Manchester United vs Man City LIVE! Women’s Super League match stream, team news and how to watch WSL today

Manchester United vs Man City LIVE!

Manchester United Women and Man City Women meet in what should be a feisty derby clash to kick off a weekend of WSL drama.

In November 2019, more than 75,000 fans attended Women’s Super League and Championship fixtures during the inaugural 'Women's Football Weekend', which included Tottenham v Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Liverpool v Everton at Anfield.

Today’s Manchester derby is the opening game of this weekend's behind-closed-doors version, in which six WSL fixtures will be staggered and can all be watched via television or streaming platforms live without clashes.

United head into the contest at Leigh Sports Village unbeaten in the league this season and on a five-match winning streak, with the latest victory for Casey Stoney's side a 1-0 win over Arsenal last weekend.

The more mixed start for Gareth Taylor's fifth-placed City - who won the FA Cup earlier this month - has included a loss and two draws in their six league games so far.

