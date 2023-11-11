Manchester United vs Luton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Manchester United know only a win will do to ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag as Luton visit Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Champions League campaign continues to be a source of frustration for United, who were beaten in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night by Copenhagen to leave themselves bottom of Group A and facing an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages.

That made it nine defeats in 17 matches so far this season, with last weekend's last-gasp win over Fulham doing little to lift the mood as the struggle for consistency with performances and results goes on.

Luton held Liverpool to a draw last time out but a result at Old Trafford would mark their most significant result back in the top-flight.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man United vs Luton scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday November 11, 2023.

The match will take place at Old Trafford.

The pressure continues to build on Erik ten Hag (REUTERS)

Where to watch Man United vs Luton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the 3pm blackout. Highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 11pm GMT on BBC One.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this afternoon via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man United vs Luton team news

Marcus Rashford will be available for United, despite being shown a straight red card in the defeat to Copenhagen.

Jonny Evans was forced off early in that match and is ruled out as a result, adding to the club's injury woes at the back. Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez remain out, while Casemiro is not expected to return until after Christmas.

Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof will battle for a starting berth alongside Harry Maguire.

Luton will likely again turn to Ross Barkley, after his strong display against Liverpool, and Andros Townsend will hope he's done enough to keep his place after making his first start in that match.

Defenders Mads Juel Andersen and Reece Burke remain out, with Albert Sambi Lokonga and Luke Berry also still sidelined. Chiedozie Ogbene has been passed fit.

Marcus Rashford's suspension does not apply for domestic matches (Getty Images)

Man United vs Luton prediction

It's difficult to be confident about Man United beating any team at the moment.

There were positive signs in Copenhagen before the red card, and they should be able to edge past Luton in what is unlikely to be an entertaining affair.

Man United to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man United wins: 29

Draws: 7

Luton wins: 4

Man United vs Luton match odds

Man United to win: 1/4

Draw: 7/2

Luton to win: 7/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).