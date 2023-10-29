Manchester City pick apart United to win one-sided derby

Manchester City strolled to victory through goals from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden - PA/Martin Rickett

This was the mis-match derby. This was the exodus derby. This was freedom versus fear. This was men against boys. This was Erling Haaland at his plundering best as he claimed two more goals. And it could – it should – have been more.

Even so Haaland now has 11 Premier League goals so far this season which matches Manchester United’s total. One player has scored as many as United – Manchester United – who now sit eight points outside the top four, and the Champions League places as things stand, after just 10 games. United have won five and lost five.

At 80 minutes, when Phil Foden bundled home City’s third goal, after Haaland’s unselfish pass, there was a mass walk-out of home fans, some turning to the United directors’ box angrily shouting “sort it out”.

“Old Trafford is falling down,” chanted the gleeful City fans and the citadel was again stormed. The empire is not being re-built, not yet. City are so far ahead it is embarrassing.

The gap – the gulf – between Manchester City and United was summed up in Haaland’s second goal which killed off any pretence of a contest. City simply tore United apart as Julian Alvarez switched play with Jack Grealish sliding the ball through to Bernardo Silva who crossed to the back post.

Then there was the image that captured it all. Haaland was there, alone and unmarked with no United player remotely near him, and leapt high to power a header back across goalkeeper Andre Onana -the only one who stood between him and a hat-trick. Where were the centre-halves? Where was the left-back? Where were United? What were they doing?

It was like watching a lower league team trying to contain Premier League giants. United had their fleeting moments and will justifiably argue against the first-half penalty, converted by Haaland in front of the Stretford End, that was awarded when a Var check spotted that Rasmus Hojlund had pulled back Rodri, but there was no disputing that City deserved to win.

United never got close. Not remotely close. The best performers were all in City blue: Haaland, Grealish, Foden, Alvarez, John Stones and above all the imperious Rodri. Haaland now has 47 goals in 45 Premier League games and probably deserves the Ballon D’Or, awarded on Monday with Lionel Messi expected to win, but Rodri is absolutely irreplaceable.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: As it happened . . .

Congratulations to Man City

a statement win over their rivals and they are looking well settled after ten games. For MUFC, all sorts of issues on and off the pitch. From us, good night.

Jamie Carragher

“They are playing counter attack football and the long ball. That is nothing to do with what is happening off the pitch! That’s on the training ground.”

Gary Neville on MUFC

“Imagine what is happening in that club, the toxicity that exists in there eats up every manager and player. Are we going to keep blaming the kids in the class or is it the head teacher?*

“We are seeing great players and great managers with great reputations coming here and dying before our eyes.”

*GN is referring to the owners, club hierarchy etc

So City are still

only third, the two North London sides ahead of them but it would be a brave person to bet against Pep and co I think from here.

Ten Hag on Sky

“We tried to get more offensive after half time. Tried to bring Eriksen inside but yes we did lose midfield stability. We make a mistake for their second goal, we went up to the keeper.

“We had to create, we were losing and you cannot wait. You have to act, to use your bench.

“Hojlund is playing every game and he is not used to it. You have to protect those players to bring you energy on the pitch.”

“We can forget this game and recover.”

“We have played three times this year against City, and three times very good.”

Question: you think today was good?

“First half was good.”

Channeling his inner Svennis there.

Jamie Carragher

“I think City will win it quite comfortably, I don’t think Liverpool are ready yet.”

06:04 PM GMT

Gary Neville

“Players like Bernardo knit a team together, they might not get the plaudits.”

06:04 PM GMT

Pep on Erling

“Onana was exceptional, Erling could have four. His movement is exceptional. He is a great person and everyone loves him. He has scored 50 and now people want him to score 70. We are so happy he is here.”

“The Premier League is so tough. Important to break (run of) defeats with match against Brighton.”

As Haaland and Pep came off....

After Guardiola and the City players celebrated with the fans in the corner (full video when on better internet), Guardiola and Haaland have a little post-game debrief - presumably about Haaland’s header in the first half that Onana saved. pic.twitter.com/f8x1gdA86z — Sam Lee (@SamLee) October 29, 2023

Haaland and Silva

Haaland: “Fantastic win, whole team was incredible. This guy (gestures to Bernardo) was great.”

Bernardo: “the way we pressed was fabulous. Not easy to play here. Congratulations to the big man here too. We know teams are waiting for us to lose the ball and counter. We need to not lose it, then break through and attack.”

Haaland: “Standing over the penalty I was a bit nervous, people were singing Keano for some reason,”

They have a cuddle. Haaland: “I love you. Just like Pep does.”

Micah Richards

“Outstanding from start to finish.”

05:39 PM GMT

Reaction coming up

I am happy to report that Roy Keane looks absolutely bereft.

Haaland after teeing up Foden

Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates alongside teammate Erling Haaland - Getty Images Europe

Full time: Man Utd 0 Man City 3

Man United unable to defend themselves so the ref stops the fight. A bit of minor handbags at the end - clutch purses, really. City guys should just rise above it. United merely continuing to embarrass themselves. Completely one-sided and the gulf looks as big as ever.

90 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 3

Antony with a needless hack on Doku. Not going for the ball. Yellow. Could have been a red that, serious foul play? Anyway. Had Doku not waved his finger in the face of the United man maybe it would have been.

88 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 3

Bernardo Silva is given the MotM award. Given that Haaland has scored two and set up one, that tells you how well City’s conductor has played.

87 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 3

Headache: Harry Maguire - Getty Images Europe

05:18 PM GMT

Changes. Rashford, who faded, and Eriksen, who was poor, come off for the hosts. Grealish and Alvarez get a rest for City.

Antony and Anthony Martial on for MUFC.

Doku and Kovacic for City.

85 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 3

On second half touches in the opposition box it is 22 City, 3 United. Gurreh: “United have been obliterated.”

82 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 3

Fernandes tries to foul Stones with a sly late tackle but succeeds only in hurting himself.

Foden has just tried a Rooneyesque scissor kick, but without the same results.

81 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 3

The rain drives down, the City fans bounce the Poznan, the United fans stream for the exit.

GOAL! Man Utd 0 Man City 3 (Foden 80)

City not allowing United a go with the ball. Nice play here, Bernardo pulling the strings. Rodri strides forward, the United midfield parts for him like the Red Sea - Eriksen particularly being a very accommodating host - and cracks it at goal. Parried but it drops for Haaland, who could shoot from the narrow angle but instead decides to tee up Phil Foden for an unmissable tap-in.

75 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 2

Harry Maguire is done by Bernardo Silva, who crosses. Andre Onana drops the ball but Phil Foden is unable to apply the coup de grace.

05:08 PM GMT

75 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 2

Reguilon replaces Lindelof. Hojlund, who looks promising but raw, comes off for Garnacho.

68 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 2

Oh Marcus! That was the moment United needed and sought. Ball into the City area, Rashford controls it and spins and then fluffs his lines, screwing the shot wide. That was probably the moment.

Although it should be said, City have started to idle in front and, were they a racehorse, would get a reminder.

67 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 2

Rodri gives the ball away, sloppy, but McTominay cannot capitalise fully. Still, they have a corner.

66 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 2

But City just strolling this really. ETH needs to change something.

65 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 2

Guardiola going tonto on the touchline, he reckons that Rashford has handled the ball.

61 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 2

Not too sure what the odds on next goal are but if it’s not a red one then this is a) over and b) a potential thumping.

Scott McTominay x Christian Eriksen pivot is exactly why you should find joy outside of sports. — . (@tsnmknd) October 24, 2023

57 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 2

City starting to turn the screw now, with Grealish dancing down the left and cutting a shot just wide.

GOAL! Man Utd 0 Man City 2 (Haaland 49)

I think I can see the flaw in United’s plan to leave Erling Haaland unmarked in their penalty area. Bernardo Silva gets down the left on the overlap, there’s Haaland in splendid isolation. Silva stands the ball up for him and Erling puts the nut on it. An almost identical position from that chance at the end of the first half, but no heroics from Onana this time. Haaland heads it home and it’s two.

Erling Haaland makes no mistake with the header this time - Reuters

Here is James Ducker: “A long way back for United from here. Haaland gets his second to make it 2-0 within four minutes of the restart. Haaland was completely unmarked in a spot where you’d expect United’s left back to be to head home Bernardo’s cross after City picked Unite apart. Ten Hag had withdrawn Amrabat at half time and replaced by Mason Mount. He was on a yellow and had conceded a cheap free-kick from which City won that penalty so maybe there was an element of self protection and also wanting more attacking impetus.”

48 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

Super whipped cross from the left by City, Foden caught between trying to nod it in and tap it in and ends up with neither.

04:39 PM GMT

47 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

United looking quite bright, and here’s Bruno Fernandes hitting the target from range. Dipping, quite a tricky one but Ederson equal to it.

City are W46, D3, L0 when leading at HT in the PL since, I think the stat was May 21.

46 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

Right then. Way back for United? Mason Mount is on for Sofyan Amrabat, who had been booked.

Here's James Ducker at OT

United not at all happy with the penalty award it seems. Darren Fletcher, United’s technical director, was complaining about the decision as he left his seat in the stands and walked through the press box on his way down to the dressing rooms moments before half-time. It was doubtful Rodri was going to get anywhere near the ball before being pulled back by Hojlund. Clearly, you can’t pull an opponent like that but that was one of those decisions on which there seems to be little consistency.

It was a lively end to the half. A fine save from Ederson denied Scott McTominay and then an even better one from Andre Onana shut out a close range header from Erling Haaland.

Half time: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

City dominant in terms of possession and territory (NINE corners to United’s two) without being quite at their very best. United carrying a threat on the break but lacking a bit of composure.

I feel Haaland should have had at least one more. He tucked the pen away. Clear, if soft, pen as Hojlund hauled back the runner.

United not out of this.

45+ mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

Grealish with more good work, crosses - Haaland! Meets it with a firm header but somehow, somehow, Onana has leapt across the goal to parry. Wow.

Andre Onana of Manchester United makes a save from Erling Haaland of Manchester City - Michael Regan/Getty Images

Two super saves in the last couple of minutes.

45+ mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

That leads to a corner, which Harry Maguire meets with his magnificent fivehead, but wayward.

45+ mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

A near bolt from the blue! Well, the red. Ball is hoicked forward for McTominay, who controls skillfuly and LASHES the ball at goal. Well tipped over by Ederson. It was close to him. But it was really travelling.

Ederson of Manchester City makes a save from Scott McTominay of Manchester United - Michael Regan/Getty Images

45+ mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

City have a corner that United semi clear. Grealish picks it up, Jack the boy making things happen. A very rare foray forward for the hosts now. But City get plenty of men back plenty quickly.

44 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

Game has been entirely contested in the United half for the last few minutes.

43 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

Some argy bargy involving Foden and Sofyan Amrabat, who each puts his forehead on the other. Six of one I would say. Bookings for both players.

40 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

Mike Dean, by the way, is doing some co comms / ref analysis stuff on Sky. What a special treat.

37 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

United deal with the corner competently enough.

36 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

United look dodgy now and City are pressing firmly for the second. Freekick on the edge of the box. Alvarez curls it at the goal and Onana tips that over.

35 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

Regulation ball into the United box, there’s no City player really in the mix BUT that doesn’t stop Maguire and Dalot making a pig’s ear of things. Maguire gormlessly heads the ball at his colleague, who is rooted to the spot and nearly struck on the arm.

31 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 1

United have a good chance to hit back right back. Foden with an awful pass and Hojlund is onto it! He has the pace and the power but not quite the composure here and eventually Stones does just enough to get on terms with him and put him off. The move breaks down, but Fernandes semi keeps it alive but shoots over from an impossible angle.

Roy Keane: "I think he's [Hojlund] got to go down for the penalty. I'm not saying cheat... but we see it all the time." [sky] pic.twitter.com/gBFrv8jtM7 — utdreport (@utdreport) October 29, 2023

GOAL! Man Utd 0 Man City 1 (Haaland 26 pen)

It is Haaland who will step up in front of the Stretford End....

Onana is trying to ice him as much as possible, to the extent that he gets booked for timewasting. Correctly.

Haaland strikes it with his left foot, but scuffy, but he has sent Onana the wrong way and that’s a goal for City.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring - Getty Images Europe

03:55 PM GMT

22 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

Right, time for a bit of VAR action.

Ball is hoyed into the United box from a City deep freekick. Rodri is running for it, Hojlund has lost him, and he tugs him back. Paul Tierney goes over to look at the monitor... and it is a penalty.

19 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

City have a corner, Grealish has a useful curling long shot from range and Onana has to tip that around the post for another corner.

That one is cleared ok.

16 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

City starting to look more assured now, dominating.

12 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

Hojlund and Rashford break but the decision making is not all it might be and City get back. United looking quite dangerous on the break without quite selecting the best options at the key moments.

That Onana save

Saved! - Reuters

From James Ducker at OT

Touching scenes before kick off in tribute to the late, great Sir Bobby Charlton.

A huge ‘SIR BOBBY’ tifo was paraded in the North Stand as a giant surfer flag bearing the words ‘SIR BOBBY CHARLTON THE FINEST ENGLISH FOOTBALLER THE WORLD HAS EVER SEEN’ was unfurled in the Stretford End. Manchester City legends Mike Summerbee and Tony Book joined Charlton’s 1968 European Cup winning team-mates Paddy Crerand, John Aston Jr and Alex Stepney plus Brian Kidd, who also played for City, in the centre circle for a minute’s applause before kick-off. Chants of ‘There’s only one Bobby Charlton’ reverberated around Old Trafford as City fans joined in the applause in honour of one of the greats of the English game.

9 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

But it’s City who come close to taking the lead. Rodri with a lovely diagonal, hooked back across. Foden with the header, Onana does well to claw it half clear but Haaland has a golden opportunity - all he has to do is stoop to head it in, but for some reason he elects to try to get his foot up and play it like that. Not successfully.

6 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

Rash down the left again, looks like he’s had his Weetabix and the City defence not looking too assured. Lindelhof on the overlap but the linesman’s offside flag cuts this short.

3 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

And now McTominay drives forward from midfield like a latter-day Sir Bobby but sadly cannot find a cannonball shot to match.

2 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

United making the early running. First Rashford down the left causing some problems.

1 mins: Man Utd 0 Man City 0

Perfect conditions for football, is the assessment of Gary Neville on the Sky comns.

The players gather around the centre circle

Legends from both clubs including Mike Summerbee, Paddy Crerand come and join them in honour of one of England football’s greatest statesmen and players and there’s a minute’s applause.

James at OT

The players are in the tunnel

United have lost all of their three games this season to sides above them in the table.

Big test for United

Lindelof Evans Maguire and Dalot is pretty much the ultimate anxiety dream back four against City. Wake me up when it’s over. https://t.co/augiW6DQ1p — James (@jamesaknight) October 29, 2023

Poetry? Not for me, Clive

Anyone else that could manage to watch a big football match without an overture from an urban poet now? — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) October 29, 2023

Guardiola

“There have been rumours and attention but this is a football game. Sir Alex Ferguson, always the same: when they can run, they are unstoppable.

“We have Jack back and we decide we need him.”

Not a great day for some....

Rough afternoon coming up pic.twitter.com/f8cdYfLPod — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) October 29, 2023

Jamie Carragher

“To pick Evans ahead of Varane is bizarre, there must be problems behind the scenes.”

Ten Hag

“We have a fighting spirit and we are together.

“You have to take the benefit when opponents are out of position. Sometimes we might have to make an extra pass.

“That is why Eriksen comes in, he makes passes and he makes the right decisions.”

Why is Evans is in for Varane? “Tactics”

Tributes for Sir Bobby

Tributes continue to pour in outside Old Trafford for the late, great Sir Bobby Charlton 🙏#MUFC || #MUNMCI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 29, 2023

Stones

02:41 PM GMT

Fairly mild but a few showers in the North West today.

02:32 PM GMT

TEAM NEWS

Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Lindelof, Amrabat, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Mount, Martial, Reguilon, Garnacho, Varane, Antony, Mainoo, Mejbri.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Stones, Rodri, Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Phillips, Ake, Kovacic, Doku, Ortega, Gomez, Matheus Luiz, Bobb, Lewis.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Tributes for Sir Bobby

Scarves are placed around the statue of Best, Charlton and Law - Martin Rickett/PA

Flowers are placed alongside the scarves - Paul Ellis/AFP

A sea of scarves and bouquets - Martin Rickett/PA

Manchester United's awesome threesome - Molly Darlington/Reuters

A 'Charlton' balloon rises above the scarves and flowers - Adam Vaughan/Shutterstock

A United fans pays tribute to Sir Bobby - Martin Rickett/PA

Diaz not picked by Liverpool

The latest team news for the 2pm kick-offs is coming in and Luis Diaz is absent from the Liverpool matchday squad to take on Nottingham Forest after reports that his parents were kidnapped in Colombia.

Diaz’s mother has been rescued but his father remains missing.

To read more on the Diaz kidnappings, click here

'The symptoms of regression are visible'

Ahead of kick-off, let’s remind ourselves what Telegraph Sport columnist Jamie Carragher, who incidentally is at Old Trafford today, said about United:

Manchester United resemble a team reaching the end of a cycle, not one still rebuilding under a relatively new manager. Despite winning their last three games, the football is stale and the symptoms of regression are visible; there is a lack of style and panache, few of Erik ten Hag’s signings are consistently performing, and players such as Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay – who the manager was willing to discard last summer for the right price – are back in favour. United are in an unfulfilling holding pattern, seeking to eke out results and get by before their next refresh. It is a measure of their faltering progress that they are preparing for another Manchester derby with trepidation rather than expectation. Yet again, the only means by which they can stop Manchester City this weekend is by playing ‘underdog football’ – sitting deep, counter-attacking and hoping defensive resilience yields a reward. Ten Hag was never going to reach City’s extraordinary level in his second season. It would be unreasonable to expect him to be able to go toe-to-toe with the champions on Sunday without risking humiliation. But 15 months on from his Old Trafford appointment, there are valid questions to be asked about where the team is going and what the manager’s footballing vision really is.

To read the full article, click here

The great and the good arrive at Old Trafford

Patrice Evra takes selfies with United fans - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Park Ji-sung stops to meet supporters - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Will I Am arrives at Old Trafford - Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Can United upset the odds?

Pep Guardiola has transformed Man City into a winning machine - Paul Ellis/AFP

Hello and welcome to today’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola has already stoked the fires before kick-off. He believes Manchester City gatecrashing the established elite is “uncomfortable” for their Premier League rivals.

Famously labelled Manchester United’s ‘noisy neighbours’ by Sir Alex Ferguson, City’s takeover by their Abu Dhabi owners in 2008 and then the appointment of Guardiola as manager in 2016 have led to gradual progress from insignificant upstarts to the dominant force in English football.

City have lifted the Premier League trophy in five of the last six campaigns, including three in a row, while their crowning moment came last season as they emulated Ferguson’s 1998-99 treble-winning side.

Guardiola marvelled at how the fortunes of the clubs have switched ahead of today’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford, where City could extend their lead between the teams to nine points with a victory.

“Sir Alex was right (at the time), City were not challenging, they were in the middle to bottom,” Guardiola said. “United and Arsenal at the time were the richest ones, that’s why City were there.

“But after that, Sheikh Mansour and Khaldoon (Al Mubarak), who took over and made an investment. After that Sir Alex could not expect to know that and not even myself who was in Barcelona.

“We were not in the elite and now we are in the elite, maybe it’s uncomfortable for many things. That is a reality and we want to stay as long as possible.”

United have not won the league since Ferguson’s departure at the end of the 2012-13 season, coming closest under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, both of whom presided over runners-up finishes.

While Guardiola was adamant United will always be regarded as one of the top English clubs, the Spaniard suspects any chance of bringing back the glory days the red half of Manchester enjoyed under Ferguson is gone because of the number of sides now challenging for honours.

Such has been the trajectories of both clubs over the last decade, Guardiola admitted he does not consider United their biggest rivals – insisting that honour belongs to Liverpool.

This could be tasty!