Manchester United vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds - derby today

Old Trafford hosts a fascinating derby today between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag has overseen eight consecutive victories, and just one defeat in 18, while City, while still sitting second in the league, continue to toil through games, culminating in a lifeless Carabao Cup elimination.

Pep Guardiola says the champions "know exactly what we have to do to play better" but there are currently few places tougher than the Theatre of Dreams, especially with the expected hostile atmosphere.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Man City is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The match will take place at Old Trafford in Salford.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BT Sport.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Manchester United vs Man City team news

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is ready for his first Premier League start since the World Cup, so he will line-up against Raphael Varane as Luke Shaw moves to left-back.

Erik ten Hag is sweating over Diogo Dalot's fitness, meaning Aaron Wan-Bissaka could keep his place at right-back. Anthony Martial has a knock but trained on Friday. There will not be a debut for Wout Weghorst as he was not registered in time.

Manchester City will be without John Stones at the back as Pep Guardiola looks to again make wholesale changes match to match.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland will come back in, along with the likes of Manuel Akanji, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden are pushing for starts, while Joao Cancelo is likely to again be dropped.

Pep Guardiola will make changes once again. (REUTERS)

Manchester United vs Man City prediction

Manchester United are looking for their ninth victory on the bounce, while Manchester City are recovering from what some have described as their worst performance under Pep Guardiola as Southampton knocked them out of the Carabao Cup.

So the momentum is with the hosts but I expect the visitors to step up and provide a reaction to their midweek loss. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne will return, as mentioned above, and can prove the difference in any game.

Honours even at Old Trafford, 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

City have won the last three Manchester derbies while scoring 12 goals.

Man United wins: 77

Draws: 53

Man City wins: 58

Manchester United vs Man City match odds

Man United: 17/5

Draw: 29/10

Man City: 4/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).