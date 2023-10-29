Manchester United vs Manchester City live: Score and latest updates from Premier League

03:46 PM GMT

That Onana save

Saved! - Reuters

03:43 PM GMT

From James Ducker at OT

Touching scenes before kick off in tribute to the late, great Sir Bobby Charlton.

A huge ‘SIR BOBBY’ tifo was paraded in the North Stand as a giant surfer flag bearing the words ‘SIR BOBBY CHARLTON THE FINEST ENGLISH FOOTBALLER THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN’ was unfurled in the Stretford End. Manchester City legends Mike Summerbee and Tony Book joined Charlton’s 1968 European Cup winning team-mates Paddy Crerand, John Aston Jr and Alex Stepney plus Brian Kidd, who also played for City, in the centre circle for a minute’s applause before kick-off. Chants of ‘There’s only one Bobby Charlton’ reverberated around Old Trafford as City fans joined in the applause in honour of one of the greats of the English game.

03:40 PM GMT

9 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

But it’s City who come close to taking the lead. Rodri with a lovely diagonal, hooked back across. Foden with the header, Onana does well to claw it half clear but Haaland has a golden opportunity - all he has to do is stoop to head it in, but for some reason he elects to try to get his foot up and play it like that. Not successfully.

03:37 PM GMT

6 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

Rash down the left again, looks like he’s had his Weetabix and the City defence not looking too assured. Lindelhof on the overlap but the linesman’s offside flag cuts this short.

03:34 PM GMT

3 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

And now McTominay drives forward from midfield like a latter-day Sir Bobby but sadly cannot find a cannonball shot to match.

03:33 PM GMT

2 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

United making the early running. First Rashford down the left causing some problems.

03:32 PM GMT

1 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

Perfect conditions for football, is the assessment of Gary Neville on the Sky comns.

Story continues

03:30 PM GMT

The players gather around the centre circle

Legends from both clubs including Mike Summerbee, Paddy Crerand come and join them in honour of one of England football’s greatest statesmen and players and there’s a minute’s applause.

03:26 PM GMT

James at OT

03:25 PM GMT

The players are in the tunnel

United have lost all of their three games this season to sides above them in the table.

03:16 PM GMT

Big test for United

Lindelof Evans Maguire and Dalot is pretty much the ultimate anxiety dream back four against City. Wake me up when it’s over. https://t.co/augiW6DQ1p — James (@jamesaknight) October 29, 2023

03:15 PM GMT

Poetry? Not for me, Clive

Anyone else that could manage to watch a big football match without an overture from an urban poet now? — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) October 29, 2023

03:15 PM GMT

“There have been rumours and attention but this is a football game. Sir Alex Ferguson, always the same: when they can run, they are unstoppable.

“We have Jack back and we decide we need him.”

03:09 PM GMT

Not a great day for some....

Rough afternoon coming up pic.twitter.com/f8cdYfLPod — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) October 29, 2023

03:08 PM GMT

Jamie Carragher

“To pick Evans ahead of Varane is bizarre, there must be problems behind the scenes.”

03:08 PM GMT

Ten Hag

“We have a fighting spirit and we are together.

“You have to take the benefit when opponents are out of position. Sometimes we might have to make an extra pass.

“That is why Eriksen comes in, he makes passes and he makes the right decisions.”

Why is Evans is in for Varane? “Tactics”

03:04 PM GMT

Tributes for Sir Bobby

Tributes continue to pour in outside Old Trafford for the late, great Sir Bobby Charlton 🙏#MUFC || #MUNMCI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 29, 2023

03:02 PM GMT

Stones

03:02 PM GMT

Have your say

What do you think of that Man United team? Can anyone stop City this season? Have your say in the comments below.

02:54 PM GMT

Fantasy football

02:45 PM GMT

Bets bets bets

Are you a betting woman/man? If so, have a look at these here betting offers.

The Manchester Derby always provides entertainment whether it’s goals, cards or controversy. You can bet on a range of markets with these betting offers and free bets.

02:41 PM GMT

Manchester weather

Fairly mild but a few showers in the North West today.

02:32 PM GMT

TEAM NEWS

Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Lindelof, Amrabat, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Mount, Martial, Reguilon, Garnacho, Varane, Antony, Mainoo, Mejbri.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Stones, Rodri, Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Phillips, Ake, Kovacic, Doku, Ortega, Gomez, Matheus Luiz, Bobb, Lewis.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

02:28 PM GMT

Tributes for Sir Bobby

Scarves are placed around the statue of Best, Charlton and Law - Martin Rickett/PA

Flowers are placed alongside the scarves - Paul Ellis/AFP

A sea of scarves and bouquets - Martin Rickett/PA

Manchester United's awesome threesome - Molly Darlington/Reuters

A 'Charlton' balloon rises above the scarves and flowers - Adam Vaughan/Shutterstock

A United fans pays tribute to Sir Bobby - Martin Rickett/PA

02:08 PM GMT

Diaz not picked by Liverpool

The latest team news for the 2pm kick-offs is coming in and Luis Diaz is absent from the Liverpool matchday squad to take on Nottingham Forest after reports that his parents were kidnapped in Colombia.

Diaz’s mother has been rescued but his father remains missing.

To read more on the Diaz kidnappings, click here

02:05 PM GMT

'The symptoms of regression are visible'

Ahead of kick-off, let’s remind ourselves what Telegraph Sport columnist Jamie Carragher, who incidentally is at Old Trafford today, said about United:

Manchester United resemble a team reaching the end of a cycle, not one still rebuilding under a relatively new manager. Despite winning their last three games, the football is stale and the symptoms of regression are visible; there is a lack of style and panache, few of Erik ten Hag’s signings are consistently performing, and players such as Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay – who the manager was willing to discard last summer for the right price – are back in favour. United are in an unfulfilling holding pattern, seeking to eke out results and get by before their next refresh. It is a measure of their faltering progress that they are preparing for another Manchester derby with trepidation rather than expectation. Yet again, the only means by which they can stop Manchester City this weekend is by playing ‘underdog football’ – sitting deep, counter-attacking and hoping defensive resilience yields a reward. Ten Hag was never going to reach City’s extraordinary level in his second season. It would be unreasonable to expect him to be able to go toe-to-toe with the champions on Sunday without risking humiliation. But 15 months on from his Old Trafford appointment, there are valid questions to be asked about where the team is going and what the manager’s footballing vision really is.

To read the full article, click here

01:58 PM GMT

The great and the good arrive at Old Trafford

Patrice Evra takes selfies with United fans - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Park Ji-sung stops to meet supporters - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Will I Am arrives at Old Trafford - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

01:52 PM GMT

Can United upset the odds?

Pep Guardiola has transformed Man City into a winning machine - Paul Ellis/AFP

Hello and welcome to today’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola has already stoked the fires before kick-off. He believes Manchester City gatecrashing the established elite is “uncomfortable” for their Premier League rivals.

Famously labelled Manchester United’s ‘noisy neighbours’ by Sir Alex Ferguson, City’s takeover by their Abu Dhabi owners in 2008 and then the appointment of Guardiola as manager in 2016 have led to gradual progress from insignificant upstarts to the dominant force in English football.

City have lifted the Premier League trophy in five of the last six campaigns, including three in a row, while their crowning moment came last season as they emulated Ferguson’s 1998-99 treble-winning side.

Guardiola marvelled at how the fortunes of the clubs have switched ahead of today’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford, where City could extend their lead between the teams to nine points with a victory.

“Sir Alex was right (at the time), City were not challenging, they were in the middle to bottom,” Guardiola said. “United and Arsenal at the time were the richest ones, that’s why City were there.

“But after that, Sheikh Mansour and Khaldoon (Al Mubarak), who took over and made an investment. After that Sir Alex could not expect to know that and not even myself who was in Barcelona.

“We were not in the elite and now we are in the elite, maybe it’s uncomfortable for many things. That is a reality and we want to stay as long as possible.”

United have not won the league since Ferguson’s departure at the end of the 2012-13 season, coming closest under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, both of whom presided over runners-up finishes.

While Guardiola was adamant United will always be regarded as one of the top English clubs, the Spaniard suspects any chance of bringing back the glory days the red half of Manchester enjoyed under Ferguson is gone because of the number of sides now challenging for honours.

Such has been the trajectories of both clubs over the last decade, Guardiola admitted he does not consider United their biggest rivals – insisting that honour belongs to Liverpool.

This could be tasty!

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.