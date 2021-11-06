Manchester United vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League in a derby that could decide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.

The beleaguered head coach somewhat alleviated the pressure on his position with victory over Tottenham last weekend, which saw one of the main contenders to replace him, Antonio Conte, instead take the helm at Spurs. A 2-2 draw at Atalanta did little to ease concerns over Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, though, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp intervention once against saving United’s blushes. The Norwegian will have to contend with problems in defence, too, with Raphael Varane ruled out and Harry Maguire out of form.

City, meanwhile, recovered their momentum during the week in a 4-1 thrashing of Club Brugge. Pep Guardiola’s side had endured a difficult past week up until that point, having been knockout out of the Carabao Cup on penalties before suffering a shock 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at the Etihad. That defeat left City five points behind leaders Chelsea, and they can ill afford to cede any more ground in the title race. Follow all the action live below:

Read More

Why the Manchester derby will revolve around Cristiano Ronaldo

Man City have clear strategy but United have Cristiano Ronaldo as their derby difference-maker

Manchester United left sweating on Victor Lindelof’s fitness with Raphael Varane out for five weeks

Manchester United vs Man City Premier League updates

Manchester United host Man City in the Premier League

Kick-off at 12.30pm at Old Trafford

Victor Lindelof starts for Manchester United in a back three

Jack Grealish dropped for Man City; Kevin De Bruyne starts

Paul Pogba and Aymeric Laporte suspended; Raphael Varane injured

Manchester United vs Man City: Team news

11:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United stick with their back three, with Victor Lindelof passing a late fitness test to start alongside Harry Maguire and Eric Bailey, who keeps his place from midweek. Marcus Rashford drops to the bench, while there is no Edinson Cavani in the squad. Rashford has been ill for a couple of days, so Mason Greenwood gets the nod.

Story continues

As reported by Miguel Delaney, there’s no Jack Grealish in the City starting line-up. It looks like Kevin De Bruyne will lead the line, with perhaps Phil Foden taking Grealish’s spot on the left. John Stones comes in for the suspended Aymeric Laporte, while Raheem Sterling still has to make do with a spot on the City bench.

Manchester United vs Man City: Team news

11:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden

🚨 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🚨



Introducing the Reds line-up for the Manchester derby ✊#MUFC | #MUNMCI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2021

Your derby day line-up! 🔵🔴



XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden



SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/OmTbxgVcUq — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 6, 2021

Manchester United vs Man City

11:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow.

Jack Grealish has been dropped by Pep Guardiola for the Manchester derby, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

The only Premier League match Grealish hasn’t started for City since arriving for a British transfer record fee this summer was the 2-0 win over Burnley on October 16.

The England international has gone eight matches without a goal for the Premier League champions in all competitions.

We’ll bring you more as we get it.

Grealish dropped — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 6, 2021

Manchester United vs Man City

11:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Make no mistake, though, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City also come into this afternoon’s derby facing some pressure, following last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

You have to go back to December 2018 for the last time City lost back to back Premier League matches, and if they were to lose again today Manchester United would go level on points with them in the table.

Team news coming up shortly.

Manchester United vs Man City

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Will this afternoon be Déjà vu for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Two weeks ago, United went into a clash against one of their fierce rivals on the back of a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal against Atalanta, only for any hope that they had reached a turning point to be torn down in an embarrassing defeat.

Concerns that Ronaldo’s late heroics had papered over the cracks that were showing in United’s performance, highlighted, among others, by Paul Scholes, were brutally exposed as Liverpool stormed to a shocking 5-0 win at Old Trafford.

Ahead of this meeting with City, United and Solskjaer are pretty much back where they were a fortnight ago, with questions surrounding the team following the 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Tuesday night. Again, the warnings have followed: United can’t expect to compete with City if they defend as they did in Bergamo.

Will United have learned their lesson? Or will they continue to follow their weary script? If you haven’t read it already, Mark Critchley’s piece following this week’s Atalanta draw perfectly encapsulates the circles that United continue to turn in.

How to write a Manchester United match report

Manchester United vs Man City

11:01 , Ben Burrows

Manchester United have defensive issues ahead of their Premier League derby clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane faces four to five weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered during the Champions League game against Atalanta, while Victor Lindelof faces a fitness test on the knock that forced him to miss Tuesday’s 2-2 draw.

Paul Pogba serves the second game of a three-match domestic ban but Fred should return in midfield after being benched in Italy.

City centre-back Aymeric Laporte is suspended after being sent off in last week’s loss to Crystal Palace.

Manager Pep Guardiola will also check on Kyle Walker after the England full-back suffered a foot injury against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Winger Ferran Torres (foot) is City’s only other notable absentee.

(Getty Images)

10:56 , Ben Burrows

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League in a derby that could decide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.

The beleaguered head coach somewhat alleviated the pressure on his position with victory over Tottenham last weekend, which saw one of the main contenders to replace him, Antonio Conte, instead take the helm at Spurs.

A 2-2 draw at Atalanta did little to ease concerns over Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, though, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp intervention once against saving United’s blushes.

The Norwegian will have to contend with problems in defence, too, with Raphael Varane ruled out and Harry Maguire out of form.

City, meanwhile, recovered their momentum during the week in a 4-1 thrashing of Club Brugge.

Pep Guardiola’s side had endured a difficult past week up until that point, having been knockout out of the Carabao Cup on penalties before suffering a shock 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

That defeat left City five points behind leaders Chelsea, and they can ill afford to cede any more ground in the title race.

Follow all the action live throughout the afternoon.