Manchester United 1-1 Melbourne Victory - GOAL MCTOMINAY

Third time's the charm for Scott McTominay. After seeing two efforts deflected behind so far, he tries another shot from the edge of the area which again takes a deflection but his time loops over Izzo and nestles into the far corner. United are level.

manchester united vs melbourne victory live score latest updates - GETTY IMAGES
manchester united vs melbourne victory live score latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

11:46 AM

42 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

It has been a frustrating first half for United and ten Hag has been the victim of the derisory chant 'You're getting sacked in the morning' from the Australian crowd. Probably a little harsh...

11:44 AM

40 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Fernandes' free-kick from the left is cleared away and Fred lashes it over the bar with an ambitious effort.

11:41 AM

37 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Sancho sees a shot blocked behind and Maguire heads the resulting corner onto the roof of the net.

11:40 AM

36 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Martial is causing the Melbourne defenders problems, dropping in the midfield positions to collect the ball and running at the defence.

11:39 AM

34 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Fred tries a shot on his weaker foot from distance, but it flies well over and the Brazilian is reprimanded by several of his teammates.

11:37 AM

33 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

United continue to dominate the ball, having 75% of it so far in this game but they are still unable to find a way through.

11:35 AM

30 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

A delightful through ball from Sancho finds Dalot but he can't pick out a teammate with his cutback.

11:32 AM

28 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Martial uses his strength to hold off the Melbourne defender and has a shot blocked. The Frenchman appeals for handball but to not avail.

11:30 AM

26 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Fernandes is slid through by Jadon Sancho and draws a good save out of Melbourne goalkeeper Paul Izzo.

11:28 AM

22 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

McTominay sees another shot blocked by the Melbourne defender. Bruno Fernandes' vision and precise passing over the top is catching the Aussies out again and again.

Bruno Fernandes has been causing the Melbourne defence a lot of bother - AMA
Bruno Fernandes has been causing the Melbourne defence a lot of bother - AMA

11:25 AM

20 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Melbourne are happy to camp out in their box and wait for United to send a ball in, but once they win it back, they are quick to break away and are drawing a lot of cynical fouls out of their opponents.

11:22 AM

18 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

The best chance of the match for United so far. Fernandes is played down the right, he pulls it back for McTominay and his shot is blocked behind for a corner.

11:21 AM

16 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Man United are playing at a low tempo and ten Hag can be heard demanding from the touchline that they get the ball further up the pitch.

11:19 AM

14 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Erik ten Hag looks on from the touchline. This is not the start to the match he will have wanted from his side.

11:17 AM

12 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

It's end to end stuff with both sides creating opportunities. United don't look the most composed at the back.

11:15 AM

10 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

A nervy Man United are struggling here. A poor Tom Heaton clearance is intercepted and Melbourne create another opportunity which United are able to deal with.

11:13 AM

7 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Man United immediately set about finding a quick response but Melbourne are able to clear their lines.

11:11 AM

5 mins: Manchester United 0-1 Melbourne Victory - GOAL IKONOMIDIS

United are caught out on the counter attack and Ikonomidis is able to sweep home after being picked out by a cross from the right. A shock lead for Melbourne.

Chris Ikonomidis gives Melbourne Victory the lead - GETTY IMAGES
Chris Ikonomidis gives Melbourne Victory the lead - GETTY IMAGES

11:09 AM

4 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Melbourne Victory

It was almost a sublime ball over the top from Bruno Fernandes but Diogo Dalot was jut unable to keep it in play.

11:07 AM

2 mins: Manchester United 0-0 Melbourne Victory

This match begins with considerably less intensity than when United faced Liverpool on Tuesday. Ten Hag's men are happy to pass the ball around the back and dictate the tempo for now.

11:05 AM

Kick-Off: Manchester United 0-0 Melbourne Victory

Anthony Martial gets the game underway.

11:01 AM

The teams come out

After an incredible lightshow, the United and Melbourne players walk out onto the pitch under the lights of the MCG.

10:53 AM

Nani starts on the bench for Melbourne

The Portuguese was hugely popular during his eight years with Man United between 2007 and 2015, making 230 appearances and scoring 40 goals. He will undoubtedly get a warm reception from the United fans if he makes it on the pitch today.

10:36 AM

Marcus Rashford on training under ten Hag so far

The first two and a half weeks of training has been good. We have improved a lot. The team is a lot fitter than last season.

Marcus Rashford is on the bench today after starting against Liverpool - GETTY IMAGES
Marcus Rashford is on the bench today after starting against Liverpool - GETTY IMAGES

10:27 AM

Melbourne Victory's Starting Eleven is in

Melbourne Victory Starting XI:  Izzo, Marchan, Broxham, Ikonomidis, Brillante, Folami, Barnett, Timotheou, Nigro, Miranda, Brimmer

Substitutes: Acton, Taleb, Juric, Kirdar, Nani, Prso, Velupillay, Brooks, Wilson, Adams, Lupancu, Menelauo

10:23 AM

How Manchester United will line-up

Man Utd Starting XI: Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Elanga, Martial, Sancho.

Substitutes: Bishop, Kovar, Bailly, Rashford, Malacia, Amad, Telles, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Laird, Chong, Hannibal, Fish, Garnacho, Savage, Iqbal.

Captain Harry Maguire leads the team out to warm up - AFP
Captain Harry Maguire leads the team out to warm up - AFP

10:11 AM

Good morning

In Manchester United's second game of pre-season, they face Melbourne Victory. They come in off the back of a commanding 4-0 victory over deadly rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, in Erik ten Hag's first match in charge. It's a period of transition for the club with the Dutchman now at the helm and their supporters will have been encouraged to see a very different United performance in Thailand than they were used to seeing last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. Today's match against Melbourne Victory will understandably be less of an indication as to what fans can expect for next season.

Regardless, the Australian outfit, under the management of former Crystal Palace defender Tony Popovic, are one of the most successful clubs in the country and boast home advantage, with the match taking place at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground. There could also be a recognisable face in their line-up today in the shape of former Man United winger Nani who, at the ripe old age of 35, joined the club just days ago after his contract with Venezia expired.

United fans are looking forward to seeing more of their own players in action for the first time since May. Skipper Harry Maguire was absent against Liverpool but starts against Melbourne today in place of the injured Raphael Varane, while Anthony Elanga also comes into the starting XI, replacing Marcus Rashford. Tom Heaton also starts in goal, with David de Gea absent from the bench. Luke Shaw is once again preferred to new signing to Tyrell Malacia, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly also notable names amongst the substitutes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Dowtin comes up clutch, Wilson breaks out vs. Jazz

    Amit Mann discusses Jeff Dowtin making a case for a roster spot, DJ Wilson breaking out after a quiet Summer League and Christian Koloko intimidating at the rim and finding patience on offence. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Raptors content.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Senators sign Claude Giroux to continue impressive offseason

    The Ottawa Senators have won the Claude Giroux sweepstakes.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Zach Collaros, Dalton Schoen and Peyton Logan earn CFL weekly honours

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Dalton Schoen of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders kick-returner Peyton Logan were named the CFL's top performers of the week Tuesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, completed 22-of-30 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Winnipeg's 43-22 road win over B.C. on Saturday. The Bombers (5-0) remained unbeaten while handing the Lions (3-1) their first loss of the season. Schoen had eight catches for 117 yards