Manchester United vs Luton LIVE: Premier League updates as Erik ten Hag tries to stop United crisis

Old Trafford, home of Manchester United Football Club (Getty Images)

Manchester United host Luton Town at Old Trafford in what could be seen as a must-win match for the Red Devils to stop their slide into full-blown crisis.

Almost everything that can gone wrong has gone wrong for United this season and manager Erik ten Hag is finding his job under increasing scrutiny as the bad results pile up – the latest of which saw them lose 4-3 to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek.

Luton have battled hard in their maiden Premier League season, and currently sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference, but United will expect to beat the Hatters at home and any other result will only increase the heat heading into the international break.

Follow the latest action from Old Trafford below:

Manchester United vs Luton LIVE: Premier League updates

14:00

