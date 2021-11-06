Manchester United vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday in what could be a crucial fixture for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.

The under-pressure United manager clung to his job after defeat by Liverpool and saw one direct threat to his position in Antonio Conte instead join Tottenham.

However, although a 2-2 draw at Atalanta during the week kept United in pole position to reach the Champions League knockout stages, it did little to soothe concerns over Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring yet another last-gasp goal.

City thrashed Club Brugge 4-1 on Wednesday but have endured a difficult run of their own, losing their grip on the Carabao Cup with a penalty shootout defeat by West Ham before being stunned 2-0 at home by Crystal Palace in the league last weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 6 October at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Kyle Walker is a doubt with an ankle injury while Aymeric Laporte is suspended. Ferran Torres remains a long-term absentee.

Raphael Varane suffered a hamstring injury against Atalanta and is ruled out while Paul Pogba is suspended.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United: de Gea, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, McTominay, Fred, Shaw, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Joao Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, De Bruyne, Foden

What are the odds?

United - 15/4

Draw - 3/1

City - 4/6

Prediction

United will surely be galvanised by the occasion and their home fans but may struggle in defence, with City’s movement, Maguire’s loss of form and Varane’s injury. City’s quality should tell over the 90 minutes, even if Ronaldo could well take centre stage again. United 1-2 City.

