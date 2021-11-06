Manchester United vs Man City player ratings: Bernardo Silva shines in dominant derby display

(Getty Images)

Manchester United fell to another damaging home defeat as rivals Manchester City cruised to a dominant victory in a one-sided derby.

Eric Bailly’s early own goal set the tone for what was miserable day for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the defender turned Joao Cancelo’s cross into his own net.

David de Gea kept United in the match with a string of saves, but the goalkeeper was beaten on the stroke of half time as the excellent Bernardo Silva turned in another Cancelo cross at the back post.

The hosts only registered one shot on target as City saw out a comfortable victory, which piles further pressure on Solskjaer.

Here are how the players rated at Old Trafford.

Manchester United

David de Gea, 7: Probably United’s best player, but he still comes away with significant criticism after Bernardo beat him at his near post. Had kept United in the game until that point.

Eric Bailly, 3: Became the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in a league fixture against City since 1986, in what was a horrible and decisive moment early in the match. Showed a lack of composure to slice Cancelo’s cross into his own net. Hooked at half time.

Harry Maguire, 4: Another poor display from the United captain, who was once again caught out in a mix-up with Shaw for City’s second. Also, his miss from Shaw’s free kick when the score was 0-0 proved costly.

Victor Lindelof, 5: Didn’t make any glaring errors, unlike the other two members of United’s starting back three,

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 3: Could not deal with Foden on the United right, let alone Cancelo. Positioning was questionable at times and he could not offer anything offensively.

Fred, 4: Overran in midfield and had no answer to City’s passing. Had some glaring moments on the ball, which exposed his lack of quality, and his substitution was greeted with cheers.

Scott McTominay, 5: Like Fred, the difference in quality between midfields was on clear display. Had a couple of decent touches but didn’t offer enough as City dominated.

Story continues

Luke Shaw, 4: Had another horrible moment of miscommunication alongside Maguire for Bernardo’s second goal. Provided some threat but spent much of the match pinned back by Jesus.

Bruno Fernandes, 4: A frustrating afternoon for Fernandes, who spend significant portions of the match back in his defensive third and couldn’t get anything going on the rare occasions United were able to come forward.

Mason Greenwood, 5: Looked to be the only United player to offer some fight and take initiative in the second half, only to be brought off by Solskjaer within 10 minutes of the restart.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 4: Apart from one volley which stung the palms of Ederson, the 36-year-old was anonymous in his return to the Manchester derby. Booked late on for a frustrated challenge on De Bruyne.

Manchester City

Ederson, 6: Made one good save to deny Ronaldo’s volley, although it was straight at him. Was hardly tested apart from that.

Kyle Walker, 8: Completely dominant defensively. Helped Jesus pin back Shaw and nullified any threat posed by his England team-mate.

John Stones, 7: A comfortable afternoon for the England defender on just his second Premier League start of the season. Looked assured as he resumed his partnership with Dias.

Ruben Dias, 7: Was beaten by Maguire at a United set piece in the opening exchanges but was faultless from then on.

Joao Cancelo, 8: Continued his wonderful form with another threatening performance from left back. Produced the crosses for both City goals in the first half, the second of which was a sensational delivery to the back post which caused chaos in the United ranks.

Rodri, 8: Set the tempo for City’s play with masterful performance in midfield. Some of his switches to Foden were sublime.

Ilkay Gundogan, 6: Picked up a couple of good positions with late runs into the box, but his final product was lacking. Could have had a couple if it was to the standard of last season.

Phil Foden, 8: A constant threat out on the City left and had the beating of Wan-Bissaka both on the inside and outside. Fired in a couple of dangerous balls from the left and was always available for the switch.

Bernardo Silva, 9: Ran the show in an outstanding performance, both on and off the ball, as City’s false nine. Contributed heavily to City’s dominance of possession with his composure in possession and tenacity in winning it back. But also offered a genuine threat, and exchanged combinations wonderfully with De Bruyne.

Kevin De Bruyne, 8: Picked up some lovely positions on the City right and was threatening with his passes inside. His partnership with Bernardo was crucial to City’s win, even if this wasn’t De Bruyne’s most dominant performance.

Gabriel Jesus, 7: Was the least threatening of City’s attackers but held his position well on the right and contributed to City’s dominance of the ball. Denied a goal by a fantastic save from De Gea.

Read More

Problems continue for Solskjaer and Manchester United as City ease to derby win

Man City show their class and how far Manchester United are behind them

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Man City ‘would never happen’, Solskjaer claims

Adam Armstrong strikes as Southampton pile pressure on Villa boss Dean Smith

Jadon Sancho still searching for right role ahead of Man City reunion

Manchester United have moved on from Liverpool loss, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer